TEXT-S&P affirms 3 synthetic CDOs ratings
#Market News
October 18, 2012 / 2:31 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms 3 synthetic CDOs ratings

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

OVERVIEW 
     -- On July 27, 2012, we placed on CreditWatch developing our ratings on 
three European synthetic CDO transactions and one SIV following the withdrawal 
of our ratings on Portigon, formerly WestLB.
     -- Subsequently, Portigon transferred its collateral and financial 
obligations to Erste Abwicklungsanstalt and Landesbank Hessen-Thuringen 
Girozentrale.
     -- We have therefore taken various rating actions on these transactions. 
  
LONDON (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 18, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 
today affirmed and removed from CreditWatch developing its credit ratings in 
three European synthetic collateralized debt obligation (CDO) transactions. At 
the same time, we have raised and removed from CreditWatch developing our 
ratings in one structured investment vehicle (SIV) (see list below).

On July 27, 2012, we placed on CreditWatch developing our ratings on three 
European synthetic CDO transactions and one SIV following the withdrawal of 
our ratings on Portigon AG, formerly WestLB.

Today's rating actions follow the recent transfer of Portigon's financial 
obligations to Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA; AA-/Stable/A-1+) and Landesbank 
Hessen-Thuringen Girozentrale (Helaba; A/Stable/A-1). More specifically, the 
collateral for Rheinwest Credit Management's series 12, 14, and 16 was 
transferred to Helaba, and the liquidity line for Harrier Finance Funding Ltd. 
was assigned to EAA.

Rheinwest Credit Management's series 12, 14, and 16 are synthetic CDOs with 
corporate reference portfolios. Our current ratings on the notes are 
weak-linked to the creditworthiness of the portfolio and the rating on the 
underlying collateral. This comprises German covered bonds (pfandbriefe) 
issued by WestLB, which have recently migrated to and been underwritten by 
Helaba. Following this transfer, we have affirmed and removed from CreditWatch 
developing our ratings on Rheinwest Credit Management's series 12, 14, and 16 
transactions.   

Portigon has been the provider of 100% liquidity support to the Harrier 
Finance Funding Ltd. senior notesand therefore the issuer credit rating and 
senior ratings have not been higher than the rating level on Portigon. 
Following the irrevocable transfer of this obligation to EAA, we have raised 
and removed from CreditWatch developing our ratings to levels that are in line 
with our ratings on EAA as the liquidity support provider.  

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this 
credit rating report are available at 
RATINGS LIST

Class                Rating
             To                 From

Ratings Raised And Removed From CreditWatch Developing

Harrier Finance Funding Ltd.

ICR          AA-/Stable/A-1+    BBB+/Watch Dev/A-2
CP           A-1+               A-2/Watch Dev
MTN          AA-                BBB+/Watch Dev

Ratings Affirmed And Removed From CreditWatch Developing

Rheinwest Credit Management
EUR15 Million Credit-Linked Floating-Rate Notes Series 12

             CCC+ (sf)          CCC+ (sf)/Watch Dev 

Rheinwest Credit Management
EUR15 Million Credit-Linked Floating-Rate Notes Series 14

             CCC- (sf)          CCC- (sf)/Watch Dev 

Rheinwest Credit Management
EUR15 Million Credit-Linked Floating-Rate Notes Series 16

             CCC- (sf)          CCC- (sf)/Watch Dev

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
