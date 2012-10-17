TEXT - Fitch cuts New Britain, Conn. GOs to 'A+'

Oct 17 - Fitch Ratings downgrades to ‘A+’ from ‘AA-’ the following outstanding bonds for New Britain, CT (the city): --$74.7 million in general obligation (GO) bonds. The Rating Outlook is revised to Negative from Stable. SECURITY The bonds are general obligations of the city backed by its full faith, credit, and unlimited taxing power. KEY RATING DRIVERS LIMITED FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY: The one-notch downgrade reflects a general fund structural imbalance that has relied upon one-time revenues to support the city’s operations the last three years. Reserves provide limited financial flexibility and the city has a significant reliance on intergovernmental revenue for education that has been very volatile. BELOW-AVERAGE ECONOMIC INDICATORS: Income levels are well below average, and the city has a very high incidence of individual poverty. Unemployment rates are consistently higher than the state and nation. HIGH DEBT BURDEN: The city’s net debt burden is high and expected to grow marginally due to planned future issuances. Principal amortization is above-average. FUTURE RETIREE COSTS WELL FUNDED: The city’s pensions are well funded and other post-employment benefits (OPEB) are manageable. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION CONTINUED STRUCTURAL IMBALANCE: Management’s inability to make significant progress towards addressing the general fund’s structural imbalance without the use of one time revenues could result in a downward change in the rating. CREDIT PROFILE BELOW-AVERAGE SOCIOECONOMIC INDICATORS The City of New Britain, with a population of 70,261, is located at the geographic center of the state, approximately eight miles from the state’s capital, Hartford, and a two hour drive from New York City and Boston. The city tax base, with a 2011 market value of $4.2 billion, is primarily comprised of residential properties (82%). The city’s top-10 taxpayers represent a moderate 5.6% of taxable value, with Connecticut Light and Power the largest at 1.44%. The city’s major employers include the state and the city as well as the Hospital of Central Connecticut (3,100 employees) and the Hospital for Special Care (1,554 employees). Stanley Black & Decker, a tool manufacturing company, maintains its world headquarters in the city and has 930 employees. Celebration Foods and TD Bank have located their corporate headquarters in the city, and Webster Bank maintains offices there as well. The city is also home to Central Connecticut State University, located in the city since 1849, with 7,700 undergraduate students enrolled. The city’s unemployment rate continues to register above the state and national levels, and was a high 13% as of July 2012, compared to 13.1% a year prior. This compares to the state at 9.3% and nation at 8.6% unemployment as of July 2012. The city’s wealth levels are well below the state and nation with a median household income of $39,706 equivalent to 59% and 76% of state and national levels, respectively. Poverty levels reported for 2011 by the U.S. census increased to a high 25.5%, up from 20.5% reported in 2010. Despite employment and income pressures, tax collection rates remain satisfactory averaging 96.2% for the last five years. LIMITED FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY The fiscal 2011 year-end unrestricted general fund balance (the sum of assigned, unassigned, and committed under GASB 54) is equal to $12 million, or a satisfactory 5.5% of spending. The city generated a $3 million net operating surplus after transfers (equal to approximately 1.4% of spending) in fiscal 2011 due primarily to a one-time $5 million transfer from the city’s water fund used to support operations and $3.4 million in one-time revenues from a swap termination and bond premiums. Savings of $1.7 million and $2 million were generated from departmental cuts and hiring freezes, respectively. Fitch notes that the city would not have had surplus results and a corresponding increase in its general fund balance had these one-time revenues of $8.4 million not been available. The city has a fund balance policy that requires maintenance of an unassigned fund balance equivalent to 5% of its budget which it had not been in compliance with until fiscal-end 2011. The fund balance policy also requires the city to replenish any shortfall by 15% each year until compliance is reached. For fiscal 2012 the city was facing a $10 million structural deficit. During mid-year city council approved the transfer of $10 million to the general fund from the city’s water fund which represented bond proceeds from the city’s series 2005 GO issue originally earmarked for water treatment plant improvements. The general fund also received $1.8 million from the proceeds of a land sale. On the expenditure side the city imposed additional spending cuts as well as continued hiring freezes and retirement incentives resulting in an approximate savings of $3.7 million in fiscal 2012. Officials project an operating surplus, prior to transfers, of approximately $6 to $7 million in fiscal 2012. The city expects to transfer the bulk of this surplus to the internal medical service fund to help reduce a growing deficit projected to be greater than $7 million. City officials attribute the deficit to insufficient contributions by the city’s board of education (BOE). Management has not formally devised a plan to address the deficit; however, options include instituting a central accounting system used by both the city and BOE and overfunding of BOE contributions to the internal medical service fund over the next several years. FISCAL 2013 BUDGET EXPECTATIONS The adopted $232 million fiscal 2013 general fund budget reveals a $10 million structural gap. Spending is up 7% over fiscal 2012 primarily related to increased debt service, increased costs in public works ($3 million) and public safety ($1 million). The budget includes the consolidation of twenty-two departments down to six resulting in additional savings, and an additional $2.6 million in revenues from the state for the board of education. A total of $6.7 million will be transferred from the water fund to reimburse the general fund for previously funded enterprise employee benefit expenditures ($5.7 million) and for water piping rights of way ($1 million). To date, management has indicated that city council did approve certain fee increases citywide which are expected to be implemented later this year. Three months into the 2013 fiscal year the city is carefully monitoring overtime costs and has recorded increased expenditure savings which include salary and benefit savings from early retirements that occurred in 2012. No property tax increase was implemented but additional property tax revenue is assumed due to new tax base growth. Fitch believes that continued use of transfers to support the general fund is unsustainable and not fiscally prudent. Fitch will monitor the city’s progress in eliminating its fiscal imbalance in the current and following fiscal years as well as the impact it may have on operations and overall liquidity. ABOVE-AVERAGE DEBT The city’s debt ratios are above average at $3,525 per capita and 6.1% of market value. Fiscal 2012 debt service, including the city’s pension obligation bonds, equaled $28 million, which is equal to a slightly high 12.7% of the city’s fiscal 2012 general fund spending. Debt ratios include $40 million of variable rate demand bonds supported by a letter of credit (LOC) which expires in May 2014. Fitch recognizes that the city could incur higher future LOC costs in order to manage these obligations but consider the city’s management of these risks sufficient. The city entered into an interest rate swap to fix its interest rate cost on the series 2008C bonds and such swap currently has a negative mark-to-market value of $18.8 million as of Oct. 12, 2012. The city’s swap counterparty does not have a termination right associated with the city’s rating. The city is required to post collateral at ratings ‘BBB-/Baa3’ or below with a $0 threshold. The city’s debt amortization rate is very rapid at 70.3% within 10 years. The city’s fiscal 2013-2017 capital improvement plan (CIP) totals a modest $25.4 million and includes parks and recreation and water department projects. FUTURE RETIREE COSTS WELL FUNDED The city has made 100% of the annual required contributions (ARC) to its city run pensions for police and fire employees. Its combined annual pension cost for this plan was a modest $1.5 million, equal to approximately 0.7% of general fund spending in fiscal 2012. The city issued $106 million in pension obligation bonds in 1998 to fund its liability for these pension plans. As a result, the pension plan is very well funded on a combined basis at 91% as of Jan. 1, 2011 using Fitch’s more conservative 7% discount rate assumption. The unfunded actuarially accrued liability (UAAL) on a combined basis equaled $15.6 million, or 0.4% of market value. The city’s unfunded OPEB liability was a manageable $47.2 million, or 1.1% of market value as of July 1, 2010. The city contributed a notable 89%, or $3.7 million, towards its $4.2 million ARC during fiscal year 2011.