TEXT-S&P rates Samarkand Bank 'CCC/C'
May 22, 2012 / 3:15 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Samarkand Bank 'CCC/C'

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

May 22 - Overview	
     -- In our opinion, Uzbekistan-based Samarkand Bank has a weak business 	
position, very strong capital and earnings, weak risk position, below average 	
funding, and adequate liquidity.	
     -- We are assigning our 'CCC' long-term and 'C' short-term counterparty 	
credit ratings to Uzbekistan-based Samarkand Bank.	
     -- The positive outlook reflects our expectation that the bank's business 	
position and earnings capacity will gradually improve and that the bank will 	
maintain adequate liquidity and at least strong capitalization over the next 	
18-24 months.	
 	
Rating Action	
On May 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services assigned its 'CCC' 	
long-term and 'C' short-term counterparty credit ratings to Uzbekistan-based 	
Samarkand Bank. The outlook is positive.	
	
Rationale	
The ratings on Samarkand Bank reflect its anchor of 'b+', its "weak" business 	
position, "very strong" capital and earnings, "weak" risk position, "below 	
average" funding and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. 	
The stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is 'ccc'. 	
	
Under our bank criteria, we use the Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment 	
economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the 	
starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. Our anchor for a 	
commercial bank operating only in Uzbekistan is 'b+'.	
	
The economic risk score for Uzbekistan is '7'. Uzbekistan's economy is 	
predominantly state owned, undiversified, and commodity dependant, with high 	
political risks and an unfavorable investment climate. But a low degree of 	
financial intermediation, relatively low levels of corporate and personal 	
indebtedness in both private and public sectors, and limited cross-border 	
borrowing help shelter the country's small banking industry somewhat from the 	
global external shocks. 	
	
The industry risk score for Uzbekistan is '9'. The Uzbek banking industry is 	
undermined by very weak institutional and legal frameworks, limited 	
transparency and disclosure, a lack of business and funding diversification, 	
and dominance of state-owned banks, which distort domestic competition.	
	
We consider Samarkand Bank's business position to be "weak" reflecting its 	
marginal market position, weak business diversity and narrow customer base. 	
The recently revised business strategy and changed management team have yet to 	
demonstrate the bank's ability to successfully grow a diversified clientele 	
base and business profile. The bank's total assets comprised Uzbek sum (UZS) 	
52 billion ($28 million) as of Feb. 29, 2012 and the bank had a low 0.1% 	
market share in Uzbekistan's banking system assets. 	
	
The bank's customer franchise is fairly small, as illustrated by the fact that 	
the top 20 borrowers accounted for about 90% of the bank's loan book as of 	
March 1, 2012. At the same date three customers represented about a one-half 	
of the bank's deposit base. It conducts its banking operations from its head 	
office in Samarkand, while an administrative office is located in the capital 	
city Tashkent. The bank's strategy is to be active in small and midsized 	
enterprises (SME) and retail lending in its home and neighboring regions.	
	
Our "very strong" assessment of capital and earnings is a positive rating 	
factor for a bank with a 'b+' anchor. This mainly reflects Samarkand Bank's 	
very strong capitalization. However, the bank's only moderate 	
earnings-generating capacity tempers this strength. We anticipate that 	
expansion will gradually erode Samarkand Bank's currently good capital 	
cushion. However, our projected risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before 	
adjustments for diversification will likely exceed 15% for the next 18-24 	
months. Our RAC projections incorporate annual asset growth of about 35% and a 	
UZS8 billion capital increase planned for 2012.	
	
We assess Samarkand Bank's risk position as "weak". This reflects the bank's 	
high single-name concentrations, including those to related parties, and 	
accumulated problem assets inherited from the previous management. At year-end 	
2011, about 30% of the gross loan portfolio was attributed to related parties, 	
albeit under market conditions. We do not expect concentrations to decrease 	
significantly over the medium term, but we understand that the management is 	
keen to improve lending diversification and asset quality. At year-end 2011, 	
loans determined to be impaired due to financial performance and 	
debt-servicing deterioration comprised 7.2%, down from 11% the prior year. We 	
expect asset quality to improve gradually throughout 2012 as the bank's loan 	
book benefits from widening clientele and business diversity.	
	
We consider Samarkand Bank's funding to be "below average". On April 1, 2012, 	
customer deposits composed a fairly high 93% of total liabilities, 	
exacerbating the bank's sensitivity to customer sentiment. We consider the 	
bank's liquidity position to be "adequate". Cash and cash equivalents 	
accounted for about 20% of total assets on March 1, 2012. However, this 	
cushion may deteriorate rapidly if the loan book expands quickly. 	
	
The ratings reflect Samarkand Bank's SACP and do not include any notches for 	
extraordinary parental support, which we consider uncertain. We deem the bank 	
to be of "low" systemic importance in Uzbekistan, given its relatively small 	
balance sheet and its limited clientele, and accordingly do not add any uplift 	
for extraordinary government support. 	
	
Outlook	
The positive outlook on Samarkand Bank reflects our expectations that the 	
bank's business position and earnings capacity will gradually improve when it 	
receives a foreign exchange license, which is expected in 2012. In our view, 	
this will help diversify the bank's clientele. In addition we anticipate that 	
the bank will maintain its "adequate" liquidity and at least "strong" 	
capitalization over at least the next 18-24 months. We also expect that the 	
recently revised strategy might help the bank move away from excessive lending 	
concentrations, including those to related parties, although in the longer 	
term. 	
	
We could raise the ratings if the bank succeeds in improving its business 	
diversity and revenue base, while continuing to gradually improve its risk 	
management and operational capacity and maintaining capitalization at 	
acceptable levels. 	
	
We could revise the outlook to stable if we see no material improvements in 	
the bank's business development and risk position in the near future, or if 	
the bank fails to realize its strategy of improving business and risk 	
diversification and market positions. We could consider a negative rating 	
action if the bank's RAC ratio were to fall below 10%. 	
	
Ratings Score Snapshot	
Issuer Credit Rating             CCC/Positive/C	
	
SACP                             ccc 	
Anchor                           b+	
 BICRA economic risk score       7	
 BICRA industry risk score       9 	
	
 Business Position               Weak -3	
 Capital and Earnings            Very Strong (+2)	
 Risk Position                   Weak (-2)	
 Funding                         Below average (-1)	
 Liquidity                       Adequate 	
	
Support                          0	
 GRE Support                     0	
 Group Support                   0	
 Sovereign Support               0	
	
Additional Factors               0	
 	
Related Criteria And Research	
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal, unless otherwise stated.	
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011	
     -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, 	
Nov. 9, 2011	
     -- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010	
     -- BICRA On Uzbekistan Revised To Group '8' From Group '9', Nov. 9, 2011 	
 	
Ratings List	
New Rating	
	
Samarkand Bank	
Counterparty Credit Rating               CCC/Positive/C	
 	
	
 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

