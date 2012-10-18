TEXT-Fitch assigns First Quantum Minerals final 'BB' rating

Oct 18 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Canadian-based First Quantum Minerals Ltd's (FQM; 'BB'/Stable) USD350m 7.25% 2019 senior notes a final 'BB' rating. The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of documents conforming to information already received. The final rating is in line with the expected rating assigned on 28 September 2012. The notes will be used for future mine development and will benefit from subordinated guarantees from two operating subsidiaries: FQM Australia Nickel Pty Ltd, owner of the Ravensthorpe nickel mine (Ravensthorpe guarantee) and FQM Kevitsa Mining Oy, owner of the Kevitsa nickel/copper project (Kevitsa guarantee). No guarantee is provided by FQM's main operating subsidiary, Kansanshi Mining PLC, whose assets and off-take agreements are pledged in favour of lenders to the USD1.0bn facility provided to that company. The Ravensthorpe guarantee is subordinated to a AUD20m performance bond facility, whilst the Kevitsa guarantee is subordinated to the undrawn Kevitsa project finance loan. Both guarantees are additionally subordinated to the Kansanshi facility under deeds of subordination. As at 30 June 2012, the guarantors represented 29% of FQM's consolidated group assets, and 8% of consolidated revenues and 5% of consolidated adjusted EBITDA over the 12 months to 30 June 2012. The lower revenue and EBITDA contribution reflects that both Ravensthorpe and Kevitsa were not operating at full capacity during this period. FQM is currently a mid-sized copper producer with additional producing assets in nickel. Fitch's ratings factor in an increase in scale and geographic commodity diversification in coming years. Initially this will come from the full ramp-up of production at the Ravensthorpe (nickel, Australia) and Kevitsa (nickel/copper, Finland) mines. The ratings also incorporate the planned development of the Sentinel and Enterprise mines in Zambia, as well as the Kansanshi smelter. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 8 August 2012, are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology