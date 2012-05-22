FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P cuts Group Health Cooperative to 'BB+'
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 22, 2012 / 5:01 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts Group Health Cooperative to 'BB+'

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

May 22 - Overview	
     -- We are lowering our earnings expectations for GHC.	
     -- We are lowering our long-term ratings on GHC to 'BB+' from 'BBB-' and 	
withdrawing our 'A-3' short-term rating.	
     -- The stable outlook indicates that we expect GHC's competitive position 	
to remain good.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term 	
financial strength and counterparty credit ratings on Group Health Cooperative 	
(GHC) to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'. We also assigned a 'BB+' debt rating to GHC's 	
planned $225 million debt issue and lowered the senior secured debt rating to 	
'BB+'. In addition, at management's request, we withdrew our 'A-3' short-term 	
counterparty credit rating on GHC. The outlook is stable.	
	
Rationale	
The downgrade reflects the downward revision in our earnings expectations for 	
GHC, combined with its weakened statutory capitalization as of year-end 2011. 	
We consider GHC's operating performance to be marginal. Whereas we had 	
expected the company to be able to generate annual returns on revenue (ROR) of 	
around 1% at the time of our downgrade of GHC to 'BBB-' in November 2011, we 	
now expect RORs of only around 0.5%. The downward revision reflects 	
management's 2012 plan, combined with our skepticism that the plan's results 	
will actually be achieved given GHC's track record from 2009 to 2011 when 	
actual results fell short of budgeted results. Financial results weakened in 	
each successive year from 2009 to 2011, and EBITDA was only marginally 	
positive in 2011. Through the first four months of 2012, GHC generated an 	
actual operating margin of 1.7%, compared with 3.8% generated during the 	
comparable 2011 time period.	
	
GHC's statutory capitalization weakened considerably in 2011, decreasing 20% 	
by year end. As calculated by our capital model, capitalization was redundant 	
only at the 'BBB' level as of year-end 2011, down from being redundant at the 	
'AA' level as of year-end 2010. The decrease was caused primarily by an $82 	
million increase in the minimum pension liability due to a reduction in the 	
discount rate used to value the liability; a $29 million increase in the 	
unrealized capital losses on unaffiliated equity holdings; and a $14 million 	
statutory net loss generated for the year. The lower level of anticipated 	
earnings combined with the lower level of statutory capitalization makes the 	
company's financial position more vulnerable to unexpected events, making it a 	
below-investment-grade credit at this time.	
	
The ratings continue to reflect GHC's good competitive position. It is the 	
largest HMO in Washington, is one of the three leading health care insurers in 	
the state, and has one of the few five-star ranked Medicare Advantage programs 	
in the country. Although GHC maintains about a 23% share of the state's 	
insured population (up from 19% in 2007), we believe management will be 	
challenged to maintain its market share gains while attempting to restore 	
higher profitability to the company.	
	
GHC plans to issue $225 million of taxable fixed-rate bonds. It will use the 	
proceeds for capital projects, to refinance the Series 2001 bonds, and for 	
pension plan funding. Including this issue, we expect debt leverage (including 	
leases and unfunded pension/postretirement obligations) to be 45%-50% in 2012, 	
and EBITDA fixed-charge coverage to be 2.5x-2.9x--ranges that support the 	
'BB+' rating. GHC has redeemed all of its outstanding commercial paper.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook indicates that we do not expect to change the rating during 	
the next 12 months. We expect GHC's competitive position to remain good, 	
enabling the company to stabilize its operating performance and maintain good 	
capitalization. We expect the company to generate RORs of around 0.5%, EBITDA 	
fixed-charge coverage of at least 2.5x, and for capital to remain redundant at 	
the 'BBB' level. If GHC does not meet these expectations, there will be 	
downward pressure on the ratings. If the company can produce sustainable 	
earnings that result in RORs greater than 1% and EBITDA fixed-charge coverage 	
in excess of 3x, there could be upward pressure on the ratings.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Group Health Cooperative Downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB' on Weak 	
Operating Performance; Outlook Negative, Nov. 18, 2011	
     -- Analysis of Nonlife Insurance Operating Performance, April 22, 2009	
	
Ratings List	
Downgraded; Not Rated Action	
                                        To                 From	
Group Health Cooperative	
 Financial Strength Rating	
  Local Currency                        BB+/Stable/--      BBB-/Negative/--	
 Counterparty Credit Rating	
  Local Currency                        BB+/Stable/--      BBB-/Negative/A-3	
 Commercial Paper                       NR                 A-3	
	
Downgraded	
	
Group Health Options Inc.	
 Financial Strength Rating	
  Local Currency                        BB+/Stable/--      BBB-/Negative/--	
 Counterparty Credit Rating	
  Local Currency                        BB+/Stable/--      BBB-/Negative/--	
	
New Rating	
Group Health Cooperative	
 Senior Secured Debt	
  Taxable Bonds Series 2012 due 2017                       BB+	
  Taxable Bonds Series 2012 due 2022                       BB+	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.