TEXT-S&P: U.S. environmental services cos outlook remains stable
October 18, 2012

TEXT-S&P: U.S. environmental services cos outlook remains stable

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oct 18 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' outlook on the U.S.
environmental services sector remains stable for the balance of this year and
into 2013, says a report published today. In the commentary, "U.S. Environmental
Services Companies Hold Steady Despite The Lukewarm Economy," Standard & Poor's
notes that credit quality in the sector has largely held firm this year amid the
anemic economic recovery. 

Although disappointing jobs data and cautious consumer spending aren't helping 
the continuing price competition and sluggish volume growth in solid waste 
services, many of these companies have cut costs to preserve profitability. At 
the same time, issuers participating in other, more specialized environmental 
services are benefiting from continued strong oil prices and the hydraulic 
fracturing activity in oil- and liquids-rich shale basins. "We don't expect 
demand for the environmental services sector as a whole to decline 
precipitously, and most companies have room within their respective ratings 
for moderating growth," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst James Siahaan.

"Despite the slow pace of economic recovery and greater pricing pressure for 
some solid waste services companies, we think that stable demand, operational 
efficiencies, and cost savings could continue to keep most participants' 
operating margins fairly healthy," added Mr. Siahaan. Most of the 
environmental services companies we rate have adequate cushion such that their 
performance is likely to remain in line with our expectations even under 
stagnant operating conditions.


The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

