S&P revises BBVA Uruguay outlook to negative

Oct 17 - Overview -- On Oct. 15, 2012, we downgraded Spain-based Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to 'BBB-/A-3' from 'BBB+/A-2' with a negative outlook, following the downgrade of the sovereign. -- The bank's downgrade resulted in a weakened capacity to provide support to its subsidiaries. -- We are revising our outlook on the bank's subsidiary, BBVA Uruguay, to negative from stable reflecting the outlook on its parent. Rating Action On Oct. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Uruguay (BBVA Uruguay) 'BB+' issuer credit rating to negative from stable. The outlook revision follows the downgrade of the parent bank, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA; BBB-/Negative/A-3), which resulted in its weakened capacity to provide support to BBVA Uruguay. We consider BBVA Uruguay as a "moderately strategic" subsidiary to its parent. Under our group methodology, the long-term issuer credit rating on a "moderately strategic" subsidiary is generally one notch above its stand-alone credit profile (SACP), subject to a cap of one rating notch below the group credit profile. The ratings on BBVA Uruguay include one-notch uplift over its SACP of 'bb'. The ratings on BBVA Uruguay would depend on its SACP and the creditworthiness of its parent. We classify the Uruguayan government as "support uncertain" under bank criteria methodology. For that reason, and despite BBVA Uruguay's moderately systemic importance to the country's financial system, the credit ratings on the bank are not expected to factor extraordinary government support. The ratings on BBVA Uruguay reflect its "strong" business position, "weak" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity. Outlook The negative outlook on BBVA Uruguay reflects the outlook on its parent, BBVA, which, in turn, reflects the outlook on the sovereign ratings on Spain. Ratings Score Snapshot Lead Bank Rating BB+/Negative/B SACP bb Anchor bb Business Position Strong (+1) Capital and Earnings Weak (-1) Risk Position Adequate (0) Funding And Liquidity Average and Adequate (0) Support +1 GRE Support 0 Group Support +1 Sovereign Support 0 Additional Factors 0 Related Criteria And Research -- Various Rating Actions On Spanish Financial Institutions Following Sovereign Downgrade, Oct. 15, 2012. -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Group Rating Methodology For Banks, Nov. 9, 2011 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Uruguay Counterparty Credit Rating BB+/Negative/B BB+/Stable/B Uruguayan Rating Scale uyAAA/Negative/-- uyAAA/Stable/-- Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.