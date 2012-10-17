TEXT-Fitch rates Rhode Island's clean water revs 'AAA'

Oct 17 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AAA' rating to the Rhode Island Clean Water Finance Agency's (RICWFA) clean water state revolving fund (CWSRF) program bonds: --$65,750,000 series 2012B. The series 2012B bonds are expected to price via negotiation during the week of Oct. 29. Bond proceeds will be used refund certain series of outstanding bonds issued by RICWFA. In addition, Fitch has affirmed its ratings on the following CWSRF bonds: --$452.6 million outstanding revolving fund revenue bonds. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The series 2012B and outstanding senior lien bonds are secured by borrower loan repayments, debt service reserve funds, interest earnings from the reserve funds, and de-allocated reserves. The series 2010A outstanding subordinated revenue bonds are secured by moneys released from the senior lien including excess loan repayments, interest earnings, and de-allocated reserves after senior debt service is paid. KEY RATING DRIVERS SOLID FINANCIAL STRUCTURE: Fitch's cash flow modeling demonstrates that the program can continue to pay bond debt service even with loan defaults in excess of Fitch's 'AAA' liability default hurdle, as produced using Fitch's Portfolio Stress Calculator (PSC). SOLID LOAN SECURITY: All loans are secured by the obligors' general obligation or net system revenue pledges. HIGH BORROWER CONCENTRATION: The loan portfolio has a high level of concentration risk as the pool consists of only 26 borrowers. SOUND RESERVE INVESTMENT PRACTICES: Reserve investment practices are generally strong as assets are primarily invested in highly-rated municipal bonds (state bonds) or in investment agreements, with providers rated at least in the second-highest rated category and/or fully collateralized by direct U.S. Treasuries or agencies with third-party custodians. CROSS-INVESTMENT ABILITY STRENGTHENS PROGRAM: The agency's ability to invest its drinking water SRF (DWSRF; pooled loan program revenue bonds rated 'AAA' by Fitch) or CWSRF reserves in either pool should any of the borrowers default is a positive credit factor. However, the agency is not legally obligated to use this cross-investment feature. CREDIT PROFILE STRONG DEFAULT TOLERANCE All-in debt service coverage (total program assets plus reserves divided by total scheduled debt service) is approximately 1.4x. As a result of this coverage, cash flow modeling demonstrates that the program can continue to pay bond debt service even with hypothetical loan defaults of 100% over any four-year period. This is in excess of Fitch's 'AAA' liability default hurdle as produced by Fitch's PSC. Liability default hurdles derived by the PSC are calculated based on overall pool credit quality as measured by the rating of underlying borrowers, size, loan term, and concentration. POOL EXHIBITS HIGH BORROWER CONCENTRATION The pledged loan portfolio is composed of only 26 participants with the largest borrower, the Narragansett Bay Commission (NBC), accounting for about 47.5% of the outstanding loan principal. While the RICWFA maintains an internal policy that limits NBC's concentration to 50% of the CWSRF loan pool, the agency continues to consider alternatives to further manage NBC's above-average concentration risk to the pool. The city of Warwick is the pool's second largest borrower at about 14%. The top 10 borrowers represent 94% of the total pool. The program's loans are backed by GO or net system revenue pledges providing strong security. Furthermore, borrower credit quality is high as Fitch estimates that approximately 83% of all borrowers exhibit investment-grade characteristics. STRUCTURAL CHARACTERISTICS RICWFA has historically used a reserve fund structure commonly seen in SRFs. However, over the past few years, the agency has begun to transition to a cash flow/hybrid model, where federal capitalization grant moneys are used to fund loans that will overcollateralize debt service instead of solely funding sizable reserve funds that are used to cure loan defaults. RESERVES ADD ADDITIONAL STRUCTURAL ENHANCEMENT CWSRF reserves total $115 million, or 25.4% of all bonds. As additional security, the agency could invest its DWSRF or CWSRF reserves in either pool should any of the borrowers default, which is permitted under the 2004 cross-investment agreement as long as there are no defaults in the pool that is providing the support. However, the agency is not legally obligated to use this feature. RICWFA issues bonds to provide subsidized financing to governmental entities throughout Rhode Island for its clean water SRF projects. The bonds are issued pursuant to a master program resolution and separate series resolutions. In association with its bond issues, RICWFA makes loans to eligible borrowers from bond proceeds and the state's required 20% matching funds for the federal capitalization grants. Each loan is classified as either bond or state match financed. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria (June 12, 2012) --State Revolving Fund and Leveraged Municipal Loan Pool Criteria (May 21, 2012) --Rating Guidelines for State Credit Enhancement Programs (June 19, 2012) --Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions (May 30, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions Rating Guidelines for State Credit Enhancement Programs State Revolving Fund and Leveraged Municipal Loan Pool Criteria Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria