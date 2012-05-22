FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
May 22, 2012 / 3:00 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms Volksbanken Verbund IDR at 'A'

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

May 22 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Volksbanken Verbund's (VB-Verbund)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A', Short-term IDR at 'F1', Support
Rating at '1' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) at 'A'. The Outlook on the
Long-term IDR is Stable. The agency has maintained VB-Verbund's Viability Rating
(VR) of 'bb-' on Rating Watch Negative (RWN).	
	
At the same time, Fitch has affirmed VB-Verbund's central institution,
Oesterreichische Volksbanken-Aktiengesellschaft's (OeVAG) Long-term IDR at 'A',
Short-term IDR at 'F1', Support Rating at '1' and SRF at 'A'. The Outlook on the
Long-term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
comment.	
	
Fitch placed VB-Verbund's VR on RWN in October 2011 to reflect the challenges at
OeVAG in relation to its capitalisation, risk profile and business model. OeVAG
had announced a number of measures aimed at strengthening the group's capital
and financial position and at creating a more sustainable business model.
Further restructuring measures were announced on 27 February 2012, including a
capital write-down of 70% and a simultaneous capital increase, EUR250m of which
to be injected by the Republic of Austria and EUR234m by VB-Verbund's primary
banks.	
	
The maintenance of the RWN reflects that the restructuring process at OeVAG and
VB-Verbund is still ongoing. In Fitch's view, the ultimate aim of tightening
liquidity and capital management as well as reporting standards across the
VB-Verbund will be beneficial for VB-Verbund's financial and risk profile in the
medium term. However, in the meantime, VB-Verbund remains exposed to
considerable execution and implementation risks relating to its restructuring
process. Fitch expects to resolve the RWN upon completion of the legal
implementation of the new group structure, which is currently anticipated for
Q312.	
	
If VB-Verbund and OeVAG start to lag in implementing announced measures, notably
the announced capital measures and the revised cross-support mechanism, the VR
could be downgraded, potentially by more than one notch. Any additional
extraordinary support from the Republic of Austria could also lead to a
downgrade of VB-Verbund's VR. Conversely, if the repositioning of the group is
successful, resulting in an improved capital position and adequate and
sustainable underlying profitability, the VR could be affirmed.	
	
The Long-term and Short-term IDRs of Wiener Spar- und Kreditinstitut rGmbH
(WSK), one of VB-Verbund's member banks, have been placed on RWN. This reflects
the possibility that WSK may not participate in VB-Verbund's ongoing
restructuring process and may consequently exit VB-Verbund, no longer
benefitting from VB-Verbund's "group" ratings.	
	
Given the very small size of the bank, the agency does not expect WSK's
potential exit to have any meaningful impact on the group and hence VB-Verbund's
ratings remain unaffected by this development. If WSK decides to exit
VB-Verbund, its ratings would likely be downgraded in line with its standalone
risk profile and withdrawn.	
	
The affirmation of VB-Verbund's and OeVAG's IDRs are based on Fitch's view of
the availability of sovereign support by the Republic of Austria ('AAA'/Stable).
In Fitch's view, VB-Verbund's sizeable domestic market share will remain
unaffected by OeVAG's ongoing reorganisation and VB-Verbund will therefore
continue to be systemically important for the Austrian economy. At end-2011,
VB-Verbund had a domestic deposit market share of 6.9%.	
	
Fitch has stated that it expects sovereign support for banks to weaken over time
in many developed economies. Should the agency change its view about the
propensity of the Austrian authorities to provide support for VB-Verbund and
other major Austrian banks, this would lead to downward pressure on VB-Verbund's
IDRs, Support Rating and SRF.	
	
VB-Verbund, which is not a legal entity itself but a cooperative grouping of
member banks, is Austria's fourth-largest banking group. OeVAG is the central
institution of VB-Verbund. As such, Fitch has assigned OeVAG "group" ratings
under Fitch's rating criteria for banking structures backed by mutual support
mechanisms. Fitch does not assign a VR to OeVAG.	
	
The rating actions are as follows:	
	
VB-Verbund	
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook	
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'	
Viability Rating: 'bb-'; RWN maintained	
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'	
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'	
	
OeVAG	
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook	
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'	
Support Rating affirmed at '1'	
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'	
Government guaranteed bonds affirmed at 'AAA'	
Market Linked Securities: affirmed at 'Aemr'	
Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'A'/'F1'	
	
Wiener Spar- und Kreditinstitut rGmbH	
Long-term IDR: 'A'; placed on RWN	
Short-term IDR: 'F1'; placed on RWN	
	
The other VB-Verbund member banks' Long-term IDRs have been affirmed at 'A' with
Stable Outlook and Short-term IDRs at 'F1'.The full list of VB-Verbund member
banks (in addition to OeVAG and Wiener Spar- und Kreditinstitut rGmbH) is as
follows:	
Bank fuer Aerzte und freie Berufe AG	
Volksbank Weinviertel e.Gen.	
VOLKSBANK OBERES WALDVIERTEL rGmbH	
Gaertnerbank, rGmbH	
Volksbank Tullnerfeld eG	
Volksbank Bad Goisern eingetragene Genossenschaft	
Volksbank Osttirol rGmbH	
Volksbank Oetscherland eG	
Volksbank Fels am Wagram e.Gen.	
Volksbank Krems-Zwettl AG	
Volksbank Laa eGen	
Volksbank Marchfeld e.Gen.	
Volksbank, Gewerbe- und Handelsbank Kaernten AG	
VOLKSBANK fuer den Bezirk Weiz rGmbH	
Volksbank Tirol Innsbruck-Schwaz AG	
Volksbank Altheim-Braunau rGmbH	
Volksbank Feldkirchen, rGmbH	
Volksbank Schaerding eG	
Volksbank Steirisches Salzkammergut, rGmbH	
VOLKSBANK BADEN e.Gen.	
VOLKSBANK OBERKAERNTEN rGmbH	
VOLKSBANK VOECKLABRUCK-GMUNDEN e.Gen.	
Volksbank Wien AG	
Volksbank Enns- und Paltental rGmbH	
Volksbank Bad Hall e.Gen.	
Volksbank Linz-Wels-Muehlviertel AG	
Volksbank Gmuend eingetragene Genossenschaft	
Allgemeine Bausparkasse rGmbH	
Volksbank Alpenvorland e.Gen.	
Waldviertler Volksbank Horn rGmbH	
Volksbank Ost rGmbH	
Volksbank Kufstein eG	
Volksbank Ried im Innkreis eG	
Volksbank Enns-St. Valentin eG	
Volksbank Friedburg rGmbH	
Oesterreichische Apothekerbank eG	
Volksbank Voecklamarkt-Mondsee rGmbH	
Volksbank Gailtal eG	
Volksbank Niederoesterreich Sued eG	
Volksbank Oberndorf rGmbH	
Volksbank Obersdorf-Wolkersdorf-Deutsch-Wagram e.Gen.	
VOLKSBANK GRAZ-BRUCK e.Gen.	
Volksbank Muerztal-Leoben e.Gen	
Volksbank Eferding-Grieskirchen rGmbH	
Volksbank fuer die Sued- und Weststeiermark rGmbH	
Volksbank Donau-Weinland rGmbH	
Volksbank Salzburg eG	
Volksbank Almtal e.Gen.	
VOLKSBANK VORARLBERG e.Gen.	
VOLKSBANK LANDECK eG	
Volksbank Aichfeld-Murboden rGmbH	
SPARDA-BANK VILLACH/INNSBRUCK rGmbH	
Volksbank Kaernten Sued e.Gen.	
IMMO-BANK AG	
Volksbank Niederoesterreich-Mitte e.G.	
Volksbank Sued-Oststeiermark e.Gen.	
Volksbank Suedburgenland rGmbH	
SPARDA-BANK LINZ rGmbH	
VB Factoring Bank AG	
Volksbank-Quadrat Bank AG	
	
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.	
	
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 16
August 2011, 'Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities' dated 15
December 2011, 'Evaluating Corporate Governance' dated 13 December 2011 and
'Rating Criteria for Banking Structures backed by Mutual Support Mechanisms',
dated 11 April 2011 are available at www.fitchratings.com.	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:	
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria	
Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities	
Evaluating Corporate Governance	
Rating Criteria for Banking Structures Backed by Mutual Support Mechanisms

