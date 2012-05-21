FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms Arkansas Student Loan Authority 2010-1
May 21, 2012 / 9:16 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch affirms Arkansas Student Loan Authority 2010-1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 21 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the student loan notes issued by
Arkansas Student Loan Authority (ASLA) series 2010-1 at 'AAAsf.' The Rating
Outlook remains Negative.	
	
The collateral supporting the notes is comprised of student loans originated 	
under the Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP). A full rating list is 	
shown below.	
	
Fitch utilized its 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria,' and 'Rating U.S.	
Federal Family Education Loan Program Student Loan ABS' to review the ratings.	
	
The rating affirmation is based on the sufficient level of credit enhancement to	
cover the applicable risk factor stresses. Credit enhancement for the note 	
consists of overcollateralization and projected minimum excess spread. The 	
Negative Outlook on the note is tied to the outlook on the U.S. sovereign 	
rating.	
	
Fitch has affirmed the following rating and Outlook:	
	
Arkansas Student Loan Authority, Series 2010-1:	
	
--Class A at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative.	
	
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'	
	
Applicable Criteria and

