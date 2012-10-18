TEXT-S&P: U.S. environmental services cos outlook remains stable

Oct 18 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' outlook on the U.S. environmental services sector remains stable for the balance of this year and into 2013, says a report published today. In the commentary, "U.S. Environmental Services Companies Hold Steady Despite The Lukewarm Economy," Standard & Poor's notes that credit quality in the sector has largely held firm this year amid the anemic economic recovery. Although disappointing jobs data and cautious consumer spending aren't helping the continuing price competition and sluggish volume growth in solid waste services, many of these companies have cut costs to preserve profitability. At the same time, issuers participating in other, more specialized environmental services are benefiting from continued strong oil prices and the hydraulic fracturing activity in oil- and liquids-rich shale basins. "We don't expect demand for the environmental services sector as a whole to decline precipitously, and most companies have room within their respective ratings for moderating growth," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst James Siahaan. "Despite the slow pace of economic recovery and greater pricing pressure for some solid waste services companies, we think that stable demand, operational efficiencies, and cost savings could continue to keep most participants' operating margins fairly healthy," added Mr. Siahaan. Most of the environmental services companies we rate have adequate cushion such that their performance is likely to remain in line with our expectations even under stagnant operating conditions. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.