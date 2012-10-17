FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch upgrades 2 and affirms 3 classes of G-STAR 2002-2
October 17, 2012

TEXT-Fitch upgrades 2 and affirms 3 classes of G-STAR 2002-2

Oct 17 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded two and affirmed three classes of G-Star
2002-2 Ltd./Corp (G-Star 2002-2) as a result of paydowns to the senior notes
offsetting the deterioration of the underlying collateral. A complete list of
rating actions follows at the end of this release.

Since Fitch's last rating action in November 2011, approximately 15.24% of the
underlying collateral has been downgraded. Currently, 48.4% of the portfolio has
a Fitch derived rating below investment grade and 36.5% has a rating in the
'CCC' category and below, compared to 48.9% and 13.5%, respectively, at the last
rating action. Over this period, the class A-2 notes have received $38.5 million
for a total of $101.9 million in pay downs since issuance.

This transaction was analyzed under the framework described in the report
'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance CDOs' using the Portfolio Credit
Model (PCM) for projecting future default levels for the underlying portfolio.
The default levels were then compared to the breakeven levels generated by
Fitch's cash flow model of the CDO under the various default timing and interest
rate stress scenarios, as described in the report 'Global Criteria for Cash Flow
Analysis in CDOs'. Fitch also analyzed the structure's sensitivity to the assets
that are distressed, experiencing interest shortfalls, and those with near-term
maturities.

The breakeven rates in Fitch's cash flow model for the class A notes are
generally consistent with the ratings assigned below. The cash flow model
passing rates for the class B and C notes are higher than the class' current
rating; however, this is offset by the concentration risk on the underlying
portfolio with only 16 assets from 13 obligors remaining. Additionally, the
class C notes are currently receiving interest paid in kind (PIK) whereby the
principal amount of the notes is written up by the amount of interest due.
The upgrade and Stable Outlook on the class A notes reflects the credit quality
of the underlying collateral and the view that the transaction will continue to
delever. The Stable Outlook on the class B notes reflects the cushion in the
passing rating while taking into account the concentration risk and risk of
further interest shortfalls.

G-Star 2002-2 is a cash flow commercial real estate collateralized debt
obligation (CRE CDO) which closed on Nov. 20, 2002. The collateral is composed
of 73% commercial mortgage backed securities (CMBS), 14.8% SF CDOs, 9.7% real
estate investment trusts (REITs), and 2.5% residential mortgage backed
securities (RMBS).

Fitch has taken the following actions as indicated:

--$151,753 class A-2 notes upgraded to 'AAAsf' from 'AAsf'; Outlook to Stable
from Positive;
--$8,970,276 class A-3 notes upgraded to 'AAAsf' from 'Asf'; Outlook to Stable
from Positive;
--$14,000,000 class B-FL notes affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$15,000,000 class B-FX notes affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$11,646,220 class C notes affirmed at 'CCCsf'.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (June 6, 2012);
--'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance CDOs' (Oct. 3, 2012);
--'Global Criteria for Cash Flow Analysis in CDOs' (Sept. 13, 2012).

