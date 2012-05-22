FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P keeps Generac Power Systems on watch negative
May 22, 2012

TEXT-S&P keeps Generac Power Systems on watch negative

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

May 22 - Overview	
     -- U.S.-based generator manufacturer Generac Power Systems Inc. announced 	
that it has reduced the amount of its proposed special cash dividend to 	
shareholders to $6 per share from $10 per share. The special dividend will now 	
total about $408 million compared with the prior $679 million.	
     -- As a result, Generac will enter into a $900 million senior secured 	
bank term loan (previously $800 million) which will be used to refinance 	
existing debt and to fund the dividend. Generac will not proceed with the 	
issuance of the previously proposed $425 million of senior unsecured notes. 	
     -- The ratings on Generac, including the 'BB-' corporate credit rating, 	
remain on CreditWatch negative. At the same time, we lowered the issue level 	
rating on the proposed term loan to 'B+' from 'BB-'. We are withdrawing our 	
ratings on the previously proposed $425 million senior unsecured notes.	
     -- If the transaction is completed as currently proposed, we would likely 	
lower the corporate credit rating on Generac by one notch to 'B+'.	
	
	
Rating Action	
On May 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said it would keep its 	
ratings on Waukesha, Wisc.-based Generac Power Systems Inc., including the 	
'BB-' corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with negative implications, 	
where it placed them on May 8, 2012.	
	
At the same time, we lowered the issue-level rating on Generac's proposed term 	
loan to 'B+' (same level as our expected corporate credit rating) from 'BB-'. 	
We also revised the recovery rating to '3' from '2', indicating our 	
expectations of meaningful recovery (50% to 70%) in the event of a default 	
given the increased amount of senior secured debt. We also are withdrawing our 	
ratings on the previously proposed $425 million senior unsecured notes.	
	
We will resolve our CreditWatch listing when the company completes its 	
proposed refinancing transaction. If the transaction is completed as currently 	
proposed, we would likely lower the corporate credit rating on Generac by one 	
notch to 'B+'.	
	
Rationale	
The rating actions follow Generac's announcement that it intends to issue $900 	
million of new debt (reduced from the previously proposed $1.2 billion) to 	
repay existing debt as well as fund a special dividend to shareholders of 	
approximately $6 per share. Generac intends to enter into a $900 million Term 	
Loan B due 2018. In addition, the company plans to enter into a new $150 	
million asset-based lending (ABL) credit facility due 2017, which would 	
replace its existing $150 million revolving credit facility. The company will 	
not proceed with its previously announced $425 million senior unsecured 	
financing due 2020. 	
	
Based on our initial analysis, we have determined that if the transaction is 	
completed as currently proposed, we would lower the corporate credit rating on 	
Generac Power Systems Inc. to 'B+' from 'BB-'. The outlook would be stable. 	
The lower rating would reflect the company's weaker credit metrics following 	
the addition of $325 million of debt from existing levels. Our base-case 	
scenario for 2012 assumes that Generac's operating results in 2012 will be 	
aided by storm activity in 2011, which we believe will translate into greater 	
sales of higher margin residential standby generators. However, we previously 	
assumed that leverage would be 3x or less by year-end, given around $575 	
million of balance sheet debt. As a result of the increase in debt, leverage 	
will likely rise to about 4x by year-end 2012, which is more in line with an 	
"aggressive" financial risk profile and a lower rating. Also, the aggressive 	
financial risk profile reflects our expectation that, based on the previously 	
proposed larger dividend, ownership will be receptive to future debt financed 	
dividends.   	
	
Generac primarily manufacturers standby and portable generators for 	
residential, industrial, light commercial, and communications use in the U.S. 	
The company derives about half of its sales from the residential generator 	
market, where customer purchases are largely discretionary and driven by storm 	
preparedness and the threat of power outages due to an aging electrical grid.	
	
Recovery analysis	
For complete recovery analysis, please see our recovery report to be published 	
shortly on RatingsDirect. 	
	
CreditWatch	
We expect to resolve our CreditWatch listing upon completion of Generac's 	
refinancing transaction. In resolving the CreditWatch listing, assuming the 	
transaction is completed as currently proposed, we would likely lower the 	
corporate credit rating to 'B+'. 	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009.	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, published April 15, 2008.	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings On CreditWatch	
Generac Power Systems Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BB-/Watch Neg/--   	
 Senior Secured                         BB+/Watch Neg      	
   Recovery Rating                      1                  	
	
Downgraded; Recovery Rating Revised	
                                        To                 From	
Generac Power Systems Inc.	
 Senior Secured                         B+                 BB-	
  Recovery Rating                       3                  2	
	
Rating Withdrawn	
                                        To                 From	
Generac Power Systems Inc.	
 Senior Unsecured                       NR                 B-	
  Recovery Rating                       NR                 6	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings referenced 	
herein can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

