TEXT-S&P FAQ on effect of sovereign stress on European TRNOs
#Market News
October 18, 2012 / 2:16 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P FAQ on effect of sovereign stress on European TRNOs

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oct 18 - So far this year, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has taken
rating actions on one-half of its portfolio of rated European toll road network
operators (TRNOs) due, in part, to our view of escalating country risk in their
regions of operation. 

While rated European TRNOs have demonstrated high operational resilience, we 
believe they are sensitive to the sovereign stress that has affected certain 
Southern European countries in particular. European TRNOs typically have high 
debt and finite concessions from governments, which leave limited headroom for 
underperformance and require ongoing access to debt markets.

Following a number of enquiries from investors on the relationship between 
sovereign credit quality and our ratings on TRNOs, we have published a Credit 
FAQ on our findings titled "How Sovereign Credit Quality Affects Our Ratings 
On European Toll Road Network Operators." In this Credit FAQ we address the 
following questions:
     -- How does Standard & Poor's factor in sovereign credit quality when 
rating European TRNOs?
     -- How sensitive does Standard & Poor's believe European TRNOs are to 
country risk?
     -- How is sovereign stress affecting Standard & Poor's view of European 
TRNOs' credit quality at the moment?
     -- To what extent have sovereign stresses affected traffic volumes on 
European toll road networks?
     -- Can Standard & Poor's provide other examples of how escalation in 
country risk affects the credit quality of European TRNOs?
     -- Can country risk affect the liquidity positions of European TRNOs?
     -- Can Standard & Poor's rate European TRNOs above their respective 
sovereigns?



The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com.  If you are not a RatingsDirect 
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.


