S&P rates CSX Corp.'s proposed senior notes 'BBB'

Oct 17 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its 'BBB' issue-level rating to CSX Corp.'s proposed senior unsecured notes due 2044. CSX will use net proceeds from the debt issuance to fund general corporate purposes, upcoming debt maturities (including CSX's 5.75% notes due March 2013), share repurchases, capital expenditures, working capital requirements, improvements in productivity, and other cost reductions at CSX's major transportation units. Our ratings on Jacksonville, Fla.-based CSX Corp. (BBB/Positive/--) reflect the company's strong competitive position as one of the two large eastern U.S. freight railroads. The favorable characteristics of the North American freight railroad industry include limited cyclicality, high barriers to entry, and access to low-cost equipment financing. Price competition from other railroads and trucking companies, as well as the capital intensity of the industry, offset these strengths. We expect CSX to generate funds from operations (FFO) to total debt in the low-30% area in 2012. Standard & Poor's characterizes CSX's business risk as "strong," its financial risk as "significant," and its liquidity as "adequate," as our criteria define the terms. For the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2012, CSX generated FFO to total debt of 31%, debt to EBITDA at 2.2x, and debt to capital of 53%. Despite a sluggish economy and weak utility coal volumes, we expect CSX to continue generating satisfactory profitability and stable free cash flow as a result of generally favorable pricing trends and ongoing productivity improvements. We could raise the ratings if earnings growth results in FFO to total debt remaining above 30% and debt to EBITDA below 2.5x on a sustained basis. Management's commitment to maintaining investment-grade ratings is a key underpinning of the current rating. Alternatively, we could revise the outlook to stable if overly aggressive financial policies or debt-financed share repurchases result in FFO to total debt falling below 25% on a sustained basis. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Dry As A Bone: Drought Shrinks Railroads' Grain Traffic, Aug. 28, 2012 -- Top 10 Investor Questions: North American Railroads, Aug. 17, 2012 -- CSX Corp. 'BBB' Rating Affirmed On Strong Operating Efficiency And Pricing Increases; Outlook Revised To Positive, April 27, 2012 -- Infrastructure Spending Keeps Rails And Trucks Moving In The U.S., March 26, 2012 -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST CSX Corp. Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Positive/-- New Rating CSX Corp. Senior unsecured notes due 2044 BBB Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com.