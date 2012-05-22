FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
May 22, 2012 / 5:05 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts Nigeria's First City Monument Bank rating

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

May 22 - Overview	
     -- First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has a history of volatile loan losses, 	
which reached higher levels than anticipated in 2011.	
     -- We have therefore revised down our view of its risk position to 	
"moderate" from "adequate".	
     -- We are lowering our long-term counterparty credit rating on FCMB to 	
'B' from 'B+' and affirming the 'B' short-term rating. At the same time, we 	
are removing the long-term rating from CreditWatch, where it was placed with 	
negative implications on June 3, 2011. We are also lowering our long-term 	
Nigeria national-scale rating to 'ngBBB+' from 'ngA-', and removing it from 	
CreditWatch negative.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects stable economic growth boosted by high oil 	
prices and low currency fluctuations. We expect some improvement in market 	
position, but market share is likely to be lower than the top tier Nigerian 	
banks.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term 	
counterparty credit rating on First City Monument Bank (FCMB) to 'B'
from 'B+' and affirmed its 'B' short-term counterparty credit rating. The
long-term counterparty credit rating was removed from CreditWatch, where it was
placed with negative implications on June 3, 2011. At the same time, we lowered
the long-term Nigeria national-scale rating to 'ngBBB+' from 'ngA-', and removed	
it from CreditWatch negative. The outlook is stable.	
	
Rationale	
The ratings were lowered when we revised down our view of FCMB's risk position 	
to "moderate" from "adequate," as our criteria define these terms. This change 	
reflects the bank's volatile history of loan losses, which reached very high 	
levels in 2011, alongside our continuing concerns that asset quality remains 	
vulnerable to high loan concentrations and foreign currency lending.	
	
In 2011, FCMB recorded a loss of Nigerian naira (NGN) 9 billion. This followed 	
credit loss provisions of NGN32.5 billion, which reflected an underwriting 	
loss and the valuation impact of the sale of problematic and large loans to 	
the Asset Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON). These credit losses accounted 	
for 9.56% of average customer loans in 2011, which indicates to us that cost 	
of risk had deteriorated significantly compared with the previous two years.	
	
Over the past four years, FCMB has had a volatile credit loss experience. In 	
the 2008 financial year, the bank recorded a cost of risk of 8.93% while 2009 	
and 2010 credit losses were low. In our view, the variation in FCMB's cost of 	
risk reflects not only the economic cycles, interest rate spikes, and loan 	
concentrations, but also weaknesses in the monitoring and recording of problem 	
loans. The bank's four-year average cost of risk stands at 4.95%, which 	
compares poorly with the average for rated Nigerian banks of around 3.5%.	
	
FCMB's moderate risk position also highlights the potential for lumpy loan 	
losses from large lending concentrations. On Dec. 31, 2011, its top 20 on- and 	
off-balance-sheet credit commitments accounted for 42% of all such commitments 	
and 1.6x total adjusted capital.	
	
Foreign-currency lending is considered to be an additional credit risk that is 	
not captured by our risk-adjusted capital (RAC) calculations. On Dec. 31, 	
2011, foreign-currency lending accounted for 25% of balance sheet lending and 	
66% of off-balance-sheet credit exposures. Positively, the risk of foreign 	
currency lending is mitigated by collateral coverage and the fact that the 	
majority of loans are originated to U.S. dollar receivable exporters.	
	
The ratings on the bank also reflect our view of a "moderate" business 	
position. This opinion balances the improvement in market position, the branch 	
network, and diversification within Nigeria due the merger with Finbank with a 	
moderate market share of around 5% on March 31, 2012, and its history of 	
earnings volatility.	
	
We assess the capital and earnings score to be "adequate," reflecting our 	
opinion that FCMB's merger with Finbank and lower excessive organic growth 	
than in the past will bring the Standard & Poor's RAC ratio to just above 7% 	
in the next 18 months. Our opinion of funding is "adequate" and liquidity 	
"average." This reflects Nigeria's structurally short-term deposit-based 	
funding profile, which is balanced against a highly liquid asset base 	
consisting of Nigerian government debt and Asset Management Company of Nigeria 	
(AMCON) bonds. The issuer credit ratings on FCMB reflect the bank's 	
stand-alone credit profile. No credit for external support is incorporated for 	
any bank in Nigeria despite strong intervention by the Central Bank of Nigeria 	
in the last two years due to concerns regarding long-term political stability. 	
Due to only a moderate 5% market share, we consider the bank to be of "low" 	
systemic importance.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook on the bank reflects our expectations that the next two 	
years will see stable economic growth and a stable currency. We forecast that 	
GDP growth will be around 6% in 2012/2013. Oil prices will likely provide 	
ample government revenues, enabling the government to continue to spend on 	
infrastructure and boost growth in the private sector.	
	
The merger with Finbank is expected to improve FCMB's business position 	
through local market diversification and a larger branch network and deposit 	
franchise. However, in order to improve our opinion of FCMB's business 	
position we would require the bank to continue to improve market share and 	
competitiveness, thereby creating a sustainable track record of revenue 	
stability.	
	
We expect the risk position to show signs of improvement in the next two years 	
due to better risk management and a stable economic climate. For the risk 	
position to move to adequate we would require loan-loss experience to compare 	
adequately to the top tier banks in Nigeria over a three-year period, we would 	
also need to be comfortable regarding improved diversification of the loan 	
portfolio and that loan concentrations are more comparable with its peers.	
	
We expect our view of capitalization to remain at "adequate" within the next 	
12-18 months. However, we could lower the ratings if the RAC ratio fell below 	
5% within next 18 months due to much-higher-than-expected loan growth or if 	
excessive losses were to materialize. A significant reduction in liquidity or 	
an increase in funding concentrations could also put the ratings on the bank 	
under pressure.	
	
Ratings Score Snapshot	
Issuer Credit Rating          B	
	
SACP                          b	
 Anchor                       bb-	
 Business Position            Moderate (-1)	
 Capital and Earnings         Adequate (0)	
 Risk Position                Moderate (-1)	
 Funding and Liquidity        Average and adequate (0)	
	
Support                       0	
 GRE Support                  0	
 Group Support                0	
 Sovereign Support            0	
	
Additional Factors            0	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011	
     -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011	
     -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Oct. 24, 2011	
	
Ratings List	
	
Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action; Ratings Affirmed	
                                        To                 From	
First City Monument Bank	
  Counterparty Credit Rating            B/Stable/B         B+/Watch Neg/B	
  Certificate Of Deposit                B/B                B+/Watch Neg/B	
 Nigeria global scale rating            ngBBB+             ngA-/Watch Neg/	
	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

