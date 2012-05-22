TEXT-Fitch: CDS moves since Greek elections understate utilities risk

May 22 - The movement of CDS in the European utilities sector since the inconclusive Greek elections on 6 May is at odds with Fitch Ratings' view that this sector is the one most at risk from eurozone turmoil. Fitch Solutions' CDS Indices show that European corporate CDS prices have widened 16% since the Greek elections. Utilities have performed in line with this widening, suggesting less sensitivity to a Greek euro exit than telecoms (+21%), or European consumer goods (+17%). But in our recent scenario exercises exploring the effect of various eurozone stresses on the corporate portfolio, the utilities sector has consistently underperformed. This partly reflects the imperfect separation between regulators and governments, and our belief that in a severe stress governments will seek to protect their electorates by limiting utility price increases to levels that may threaten utilities' return on capital. These concerns are not hypothetical. On 3 April we put utilities with large Spanish exposures on Rating Watch Negative following measures adopted by the Spanish government as part of its 2012 budget presentation in order to try to eliminate the country's tariff deficit. Firm measures announced included a 12% reduction in electricity distribution revenue and a reduction in remuneration for fully depreciated gas storage assets, but we expect more will be needed to eliminate the deficit. The governments in Italy and Portugal have made similar moves. Our various stress scenarios accommodate the potential outcomes for corporates in a country that leaves the eurozone, and the economic fallout for companies in countries that remain. In both cases utilities are made more vulnerable by their high leverage for their ratings. But this is especially pronounced in the euro exit scenario, where these businesses, which often have domestically focused operations but large foreign creditor bases, feel the weight of their new currency's depreciation more heavily than a more lightly leveraged or domestically funded business. This may push many of them close to default, even if the capital controls we would expect in these scenarios do not materialise. As set out in "The Future of the Eurozone: Alternative Scenarios" we see a Greek exit as the most likely alternative scenario for the eurozone, and we would expect the worst of the economic and corporate ratings fallout in Spain, Italy and Portugal - with its degree dependent on the effectiveness of policymakers' attempts to stem contagion. If this fallout is severe, it could translate to a two- to three-notch downgrade of many utilities in these three countries. Fitch's views on the corporate sector in the different sovereign scenarios are set out in "The Future of the Eurozone - The Impact on Corporates" available at www.fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: The Future of the Eurozone - The Impact on Corporates The Future of the Eurozone: Alternative Scenarios