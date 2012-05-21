FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch affirms Nelnet Education Loan Funding 2004-2 notes
Sections
Featured
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
California wildfires
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 21, 2012 / 9:21 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch affirms Nelnet Education Loan Funding 2004-2 notes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 21 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the senior and subordinate 	
student loan notes issued by Nelnet Education Loan Funding (NELF, Inc.) 2004-2 	
at 'AAAsf' and 'AA+sf', respectively. The Rating Outlook for the senior notes, 	
which is tied to the sovereign rating of the U.S. government, remains Negative. 	
The Rating Outlook for the subordinate notes remains Stable.	
	
Fitch affirms the ratings on the notes based on the sufficient level of credit 	
enhancement to cover the applicable risk factor stresses. Credit enhancement for	
the senior and subordinate notes consists of overcollateralization and projected	
minimum excess spread, while the senior notes also benefit from subordination 	
provided by the Class B notes.	
	
Fitch used its 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria,' and 'Rating U.S. 	
Federal Family Education Loan Program Student Loan ABS' to review the ratings. 	
	
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: 	
	
Nelnet Education Loan Funding 2004-2: 	
	
--Class A-4 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative;	
	
--Class A-5A at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative;	
	
--Class A-5B at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative;	
	
--Class A-5C at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative;	
	
--Class B-1 at 'AA+sf'; Outlook Stable;	
	
--Class B-2 at 'AA+sf'; Outlook Stable.	
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.  The ratings 	
above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has 	
been compensated for the provision of the ratings.	
	
Applicable Criteria and

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.