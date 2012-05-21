FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch affirms Nelnet Education Loan Funding notes
Sections
Featured
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 21, 2012 / 9:16 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms Nelnet Education Loan Funding notes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 21 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the senior and subordinate student loan
notes issued by Nelnet Education Loan Funding (NELF, Inc.) 2004-1 at 'AAAsf' and
'A+sf', respectively. The Rating Outlook for the senior notes, which is tied to
the sovereign rating of the U.S. government, remains Negative. The Rating
Outlook for the subordinate notes remains Stable.	
	
Fitch affirms the ratings on the notes based on the sufficient level of credit 	
enhancement to cover the applicable risk factor stresses. Credit enhancement for	
the senior and subordinate notes consists of overcollateralization and projected	
minimum excess spread, while the senior notes also benefit from subordination 	
provided by the Class B notes.	
	
Fitch used its 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria,' and 'Rating U.S. 	
Federal Family Education Loan Program Student Loan ABS' to review the ratings. 	
	
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: 	
	
Nelnet Education Loan Funding 2004-1: 	
	
--Class A-1A at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative;	
	
--Class A-1B at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative;	
	
--Class A-2 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative;	
	
--Class A-3 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative;	
	
--Class B-1 at 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable;	
	
--Class B-2 at 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable.	
	
	
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.  The ratings 	
above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has 	
been compensated for the provision of the ratings.	
	
Applicable Criteria and

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.