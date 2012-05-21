FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P cuts 3 Criimi Mae Commercial Mortgage 1998-C1 ratings
Sections
Featured
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 21, 2012 / 9:10 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts 3 Criimi Mae Commercial Mortgage 1998-C1 ratings

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

May 21 - OVERVIEW 	
     -- We lowered our ratings on three classes from Criimi Mae Commercial 	
Mortgage Trust's series 1998-C1 and removed them from CreditWatch with 	
negative implications.	
     -- At the same time, we affirmed our ratings on two other classes from 	
the same transaction and removed them from CreditWatch with negative 	
implications.	
     -- The lowered and affirmed ratings reflect our analysis of the 	
transaction's liability structure and the underlying credit characteristics of 	
the collateral using our criteria for rating global CDO backed by pooled 	
structured finance assets.	
    	
     May 21 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its ratings on
three classes from Criimi Mae Commercial Mortgage Trust's series 1998-C1 (Criimi
Mae 1998-C1) and removed them from CreditWatch with negative implications. At
the same time, we affirmed our ratings on two classes, and removed them from
CreditWatch with negative implications (see list).	
	
The downgrades and rating affirmations reflect our analysis of the 	
transaction's liability structure and the credit characteristics of the 	
underlying collateral using our "Global CDOs Of Pooled Structured Finance 	
Assets: Methodology And Assumptions" criteria, published Feb. 21, 2012. These 	
criteria include revisions to our assumptions on correlations, recovery rates, 	
and default patterns and timings of the collateral. The criteria also includes 	
supplemental stress tests (largest obligor default test and largest industry 	
default test), which we considered in our analysis. 	
	
According to the May 2, 2012, trustee report, Criimi Mae 1998-C1 was 	
collateralized by 31 CMBS classes ($508.7 million, 95%) from 15 distinct 	
transactions issued from 1995 through 1998 and one class ($28.3 million, 5%) 	
from Criimi Mae Commercial Mortgage Trust's series 1996-C1, a resecuritized 	
real estate mortgage investment conduit (re-REMIC) transaction. Criimi Mae 	
1998-C1 has assets and liabilities totaling $536.9 million, and has exposure 	
to one CMBS transaction that Standard & Poor's has downgraded: 	
     -- First Union-Lehman Brothers Commercial Mortgage Trust (class D; $13.1 	
million, 2.4%). 	
	
Standard & Poor's will continue to review whether, in its view, the ratings 	
assigned to the notes remain consistent with the credit enhancement available 	
to support them and take rating actions as it determines necessary.	
	
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT	
	
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 	
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 	
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 	
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 	
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 	
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 	
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. 	
	
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this 	
credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
	
     -- Global CDOs Of Pooled Structured Finance Assets: Methodology And 	
Assumptions, published Feb. 21, 2012.	
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011.	
     -- General Cash Flow Analytics for CDO Securitizations, published Aug. 	
25, 2004.	
 	
RATINGS LOWERED AND REMOVED FROM CREDITWATCH	
	
Criimi Mae Commercial Mortgage Trust	
Commercial mortgage bonds series 1998-C1	
                     Rating	
Class          To               From	
D-1            BB- (sf)         BBB- (sf)/Watch Neg	
D-2            BB- (sf)         BBB- (sf)/Watch Neg	
E              CCC- (sf)        B (sf)/Watch Neg	
	
RATINGS AFFIRMED AND REMOVED FROM CREDITWATCH	
	
Criimi Mae Commercial Mortgage Trust	
Commercial mortgage bonds series 1998-C1	
                     Rating	
Class          To               From	
F              CCC- (sf)        CCC- (sf)/Watch Neg	
G              CCC- (sf)        CCC- (sf)/Watch Neg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.