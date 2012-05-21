FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P may raise Holdings Gaming Borrower 'CCC+' rating
May 21, 2012

TEXT-S&P may raise Holdings Gaming Borrower 'CCC+' rating

Overview	
     -- U.S. casino operator Holdings Gaming Borrower (a/k/a Rivers Pittsburgh 	
Borrower) has proposed a refinancing which would reduce its interest burden 	
and, in our view, create a more sustainable capital structure.	
     -- We are placing our 'CCC+' rating for Holdings Gaming on CreditWatch 	
with positive implications, and it is our preliminary expectation that we 	
would raise the rating to 'B' if the proposed transaction is executed, pending 	
our review of final documentation. 	
     -- In addition, we are assigning our preliminary 'BB-' issue-level and 	
'1' recovery ratings to the company's proposed new first-lien senior secured 	
credit facilities.	
     -- We are also assigning our preliminary 'B' issue-level and '4' recovery 	
ratings to the company's proposed second-lien senior secured notes. 	
	
Rating Action	
On May 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'CCC+' 	
corporate credit rating on Pittsburgh-based Holdings Gaming Borrower L.P. 	
(a/k/a Rivers Pittsburgh Borrower L.P.), the operator of the Rivers Casino in 	
Pittsburgh, on CreditWatch with positive implications. 	
	
In addition, we assigned our preliminary 'BB-' issue-level and preliminary '1' 	
recovery ratings to the company's proposed new first-lien senior secured 	
credit facilities, which will consist of a $15 million revolving credit 	
facility due 2017 and a $160 million term loan A due 2017. We also assigned 	
our preliminary 'B' issue-level and preliminary '4' recovery ratings to the 	
company's proposed $300 million second-lien senior secured notes due 2019. 	
	
The company intends to use the proceeds, along with about $65 million of cash 	
on hand, to repay its existing $302 million of first-lien debt and 	
approximately $184 million of senior preferred paid-in-kind (PIK) interests. 	
	
Rationale	
The CreditWatch listing reflects our view that the proposed refinancing would 	
create a more sustainable capital structure and significantly reduce the 	
company's total interest burden. We expect that pricing will be more favorable 	
on the new term loan than the current 12% interest rate on the company's 	
existing term loan. Additionally, the repayment of the senior preferred 	
capital, which accrues interest PIK at 27.5%, substantially reduces future 	
claims on cash.	
	
Gaming revenue at Rivers Casino was up about 28% in 2011 compared with 2010, 	
primarily because of the benefits of a full year of table games, added in July 	
2010. EBITDA also increased substantially in 2011 over a modest base in the 	
prior-year period, as the property continued to ramp up. Performance in the 	
first quarter of 2012 was also strong, with gaming revenue and EBITDA up 11% 	
and 24%, respectively. 	
	
Given solid operating performance and the high quality of the asset, we 	
believe the Rivers casino has a defensible competitive position in the 	
Pittsburgh market. Still, our 2012 forecast for roughly flat gaming revenues 	
and $75 million to $80 million of EBITDA takes into consideration new 	
competition entering the region. Specifically, we believe the Horseshoe 	
Cleveland, which recently opened and is only about 115 miles from Pittsburgh, 	
will have an impact on the second half of 2012. Based on our performance 	
expectations for 2012 and pro forma for the proposed refinancing, we expect 	
adjusted leverage (including approximately $150 million of 5% PIK unsecured 	
notes due 2030 held by third parties) to be in the low-8x area. Excluding the 	
unsecured debt, we expect leverage in the low-6x area. We expect EBITDA 	
coverage of cash interest to remain above 2x in the intermediate term, and 	
EBITDA coverage of total interest to remain above 1.5x, pro forma for the 	
proposed refinancing.	
	
For 2013, we expect relatively flat revenue and EBITDA compared with 2012, as 	
competitive pressures should normalize by the middle of the year, and we 	
believe performance thereafter will be more aligned with our economists' 	
current expectations for modest growth in key measures like real GDP and 	
consumer spending. We also expect the company will take advantage of a 10% 	
annual prepayment provision in the new notes beginning in 2013, which would 	
more than offset the accretion on the unsecured notes, resulting in leverage 	
improving to below 8x in 2013 (below 6x excluding the unsecured notes). 	
	
CreditWatch	
It is our preliminary expectation that we would raise our corporate credit 	
rating to 'B' if the proposed transaction is executed, pending our review of 	
final documentation. At that time, we would also finalize our preliminary 	
ratings on the new credit facility and new notes. 	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009	
     -- How Standard & Poor's Uses Its 'CCC' Rating, Dec. 12, 2008	
     -- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade 	
Credits, May 13, 2008	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008	
	
	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Placed On CreditWatch	
                                        To                 From	
Holdings Gaming Borrower L.P.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                CCC+/Watch Pos/--  CCC+/Stable/--	
	
New Ratings	
	
Holdings Gaming Borrower L.P.	
 Senior Secured                                           	
  First-lien $15 mil revolving credit	
  facility due 2017                     BB-(prelim)	
   Recovery Rating                      1(prelim)	
  First-lien $160 mil term loan A	
  due 2017                              BB-(prelim)               	
   Recovery Rating                      1(prelim)	
	
Holdings Gaming Borrower L.P.	
Rivers Pittsburgh Finance Corp.	
 Senior Secured                                           	
  $305 mil second-lien notes due 2019   B(prelim)	
   Recovery Rating                      4(prelim)              	
 	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
