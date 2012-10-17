TEXT-Fitch affirms Mass. DOT's Western Turnpike revs at 'AA-'

Oct 17 - Fitch Ratings affirms Massachusetts Department of Transportation's (MassDOT) approximately $90.1 million of Western Turnpike revenue bonds at 'AA-'. The Rating Outlook remains Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS: MATURE AND STABLE ASSET: The Western Turnpike is a mature asset with over 50 years of stable traffic history. The turnpike is highly monopolistic and provides a key interstate connection for commercial and passenger traffic. LOW TOLL RATES PROVIDE PRICING FLEXIBILITY: The turnpike retains significant economic ratemaking flexibility with a remarkably low toll rate of 2.2 cents per mile. However, the highly politicized toll environment in the Commonwealth acts as a practical limit on ratemaking ability. STRONG COVERAGE AND LOW LEVERAGE: Debt service coverage improved to 2.96 times (x) in fiscal 2012 (based on unaudited financial statements) from 2.56x in fiscal 2011 as a result of lower operating expense and debt service. The department has a strong cash position with $138.3 million in the general fund, sufficient to cover debt outstanding and equivalent to 647 days cash on hand. Financial leverage is also low, total debt to cash flow available for debt service (CFADS) is 1.27 times. ADDITIONAL DEBT PROHIBITED: Additional debt relating to the western turnpike is statutorily prohibited and bonds outstanding mature in 2017. Debt service schedule is also declining from $23.4 million in 2012 to $16.9 million in 2017. FACILITIES GENERALLY IN GOOD CONDITION: The turnpike generally remains in good condition. In fiscal 2012, the department contributed $34.2 million for capital reinvestment, a level consistent with historical spending. The five-year capital improvement program (CIP) identifies an average of $34.6 million annually for capital reinvestment. An independent engineer's condition report which will be available in upcoming months will provide further insight on the turnpike's infrastructure needs. WHAT CAN TRIGGER A RATING ACTION: --Under-performance of traffic revenue and higher expense growth leading to a decrease in debt service coverage below 2x; --Diversion of surplus cash to MassDOT, which would impact funding levels available for turnpike improvements. SECURITY: The bonds are secured by a pledge of net revenues derived from the turnpike, including toll revenue and concession revenue associated with fuel stops and restaurants located in turnpike service stations. CREDIT UPDATE: Traffic at the turnpike has historically proven to be stable and increased at a 10-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of .7%. Both traffic and revenue increased by approximately 1% in fiscal 2012 and 0.4% for fiscal year to date 2013. Operating expenses decreased by 7.5% primarily due to lower snow and ice removal cost and fewer transponder purchases. Favorable financial performance along with lower debt service in 2012 produced higher debt service coverage which increased to 3.0x from 2.5x in 2011. Going forward, a declining debt service schedule will provide more flexibility against lower than expected revenue growth and higher expense growth which can be volatile depending on severe weather conditions. Under Fitch's base case scenario which assumes flat traffic growth along with moderate expense growth, coverage increases to and remains above 3.0x through bond maturity in 2017 along with sufficient cash flow available to fund projects identified in the five-year CIP. Fitch's stress case scenario assumes a sharp increase in operating expenses due to severe weather and slight traffic declines. Under this scenario, coverage remains above 2.5x with cash flow available to fund majority of the projects identified in the five-year CIP. Fitch notes that coverage levels produced under the stress case scenario are consistent with the current 'AA-' rating. The Western Turnpike was completed in 1957 and comprises a portion of the interstate highway system connecting Boston to Chicago. The 123-mile turnpike is designated as I-90 and extends from the New York State border in the west to Route 128 in the east. There are two travel lanes in each direction from Interchange 1 in West Stockbridge to Interchange 9 in Sturbridge, spanning approximately 79 miles. The remaining 44 miles consist of three lanes in each direction to Interchange 15, where the turnpike connects with the Metropolitan Highway System. Routes 2, 9, and 20 are alternate routes but provide limited competition, with Route 2 serving the northern part of the Commonwealth and Routes 9 and 20 serving shorter distance trips along the southern end of the commonwealth, parallel to the turnpike.