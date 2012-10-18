TEXT-S&P affirms 3 synthetic CDOs ratings

OVERVIEW -- On July 27, 2012, we placed on CreditWatch developing our ratings on three European synthetic CDO transactions and one SIV following the withdrawal of our ratings on Portigon, formerly WestLB. -- Subsequently, Portigon transferred its collateral and financial obligations to Erste Abwicklungsanstalt and Landesbank Hessen-Thuringen Girozentrale. -- We have therefore taken various rating actions on these transactions. LONDON (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 18, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed and removed from CreditWatch developing its credit ratings in three European synthetic collateralized debt obligation (CDO) transactions. At the same time, we have raised and removed from CreditWatch developing our ratings in one structured investment vehicle (SIV) (see list below). On July 27, 2012, we placed on CreditWatch developing our ratings on three European synthetic CDO transactions and one SIV following the withdrawal of our ratings on Portigon AG, formerly WestLB. Today's rating actions follow the recent transfer of Portigon's financial obligations to Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA; AA-/Stable/A-1+) and Landesbank Hessen-Thuringen Girozentrale (Helaba; A/Stable/A-1). More specifically, the collateral for Rheinwest Credit Management's series 12, 14, and 16 was transferred to Helaba, and the liquidity line for Harrier Finance Funding Ltd. was assigned to EAA. Rheinwest Credit Management's series 12, 14, and 16 are synthetic CDOs with corporate reference portfolios. Our current ratings on the notes are weak-linked to the creditworthiness of the portfolio and the rating on the underlying collateral. This comprises German covered bonds (pfandbriefe) issued by WestLB, which have recently migrated to and been underwritten by Helaba. Following this transfer, we have affirmed and removed from CreditWatch developing our ratings on Rheinwest Credit Management's series 12, 14, and 16 transactions. Portigon has been the provider of 100% liquidity support to the Harrier Finance Funding Ltd. senior notesand therefore the issuer credit rating and senior ratings have not been higher than the rating level on Portigon. Following the irrevocable transfer of this obligation to EAA, we have raised and removed from CreditWatch developing our ratings to levels that are in line with our ratings on EAA as the liquidity support provider. ICR AA-/Stable/A-1+ BBB+/Watch Dev/A-2 CP A-1+ A-2/Watch Dev MTN AA- BBB+/Watch Dev Ratings Affirmed And Removed From CreditWatch Developing Rheinwest Credit Management EUR15 Million Credit-Linked Floating-Rate Notes Series 12 CCC+ (sf) CCC+ (sf)/Watch Dev Rheinwest Credit Management EUR15 Million Credit-Linked Floating-Rate Notes Series 14 CCC- (sf) CCC- (sf)/Watch Dev Rheinwest Credit Management EUR15 Million Credit-Linked Floating-Rate Notes Series 16 CCC- (sf) CCC- (sf)/Watch Dev