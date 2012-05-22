TEXT-Fitch affirms Derby Healthcare PLC bonds

May 22 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Derby Healthcare PLC’s (DHC) GBP446.6m bonds, maturing in 2041, at ‘BBB’. The Outlook is Stable. The affirmation reflects the stable operational performance to date. DHC benefits from a strong pass-through of concession risks to a group of experienced contractors, as well as an excellent working relationship with the concession Grantor (Derby Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust). Fitch has also conducted cash flow forecasts and ratio analysis which support both the Outlook and the rating. The project continues to present very limited deductions across the services provided (hard facilities management (FM), soft FM and sterile services). Based on reports from the technical analyst for the project (Faithful + Gould), the agency has not identified any significant areas of concern, including the ongoing provision of lifecycle expenditure. The involvement of well-seasoned project parties such as Innisfree (principal sponsor) and Skanska (hard FM provider and co-sponsor) is considered positive for the rating. DHC is run by an experienced management team outsourced from a specialist PFI project operator currently responsible for 24 UK hospitals (Health Care Projects Ltd). Fitch continues to regard the strong working relationship between DHC and the Grantor as supportive of the rating. This is evidenced by open dialogue between project parties on a frequent basis, supportive changes to elements of the payment mechanism, and collaboration to enable the Grantor to realise savings, which is particularly important given tight central government budgets. Covenant compliance certificates show the senior annual debt service coverage ratio (ADSCR) at 1.18x in December 2011 and at 1.19x in December 2010, both above lock-up levels and in line with the Fitch’s rating case of 1.21x ADSCR. Whilst ADSCRs are at the low end of Fitch’s criteria, the metrics are consistent with similarly-rated UK PFI hospitals, whilst the transaction benefits from strong counterparties and solid operational performance. DHC is a project company holding a 40-year contract with the Grantor to redevelop, maintain and provide services to the Derby City General Hospital in Derby, UK, as part of the UK government’s public private partnership (PPP) programme. Construction was completed in March 2009, since when the project has been in operational phase. The bonds benefit from a financial guarantee provided by MBIA Assurance S.A. Fitch does not assign any credit to the guarantee and the rating of DHC’s bonds solely reflects the project’s underlying credit quality.