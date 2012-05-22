FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P assigns Stockbridge/SBE 'B-' rating
#Market News
May 22, 2012 / 5:21 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P assigns Stockbridge/SBE 'B-' rating

Reuters Staff

17 Min Read

May 22 - Overview	
     -- U.S. gaming operator closed on a $300 million senior 	
secured credit facility, the proceeds of which it will use for the development 	
and construction of SLS Hotel & Casino.	
     -- We are assigning the credit facility our 'B-' issue level rating, with 	
a recovery rating of '3'.	
     -- We are also assigning our 'B-' corporate credit rating to 	
Stockbridge/SBE Investment Co.	
     -- The negative rating outlook reflects our belief that the company will 	
be challenged to ramp up cash flow generation at the property to a level 	
sufficient to service the proposed capital structure.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B-' 	
issue-level rating to Stockbridge/SBE Holdings LLC's (the same as our 	
corporate credit rating on parent Las Vegas-based Stockbridge/SBE Investment 	
Co. LLC  ) $300 million first-lien term loan due 2017. We also assigned 	
this debt a recovery rating of '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful 	
(50% to 70%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. 	
	
Additionally, we assigned our 'B-' corporate credit rating to SLS and withdrew 	
our preliminary corporate credit rating on Stockbridge/SBE Holdings LLC. The 	
rating outlook on SLS is negative.	
	
The company plans to use proceeds from the credit facility, in conjunction 	
with $115 million in junior-priority financing to be raised within the next 	
six months and approximately $54 million in sponsor equity, to:	
     -- Fund the development, construction, and preopening costs for SLS Las 	
Vegas;	
     -- Establish an interest reserve to fund debt service during the 	
construction period and the first six months following the opening;	
     -- Repay approximately $35 million of existing debt; and	
     -- Fund transaction fees and expenses.	
	
Rationale	
Our 'B-' corporate credit rating on SLS reflects our assessment of the 	
company's business risk profile as "vulnerable" and our assessment of its 	
financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," according to our criteria. 	
	
Our business risk profile assessment reflects the property's disadvantaged 	
northern Las Vegas Strip location, a highly competitive market with many 	
well-established operators, and the company's reliance on a single property 	
for cash flow generation. We have also incorporated the vulnerability of new 	
gaming projects to uncertain demand and difficulties managing initial costs, 	
which can lead to poor profitability during the first several months of 	
operations. The project is a redevelopment of the former Sahara Hotel & Casino 	
and faces the associated construction and execution risks that come with a 	
renovation project, which are lower than those of a new build, in our view. 	
Our expectation for a muted supply of new properties coming onto the Las Vegas 	
Strip over the next several years should somewhat offset these business risks 	
somewhat. In addition, we believe that continued positive visitation trends 	
will allow the market to absorb SLS' additional capacity. Furthermore, the 	
rating incorporates our expectation that management will successfully leverage 	
the existing platform of hotels, food and beverage (F&B) outlets, and 	
nightlife venues of sbe Entertainment Group (sbe), the manager of SLS Las 	
Vegas, to drive customer traffic. 	
	
Our assessment of SLS' financial risk profile as highly leveraged reflects the 	
challenges that a new hotel and casino property often faces to ramp up cash 	
flow generation quickly enough to a level sufficient to satisfy fixed charges, 	
as well as our expectations for relatively weak credit measures. Based on our 	
performance expectations, we are forecasting that SLS will be cash-flow 	
neutral in 2015, its first full year of operations, and have EBITDA coverage 	
of total interest in the low-1x area.	
	
The $300 million of term loan proceeds will be placed in escrow for six 	
months, along with sponsor equity sufficient to fund interest that accrues 	
over the six-month period. The release of the term loan proceeds is contingent 	
on SLS raising $115 million in junior-priority debt with a blended cash 	
interest rate not in excess of 6% within six months of the term loan closing. 	
The escrow period can be extended by the borrower for an additional three 	
months if interest is pre-funded. If SLS can't raise the additional financing, 	
the term loan proceeds will be returned to lenders. As a result, construction 	
and development of the project will not begin until the junior-priority 	
financing is raised and proceeds from the term loan are released from escrow.	
	
SLS intends to finance the junior-priority funds from the U.S. Immigrant 	
Investor Program, also known as the EB-5 program. This program allows foreign 	
citizens to potentially obtain green cards and permanent residence status upon 	
satisfaction of certain requirements stemming from their investments in new 	
commercial enterprises, which create jobs for U.S. citizens and legal 	
residents. SLS will establish SLS Lenders LLC for the purpose of pooling EB-5 	
investor capital for investment in SLS. Based on the proposed terms of the 	
EB-5 offering, the total interest rate is expected to be around 5% of 	
non-compounding accrued interest, which, in our view, provides a significant 	
savings in interest expense relative to market-based rates. It also improves 	
the potential that SLS will generate cash flow sufficient to meet fixed 	
charges. The proposed term of the EB-5 financing is five years, and the 	
borrower would have the option to extend the maturity for up to an additional 	
two years.	
	
If SLS can't raise most, if not all, of the $115 million in junior-priority 	
capital via EB-5 financing and uses an alternative source of junior-priority 	
funding, we believe that these alternative investors would likely require an 	
additional form of compensation, in addition to 6% cash interest, such as 	
pay-in-kind (PIK) interest, based on the risk of the project and current 	
market conditions. If the company needs to raise any meaningful amount of 	
junior-priority debt at current market interest rates, we believe that, based 	
on our performance expectations, the capital structure would be unsustainable, 	
and we would downgrade the company to the 'CCC' category. 	
	
We expect SLS Las Vegas to open in the second quarter of 2014. The facility 	
will feature the following at opening:	
     -- Three hotel towers with a total of 1,622 rooms;	
     -- A 66,154-sq.-ft. casino with 860 slots, 112 tables, and a 	
2,840-sq.-ft. sports book area;	
     -- 32,700 sq. Ft. of convention space;	
     -- An 8,000-sq.-ft. spa and fitness center;	
     -- 12 restaurants with a total of 43,000 sq. ft. and 1,671 seats;	
     -- 8,000 sq. Ft. of bars and lounges;	
     -- Four nightlife venues with 71,650 sq. Ft. and capacity for 5,000 	
customers;	
     -- 7,500 sq. Ft. of retail space;	
     -- A 39,150-sq.-ft. pool area with cabanas, a show stage, and cocktail 	
and snack bar; and	
     -- 2,564 parking spaces.	
	
SLS has entered into a guaranteed maximum price contract (GMP) with its 	
contractors covering the majority of hard construction costs. The GMP, along 	
with approximately $13 million in contingencies, partially mitigates the risk 	
of construction delays and cost overruns. Because the project is a 	
redevelopment of the existing Sahara property, it carries a smaller risk of 	
cost overruns versus a ground-up development project. The contingencies 	
represent approximately 8% of contracted hard costs, which is likely an 	
appropriate level given the risk associated with a redevelopment project. 	
Gaming revenue on the Las Vegas Strip grew 5.1% in 2011 and 5.2% during the 	
first quarter of 2012. We believe that the Strip should continue to realize at 	
least modest mid-single-digit percentage growth in gaming revenue over the 	
next few years as the economy continues to gradually improve. However, the 	
lodging side of the business was the key catalyst for the market last year, as 	
many of the larger operators reported revenue per available room (RevPAR) 	
growth in excess of 10%. We expect visitation trends to remain positive, 	
which, combined with ongoing improvement in group booking levels and very 	
limited additional room supply scheduled to come online over the foreseeable 	
future, should support continued strong occupancy and improving room rates. 	
	
Consequently, SLS Las Vegas stands to benefit from what we believe will be a 	
positive operating environment in Las Vegas on the property's opening in the 	
second quarter of 2014.	
	
Performance expectations	
We expect occupancy and average daily rate (ADR) to gradually increase during 	
the initial opening phase, which is typical of a new project. Our forecast 	
incorporates an expectation of mid-$130s ADR and occupancy in the mid-80% area 	
in 2015. We expect occupancy will gradually reach the low-90% area, comparable 	
with other Strip operators, and that ADR will reach the mid-$140s by 2017. The 	
forecast translates to RevPAR of approximately $114 in 2015, which we've 	
assumed to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4% to 	
5% through 2018, with hotel margins ramping up to and stabilizing in the 	
low-70% area. Although we believe SLS will likely benefit from significant 	
weekend traffic due to its nightlife offerings, with a disadvantaged north 	
Strip location and limited convention capacity, we are skeptical that SLS will 	
be able to attract business and leisure travelers during midweek dates without 	
meaningfully reducing room rates.	
	
We derived F&B assumptions as a function of hotel room revenue, with an 	
assumption that F&B will be 160% of hotel room revenues in 2015. Under our 	
performance assumptions, we believe that F&B will grow to 170% of hotel room 	
revenue by 2018 and that F&B margins will stabilize in the low-30% area. 	
Although F&B as a percentage of total revenue is on the high end as compared 	
with some other Strip operators, the manager of the property, sbe, has 	
significant expertise and proven success in Southern California with various 	
nightlife venues and restaurants, and we believe they will be able to leverage 	
their existing platform with at least moderate success to the Las Vegas Strip. 	
We expect gaming revenue to be in the $80 million to $85 million range in 	
2015, with a CAGR of approximately 3% through 2018. We project gaming margins 	
to eventually stabilize in the mid-40% area, which we believe reflects the 	
gaming floor mix of slots versus tables and the target customer. In our view, 	
the property may be challenged to generate gaming profitability comparable 	
with some of the larger Strip operators, which have an established gaming 	
customer base.	
	
Our analysis includes a management fee of 2% of net total revenues paid to sbe 	
and subordinated to debt service. Based on these assumptions, we are 	
forecasting that the company will generate EBITDA in the mid-$40 million area 	
in 2015, with a CAGR of approximately 9% through 2018, at which point we 	
believe growth at the property will likely stabilize to market levels. Under 	
our performance expectations, and assuming the successful raise of at least 	
$115 million of EB-5 program debt, EBITDA coverage of total interest would be 	
in the low-1x area at the end of 2015, rising to the mid-1x area by 2018. Due 	
to the PIK component assumed in the $115 million of EB-5 financing, we expect 	
EBITDA coverage of cash interest in the mid-1x area at the end of 2015, rising 	
to around 2x by the end of 2018. We expect total debt to EBITDA of around 9x 	
at the end of 2015, improving to 7x at the end of 2018.	
	
Liquidity	
Based on the proposed capital structure and incorporating our performance 	
expectations, we assess SLS' liquidity profile as "adequate." Our assessment 	
includes the following expectations:	
     -- We expect the company's sources of liquidity over the next 12 to 18 	
months to cover uses by around 1.2x.	
     -- Assuming full access to a planned revolver, we believe that net 	
sources would be positive following the property's ramp-up period, even if 	
EBITDA were 15% lower than our current expectations.	
	
The company's sources of liquidity will include funds from the proposed 	
financing (including $115 million of EB-5 program debt), which will be 	
deposited into construction and interest reserve accounts. Uses will include 	
renovation capital expenditure, pre-opening expenses, interest expenses, the 	
repayment of existing debt, and transaction fees and expenses. The proposed 	
capital structure includes a prefunded interest reserve of $78 million, which 	
will support interest payments on the first-lien credit facility throughout 	
the construction period--and for approximately six months following the 	
scheduled opening of the property.	
	
The credit facility also includes a carve-out for a $25 million revolving 	
credit facility, which would represent an additional source of liquidity that 	
we expect will be raised closer to the opening of the property. In addition, 	
if the proposed EB-5 financing or other qualified junior-priority financing 	
exceeds $115 million in proceeds at the time of closing, SLS has the option to 	
prepay up to $50 million of the $300 million first-lien term loan at 103% of 	
the principal amount. The credit facility includes financial maintenance 	
covenants, including a maximum first-lien leverage covenant and a minimum 	
first-lien interest coverage covenant. Based on our performance expectations, 	
we believe SLS will be challenged to meet the first-lien leverage covenant in 	
2015.	
	
Recovery analysis	
See Standard & Poor's recovery report on Stockbridge/SBE, to be published on 	
RatingsDirect as soon as possible following the release of this report.	
	
Outlook	
The negative rating outlook reflects our belief that the company will be 	
challenged to ramp up cash flow generation at the property to a level 	
sufficient to service the proposed capital structure. While the rating 	
incorporates a scenario in which the property ramps up to the point that 	
EBITDA generation in 2015 meets total fixed charges under the proposed capital 	
structure, this scenario relies not just on strong execution by the management 	
team, but continued modest growth in gaming revenues and RevPAR on the Las 	
Vegas Strip. Given SLS' disadvantaged northern Strip location, a highly 	
competitive market with many well-established competitors, and the 	
vulnerability of new gaming projects to uncertain demand and difficulties 	
managing initial costs, the negative outlook reflects the risks in achieving a 	
sufficient ramp up in EBITDA to meet fixed charges. 	
	
We would downgrade the company to the 'CCC' category if it needs to raise any 	
meaningful amount of junior debt at current market interest rates, as we 	
believe that, based on our performance expectations, the capital structure 	
would be unsustainable. Additional downward rating pressure could result if 	
the property opens up materially worse than our expectations, or if 	
construction delays and cost overruns signal a potential liquidity shortfall. 	
A revision of the rating outlook to stable would require a strong opening in 	
2014 and demonstration of an ability to generate EBITDA sufficient to achieve 	
EBITDA coverage of total interest in excess of 1x.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
	
New Ratings	
	
Stockbridge /SBE Investment Company, LLC	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B-/Negative/--     	
	
Stockbridge/SBE Holdings LLC	
 Senior Secured	
  $300 mil first-lien term ln due 2017  B-	
   Recovery Rating                      3	
	
Ratings Withdrawn	
                                        To              From	
Stockbridge/SBE Holdings LLC	
 Corporate Credit Rating                NR              B-(prelim)/Negative/-- 	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.