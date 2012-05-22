FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Covidien PLC's notes 'A'
May 22, 2012 / 2:40 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Covidien PLC's notes 'A'

May 22 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'A' rating to Mansfield, Mass.-based Covidien PLC's benchmark issuance
of unsecured notes drawn off its WKSI shelf registration; the notes will be
issued in three- and 10-year tranches. The debt will be issued by Covidien
International Finance S.A., a Luxembourg company that directly owns all of the
operating subsidiaries of Covidien PLC. Covidien International is the primary
debt-issuing entity within the Covidien corporate family, and performs treasury
operations for Covidien PLC, which guarantees the debt. The company intends to
use the proceeds of the notes to refund the redemption of its 5.45% senior notes
due October 2012, and for general corporate purposes; we note that Covidien has
recently completed several acquisitions. 	
	
Covidien PLC's ratings reflect its "strong" business risk profile and "modest" 	
financial risk profile. The company's scale ($11.6 billion in revenues for 	
fiscal 2011), diverse portfolio of medical products (largely medical devices), 	
stable positions within its health care segments, and the large contribution 	
of disposable products to its revenue base, support its strong business risk 	
profile. These strengths mitigate the risks of participation in a competitive 	
industry that faces relatively fast innovation cycles for certain products. We 	
expect Covidien to maintain a modest financial risk profile, supported by 	
revenue growth in the mid- to upper-single digits, although we expect debt to 	
EBITDA to rise to 1.7x at year-end 2012 (compared with 1.5x for the 12 months 	
ended March 31, 2012) as a result of some incremental debt in excess of the 	
$500 million maturity, pro forma for the spin-off of the pharmaceuticals 	
business (anticipated in mid-2013). Debt leverage should improve thereafter to 	
approximately 1.5x, reflecting EBITDA growth, despite incorporating a 	
100-basis-point margin decline in 2013, attributable to the implementation of 	
the 2.3% medical device tax. The company's stable recurring revenues from 	
consumables and disposables and "strong" liquidity also support its modest 	
financial risk profile.	
	
Our 'A' corporate credit rating on Covidien remains unchanged. (For the 	
complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the full analysis on Covidien, 	
published Jan. 24, 2012, on RatingsDirect.) 	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
RATINGS LIST	
	
Covidien PLC	
Corporate credit rating                A/Stable/A-1	
	
Rating Assigned	
	
Covidien International Finance S.A.	
 Senior Unsecured notes*               A	
*Gtd. by Covidien PLC.	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

