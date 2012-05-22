TEXT-Fitch rates Covidien's proposed notes 'A'

May 22 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A' rating to Covidien International Finance S.A.'s (CIFSA) proposed senior unsecured notes. Proceeds will be used to refinance the $500 million senior unsecured notes due October 2012 and for general corporate purpose. A full list of ratings follows at the end of this release. The ratings remain on Negative Watch and apply to approximately $4.3 billion in debt outstanding as of March 30, 2012. Covidien's ratings reflect the following considerations: COMMITMENT TO DEBT REDUCTION FOLLOWING LEVERAGING TRANSACTIONS In June 2010, Covidien issued about $1.5 billion of debt to partially fund the acquisition of ev3 Inc. for $2.5 billion. As a result, debt-to-EBITDA spiked up to about 1.8 times (x) at fiscal year-end 2010. Fitch affirmed the company's 'A' IDR following the debt funding of the acquisition based on the assumption that Covidien would apply cash to debt reduction in fiscal 2011, to reduce leverage back to a level appropriate for the 'A' IDR. Leverage dropped to 1.3x by the end of Covidien's fiscal 2011. Reduction in leverage was about 50% the result of debt reduction (Covidien paid down around $500 million or about a third of the ev3 related debt during the year) and about 50% as a result of growth in EBITDA. Fitch did not expect the company to apply cash to further debt reduction in fiscal 2012 but to prioritize use of cash for acquisitions and share repurchases. Over the longer term, maintenance of the 'A' IDR will require the company to manage its balance sheet to a gross debt-to-EBITDA target of 1.5x. SOLID FINANCIAL FLEXBILITY AND LIQUIDITY Covidien's very strong level of cash generation facilitated debt reduction in fiscal 2011. The company generated $1.3 billion of FCF (free cash flow; cash from operations less capital expenditures and dividends) during the year. The company targets returning 25% - 40% of pre-dividend FCF to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. In FY'11, the pay-out ratio was significantly higher, at about 79%. The company's stated priority for capital deployment is acquisitions. In years without significant acquisition activity Fitch believes the company will pay out more to shareholders. Fitch believes 2011 was an unusual year for Covidien in its lack of acquisition activity. Since its 2007 spin-off from Tyco International, the company has been an active acquirer. Acquisitions have been concentrated in the relatively fast growth, high margin medical devices segment, and Fitch believes the company will continue to focus on this area with more frequent tuck-in acquisitions. So far in fiscal-year (FY) 2012, the company has completed or announced five acquisitions with total upfront cash payments of approximately $1 billion. Fitch projects ongoing strong free cash flow (FCF) generation for Covidien of around $1.3 billion annually. FCF could be slightly lumpy due to the uncertain timing of cash payments for the settlement of legacy Tyco tax liabilities. FCF will probably trend higher than $1.3 billion in FY'12, mainly due to the absence of significant cash payments to settle legacy Tyco tax liabilities. In FY'11, the company made a net cash payment of $250 million related to this liability. Debt at March 30, 2012 included $4 billion in unsecured notes with maturities ranging from 2012 to 2037. Covidien also has a $1.5 billion commercial paper program ($247 million outstanding March 30, 2012) that is backed by the company's $1.5 billion unsecured revolving credit facility maturing in 2016. At March 31, 2012 available liquidity was provided by: --the revolving credit facility ($1.25 billion available); --cash on hand ($1.6 billion); --FCF ($1.2 billion in the LTM period). GOOD PROGRESS ADDRESSING LEGACY LEGAL AND TAX LIABILITIES Fitch believes that there has been good progress in addressing the legal and tax liabilities resulting from the Covidien's 2007 spin off from Tyco International. All substantial legal liabilities from the spin-off have been resolved. As noted above, Covidien does continue to have significant financial exposure to settlement of tax issues from prior to the spin-off, the ongoing settlement of which will continue to impact FCF generation, probably for several years to come. However, Fitch believes that Covidien has sufficient financial flexibility to meet the tax settlement obligations without negatively affecting its credit profile. Covidien's March 30, 2012 balance sheet reflects a total of $1.7 billion in non-current liabilities for future tax payments, of which $1.1 billion relates to tax obligations from prior to the 2007 separation. Covidien is responsible for 42% of the settlement payments, with Tyco International and TE Connectivity responsible for the other 58%. Covidien also has a $626 million liability for its portion of the other companies' tax settlement payments, yielding a total liability of about $1.7 billion for the pre-separation tax settlement payments. This amount is offset by a $587 million receivable from the other companies, reflecting their 58% portion of Covidien's anticipated settlement payments. The three companies are jointly and severally liable for the tax obligations under the tax sharing agreement. Fitch believes that the other two companies also have the financial resources necessary to meet the tax settlement obligations. Fitch does not believe that the pending spilt of Tyco International into three separate successor companies will affect the terms of the tax sharing agreement as it pertains to Covidien's financial liabilities under the agreement. IMPROVED PROFITABILITY AND DECENT OPERATING OUTLOOK Covidien has been working on restructuring efforts since its split from Tyco International. The divestiture of lower margin business lines and rationalization of manufacturing capacity have been a major focus of restructuring efforts. Since FY'08, the first full year post-spin, gross margins have improved by 320 bp to 56.8% in FY'11 from 53.6%. Sales mix shift toward the higher margin medical devices segment has contributed the majority of the expansion, and this effect is expected to be sustainable. Operating margins have expanded to a lesser degree over the past few years. The company has recently ramped up SG&A and R&D expense to support organic sales growth through new product launches in the pharma segment, internal development efforts, and expansion of sales forces in emerging markets. Covidien's organic sales growth is being buffeted by both volume and pricing headwinds. Fitch expects low single digit organic growth for the company in fiscal 2012, contributed by mid-single growth in the medical devices segment and flattish growth in the pharmaceutical and medical supplies segments. Growth in EBITDA should slightly outpace the top-line as margin expansion will continue to be aided by mix shift to the faster growth, higher margin devices segment. While medical procedure volumes are somewhat cyclical with the economy, favorable demographic shifts worldwide and the anticipated increase in covered lives through U.S. healthcare reform will support higher medical spending and procedure volumes. Pricing will continue to be under pressure due to fiscal pressures in the U.S. and abroad. The end users of Covidien's devices, including hospitals, physicians and surgery centers, attempt to pass this pressure through to suppliers. New product launches will therefore be critical to support growth in pricing in the near term. UNCERTAIN CAPITAL STRUCTURE IMPACT OF PHARMA SPIN-OFF During fourth quarter 2011, Covidien announced that it plans to spin-off its pharmaceutical business into a stand-alone, publicly traded company. Completion of the transaction is expected to occur in mid-2013 and is pending regulatory and board of director approvals. The separation is expected to occur through a tax-free spin-off of the pharmaceutical segment. The remaining Covidien will be comprised of the medical devices and medical supplies businesses. Upon completion of the separation, Fitch thinks that ratings for the existing debt could be the same or lower than the current 'A' rating. Fitch estimates that any potential downgrade will be limited to one-notch. The timing of the resolution of the Rating Watch and determination of the final ratings will depend upon Covidien providing further clarity, particularly with respect to the effect on the separated companies' capital structure and debt levels, as its moves forward with the separation. Fitch believes the spin-off will be beneficial to Covidien's operating profile. Although it generates solid EBITDA and free cash flow, the growth profile of the pharma segment is less favorable that the devices and supplies segments and is a drag on both top-line growth and profitability. Post the spin-off, Covidien's sales will be heavily weighted (80%) to the more profitable and faster growing medical devices segment. Fitch rates Covidien as follows: Covidien plc --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A'; --Short-term IDR 'F1'; Covidien International Finance S.A. CIFSA, which is the obligor of Covidien's debt, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Covidien plc. CIFSA directly or indirectly owns all of the operating subsidiaries of Covidien, issues debt, and performs treasury operations for Covidien, otherwise it conducts no independent business operations of its own. In addition, all of CIFSA's outstanding debt is fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Covidien plc. 