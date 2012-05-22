FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms Bradesco Seguros S.A.
May 22, 2012 / 6:16 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch affirms Bradesco Seguros S.A.

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    May 22 - Fitch Ratings has today affirmed the International and National
Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings for Bradesco Seguros S.A.(Bradesco
Seguros) as follows:	
	
--International IFS at 'A-' (A minus); Outlook Stable;	
--National IFS at 'AAA(bra)'; Outlook Stable.	
	
The affirmation of the IFS ratings of Bradesco Seguros reflect the continued 	
strong support of its parent, Banco Bradesco S.A. (Bradesco, long-term local 	
currency issuer default rating 'A-'/Outlook Stable), given the strategic 	
importance of the insurance operations and the high contribution of Bradesco 	
Seguros to the profits of the group (32% in first quarter 2012, 29% in 2011 and 	
2010).	
	
Bradesco Seguros is considered by Fitch a 'core' subsidiary of Bradesco and 	
hence its ratings are equalized to those of its parent. Ratings also reflect the	
company's leading position in the insurance market, consistent performance 	
throughout economic cycles, prudence in constituting technical reserves, and 	
comfortable liquidity and capitalization ratios.	
	
As Bradesco Seguros' ratings are tied to those of Bradesco, an improvement in 	
the bank's international ratings could positively affect ratings. On the other 	
hand, deterioration in the parent's risk profile could negatively affect its 	
ratings, as would a change in willingness to provide support, which Fitch 	
Ratings considers highly unlikely.	
	
Bradesco Seguros' performance benefits from its market leadership position in 	
its core segments and the wide distribution network of Bradesco. Life and 	
pension segments continued to be the largest contributor to net results (60%) in	
2011; followed by health (22%); capitalization plans (savings plans with a 	
lottery feature) (11%); and others including autos and property/casualty (7%).	
	
In 2011, Bradesco Seguros maintained its market share in all segments and total 	
premiums, including contributions, grew by a higher than expected 23%. In the 	
first quarter of 2012, premium growth remained solid. Given the expectations for	
a relatively slow economic recovery, Fitch foresees slightly slower growth in 	
premiums for the remainder of the year while maintaining market share in all 	
segments.	
	
Performance ratios have remained stable and favourable in 2011. Unlike  	
competitors, the company's loss ratios were unchanged, mainly due to good 	
controls and the mass market product focus. This profile is unlikely to change 	
significantly in the medium term and loss ratios should remain under control. 	
Cost reduction efforts are expected to help maintain efficiency indicators in 	
2012. Given the decline in interest rates, Fitch also expects a slight decrease 	
in financial income.	
	
Operating leverage, as measured by the liabilities-to-capital ratio, at 8.61x, 	
remains relatively high and has gradually increased in the recent years. This is	
a reflection of the high participation of the life and pension segments in the 	
total portfolio (whose technical reserves corresponded to 88% of gross technical	
reserves in December 2011) and the conservative reserving practices of the 	
company (net technical reserves to net premium ratio of about 5 times in the 	
last 5 fiscal years). Fitch believes the current operating leverage is adequate 	
for the ratings given the strong support provided by the parent.	
	
The capital base is strong in relation to the minimum capital requirement. 	
Meanwhile, liquid assets correspond to also an adequate 1.1x of net technical 	
reserves.	
	
Bradesco Seguros, 100% controlled by Bradesco, is an operational holding company	
active in all fields of insurance, complementary pensions, and capitalization 	
products with 25% market share of 2011 industry premiums. 	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

