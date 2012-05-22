FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
May 22, 2012 / 2:55 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms PaperWorks Industries ratings

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

May 22 - Overview	
     -- U.S.-based PaperWorks Industries Holding Corp. recently entered into a 	
second amendment to its credit facilities providing covenant relief and an 	
additional capital contribution from its equity owner. 	
     -- We are affirming our 'B-' corporate credit rating on PaperWorks. All 	
ratings are removed from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative 	
implications on Feb. 6, 2012.	
     -- We are also raising our issue-level ratings on the company's senior 	
secured term loan credit facilities to 'B' from 'B-'.	
     -- The negative rating outlook reflects our view of the company's tight 	
covenant cushion and weak credit measures over the upcoming quarters. 	
	
Rating Action	
On May 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings, 	
including its 'B-' corporate credit rating, on Philadelphia-based PaperWorks 	
Industries Holding Corp. (PaperWorks). The rating outlook is negative. 	
	
At the same time, we raised our issue-level ratings on the company's senior 	
secured term loan credit facilities to 'B' (one notch higher than the 	
corporate credit rating) from 'B-' and revised our recovery ratings to '2' 	
from '3', indicating our expectation of substantial recovery (70% to 90%) in 	
the event of default. 	
	
We removed all ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative 	
implications on Feb. 6, 2012.	
	
Rationale	
The rating affirmation reflects our view of the company's "highly leveraged" 	
financial risk, "less than adequate" liquidity and "weak" business risk. The 	
negative rating outlook reflects our expectation that the company's covenant 	
cushion is likely to remain tight over the upcoming quarters and credit 	
measures are likely to remain weak for the 'B-' corporate credit rating over 	
the near-term. The issue-level and recovery ratings revisions reflect the 	
lower amount of term loan debt outstanding following prepayment of the term 	
loan. 	
	
Our assessment of the company's highly leveraged financial risk profile is 	
based on our view of the private-equity owned company's limited expected 	
near-term free cash flow generation due to an aggressive capital-investment 	
strategy, debt-financed acquisition growth strategy, and expectations that 	
funds from operations (FFO) to debt is likely to be below 12% over the 	
upcoming quarters. 	
	
Our assessment of the company's weak business risk profile results from its 	
modest size relative to significantly larger and more-diversified paperboard 	
and folding cartons competitors, participation in the competitive and 	
fragmented folding carton industry, lower profitability relative to 	
more-integrated peers, and customer concentration. These factors are partially 	
tempered by relatively recession-resistant demand from consumer end markets 	
and contractual pass-through of raw material price fluctuations for a majority 	
of its customers. Our ratings also incorporate integration risks related to 	
the company's Rosmar Packaging Corp. and Manchester Industries acquisitions in 	
light of the sizeable expansion to PaperWorks existing operations.	
	
Over the upcoming quarters, we expect limited demand growth and a competitive 	
pricing environment for the company's folding carton and paperboard products, 	
based on our baseline scenario for a gradual improvement in overall economic 	
conditions over this period. Despite competitive industry operating 	
conditions, we expect cost reduction and performance improvement initiatives, 	
as well as ongoing benefits related to the integration of the Rosmar and 	
Manchester acquisitions to result in PaperWorks' 2012 EBITDA materially 	
improving from 2011 levels. PaperWorks does not publicly disclose its 	
financials.	
	
PaperWorks capital structure includes a $75 million ABL revolving credit 	
facility, $180 million senior secured term loan (of which $15 million has been 	
already prepaid), and approximately $50 million in mezzanine subordinated 	
notes. Debt also includes the present value of operating leases and unfunded 	
postretirement obligations. Based on our operating assumptions, we expect debt 	
to EBITDA to be well in excess of 5x over the upcoming quarters and FFO to 	
debt to be below 12%--consistent with our view of the firm's highly leveraged 	
financial risk profile. Leverage could approach 5x by the end of 2012 if the 	
company successfully executes on its cost reduction and performance 	
initiatives leading to improved EBITDA and a modest debt reduction from free 	
cash flow. 	
	
Private-equity owned PaperWorks operates within the highly competitive and 	
fragmented $9 billion paperboard folding carton market where it faces several 	
significantly larger and diversified competitors. PaperWorks has some degree 	
of customer concentration, with the largest customer representing about 14% of 	
its total sales. However, the company benefits from various end markets, such 	
as personal care, household, and fabric care, which are consumer-oriented with 	
stable demand characteristics. EBITDA margins are lower than its 	
more-integrated peers (operating margins in the paperboard segment are lower 	
than those of the folding carton segment). 	
	
PaperWorks has a limited track record as an integrated packaging company; it 	
was formed in late 2008 when Sun Capital Partners acquired two coated recycled 	
board (CRB) mills from Graphic Packaging that were formerly part of Altivity 	
Packaging LLC. The acquisition of Manchester Industries, the largest 	
independent buyer and reseller of solid bleached sulphate (SBS) to the folding 	
carton industry, expanded the company's sheeting operations and ability to 	
service small and midsize independent packaging convertors. The acquisition of 	
Rosmar Packaging, a provider of folding cartons, strengthens PaperWorks' 	
sheet-fed capabilities for short- and medium-run applications. The acquisition 	
of Rosmar has also added the flexibility of additional CRB consumption 	
manufactured by PaperWorks. As part of its growth strategy, we would expect 	
PaperWorks to continue to pursue additional, similar acquisitions to expand 	
its scale and scope.	
	
Liquidity	
Given our operating expectations, we view Paperworks' liquidity as less than 	
adequate. Our view of the company's liquidity profile includes expectations 	
that covenant cushion is likely to remain tight over the upcoming quarters and 	
it likely would not be able to absorb low-probability adversities.	
	
Following the second amendment to its credit agreement transaction, the 	
company's liquidity consists of at least $25 million of availability under the 	
$75 million ABL facility. Financial maintenance covenants include maximum 	
leverage, minimum EBITDA, minimum fixed-charge coverage, and maximum capital 	
expenditures covenants. We expect capital expenditures to remain elevated in 	
2012 resulting in thin free cash flow over this time period. We expect capital 	
spending in subsequent years to average about $10 million to $15 million 	
annually, and we expect modest free cash generation in subsequent years.	
	
The company's term loan amortization payments are $500,000 per quarter in year 	
one, $2 million per quarter in year two, and $2.5 million per quarter 	
thereafter. 	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on PaperWorks, to 	
be published later on RatingsDirect.	
	
Outlook	
The negative rating outlook reflects our view of PaperWorks' thin covenant 	
cushion and weak credit measures over the upcoming quarters. We could lower 	
the ratings if an improvement in EBITDA were not to occur over the next 	
several quarters, which we believe could cause negative free cash flow and 	
liquidity to tighten considerably. This could come about from customer losses 	
or if input costs, especially for recycled fiber, increase significantly and 	
sales price were to decline from our anticipated levels. 	
	
If PaperWorks successfully executes on its planned operational and performance 	
initiatives including the integration of Rosmar and Manchester, leading to 	
improved earnings, increasing covenant cushion, and consistent free cash 	
generation, we could raise ratings modestly. For a higher rating, we would 	
expect the company's credit measures to improve to the point where they are 	
more in-line with an aggressive financial risk profile and adequate liquidity 	
position, given our view of PaperWorks' weak business risk profile. We would 	
view adjusted leverage of between 4x and 5x and FFO to debt in the mid-teens 	
range as levels consistent with an aggressive financial risk profile. 	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- U.S. Natural Resources Companies Hang On To Ratings Stability Amid A 	
Gradual Recovery, April 27, 2012	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Forest Products Industry, 	
Dec. 11, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed; Off CreditWatch; Outlook Negative	
                                        To                 From	
PaperWorks Industries Holding Corp.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B-/Negative/--     B-/Watch Neg/--	
	
Upgraded; Off CreditWatch; 	
                                        To                 From	
PaperWorks Industries Inc.	
 Senior Secured                         B                  B-/Watch Neg	
  Recovery Rating                       2                  3	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

