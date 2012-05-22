FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
May 22, 2012 / 4:35 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P affirms DaVita Inc ratings

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

Overview	
     -- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services is affirming its 'BB-' corporate 	
credit rating on DaVita Inc., a Denver-based provider of dialysis services, in 	
light of its plan to acquire Torrance, Calif.-based HealthCare Partners LLC 	
(HCP), a provider of managed health care, for approximately $4.4 billion.	
     -- We expect the HCP acquisition to be financed with about $3.66 billion 	
of new debt and $760 million of equity. DaVita and HCP expect to close the 	
transaction in the fourth quarter of 2012.	
     -- We are placing our 'BB' rating on DaVita's senior secured debt on 	
CreditWatch with negative implications because the size of this debt class may 	
increase substantially relative to our estimate of the enterprise's value in 	
the event of default.	
     -- We are affirming our 'B' rating on DaVita's senior unsecured debt.	
     -- The rating outlook is stable. Although the acquisition will raise 	
DaVita's lease-adjusted debt to about 4.5x pro forma EBITDA, we expect 	
adjusted debt leverage to return to the 3.5x to 4.0x range, where leverage is 	
today.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB-' 	
corporate credit rating on dialysis services provider DaVita, Inc. At the same 	
time, we placed our 'BB' credit rating on DaVita's senior secured debt on 	
CreditWatch with negative implications because the size of this debt class may 	
increase substantially relative to our estimate of the enterprise's value in 	
the event of default. We affirmed our 'B' credit rating on DaVita's senior 	
unsecured debt. Our recovery rating on the senior secured debt is '2', 	
indicating our expectation for substantial (70% to 90%) recovery of principal, 	
and our recovery rating on the senior unsecured debt is '6', indicating our 	
expectation for negligible (0 to 10%) recovery of principal, both in the event 	
of payment default.	
	
The affirmation of the CCR is based on a modest incremental increase in pro 	
forma leverage, which we calculate at about 4.5x, and good cash flows 	
generated by each entity, which will allow for some rapid deleveraging.  We 	
view the acquisition as neutral to our view of DaVita's "fair" business risk 	
profile.  While the addition of HCP does not impair DaVita, given HCP's 	
consistent operating track record, good profitability and cash flow, we note 	
that it operates in only three states, limiting diversity.  Further, a 	
combination of these two business models is untested and we do not expect any 	
synergies. 	
	
We expect to resolve the CreditWatch listing of the senior secured debt rating 	
when DaVita's financing plans are finalized.	
	
Rationale	
The rating on DaVita reflects its "fair" business risk profile and 	
"aggressive" financial risk profile. Our view of DaVita's business 	
overwhelmingly reflects its substantial dependence on the treatment of a 	
single disease and its exposure to potential adverse changes in payor mix and 	
reimbursement. Its fair business risk profile also recognizes positive 	
attributes of the sector, such as steady demand from patients with end-stage 	
renal disease for essential dialysis treatments, favorable demographic trends, 	
and relatively low investment requirements. 	
	
HCP, which is about one-third the size of DaVita based on 2011 revenues, will 	
diversify DaVita's activities, but we believe there are significant risks in 	
the managed care industry and DaVita's ability to manage a new type of 	
business.  	
	
As of March 31, 2012, pro forma for the acquisition, DaVita's adjusted debt 	
was about 4.5x EBITDA; actual adjusted debt to EBITDA was 3.6x. The proposed 	
increase in leverage is consistent with our expectation that it could 	
temporarily exceed 4.0x for acquisitions and/or share repurchases. Our 	
adjustments include the capitalization of operating leases; we add stock 	
compensation expense to EBITDA; and we deduct net income attributable to 	
noncontrolling interests (NCIs) from EBITDA when measuring debt leverage.  	
	
Liquidity	
DaVita's liquidity is "adequate", underpinned by its consistent and 	
substantial generation of discretionary cash flow (DCF) after distributions to 	
NCIs, but recognizing that about $3.7 billion of new borrowing will be 	
required to finance its acquisition of HCP. DaVita's internally generated 	
funds easily finance capital expenditures and modest working capital 	
requirements, and we expect HCP to continue generating DCF. We assume DaVita 	
will curtail share repurchases during the remainder of 2012.	
	
Our view of DaVita's liquidity profile incorporates the following assumptions 	
and expectations:	
     -- We expect sources of liquidity to exceed uses by more than 1.2x over 	
the next 12 months. We assume funds from operations in excess of $900 million, 	
about $315 million of capital spending, and a $150 million working capital 	
increase in 2012.	
     -- We expect that net sources would be positive, even with an unlikely 	
20% drop in EBITDA. 	
     -- As of March 31, 2012, DaVita had $449 million of cash and $298 million 	
of funds available from a $350 million revolving credit facility, after 	
deducting $52 million committed for letters of credit. 	
     -- As of March 31, 2012, there was substantial headroom under DaVita's 	
loan covenants. We expect the covenants to be amended to permit financing for 	
the HCP acquisition and to provide adequate headroom going forward. 	
	
Recovery analysis	
For our complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on DaVita 	
Inc., to be published following this report on RatingsDirect.	
	
Outlook	
Our outlook on DaVita is stable. We expect operating trends of the combined 	
companies will be sustained near current levels, allowing for some 	
deleveraging over the next four to six quarters. We believe the company will 	
continue to generate strong cash flow from its position as a market leader in 	
the dialysis service sector, and it is well-placed relative to others to 	
respond to the evolving reimbursement environment. We believe DaVita will 	
continue to aggressively execute substantial acquisitions and share 	
repurchases over time. If DaVita makes larger-than-expected debt-financed 	
acquisitions or stock repurchases, or takes other shareholder-friendly actions 	
such that leverage climbed above 5x, we could lower our ratings. Debt-financed 	
stock repurchases of about $1.0 billion, in addition to the HCP acquisition, 	
would boost adjusted leverage above 5.0x, based on 2011 pro forma EBITDA. 	
Although not likely, we could also lower our ratings if adverse trends, 	
possibly attributable to payor mix, reimbursements, regulatory-based 	
developments or unexpected problems at HCP weaken DaVita's business risk 	
profile and significantly erode its profitability. Over the medium term, if we 	
are convinced that DaVita will choose to direct cash to debt reduction, 	
leading to lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA averaging about 3.5x on a sustained 	
basis, we could raise our ratings on DaVita. 	
	
Ratings List	
DaVita Inc.	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BB-/Stable/--      	
Senior Unsecured                        B	
  Recovery Rating                       6 	
	
CreditWatch Action	
DaVita Inc.	
 Senior Secured                         BB/Watch Neg       BB	
   Recovery Rating                      2                  2

