TEXT-S&P rates OHA Credit Partners VI notes

May 22 - OVERVIEW -- OHA Credit Partners VI Ltd./OHA Credit Partners VI Inc.'s note issuance is a CLO securitization backed by a revolving pool consisting primarily of broadly syndicated senior secured loans. -- We assigned our ratings to the class X, A, B-1, B-2, C-1, C-2, D, E-1, and E-2 notes. -- The ratings reflect our view of the transaction's credit enhancement, legal structure, and timely interest and principal payments, among other factors. May 22 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its ratings to OHA Credit Partners VI Ltd./OHA Credit Partners VI Inc.'s $595.5 million floating- and fixed-rate notes (see list). The note issuance is a collateralized loan obligation transaction backed by a revolving pool consisting primarily of broadly syndicated senior secured loans. The ratings reflect our view of: -- The credit enhancement provided to the rated notes through the subordination of cash flows that are payable to the subordinated notes. -- The transaction's credit enhancement, which is sufficient to withstand the defaults applicable for the supplemental tests (not counting excess spread), and cash flow structure, which can withstand the default rate projected by Standard & Poor's CDO Evaluator model, as assessed by Standard & Poor's using the assumptions and methods outlined in its corporate collateralized debt obligation (CDO) criteria (see "Update To Global Methodologies And AssumptionsRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Presale: OHA Credit Partners VI Ltd./OHA Credit Partners VI Inc., published May 17, 2012. -- The Relationship Between Long-Dated Assets And Market Value Risk In U.S. Cash Flow CLOs, published April 26, 2012. -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011. -- CDO Spotlight: Standard & Poor's Surveillance Process For Monitoring U.S. Cash Flow CLO Transactions, published April 14, 2011. -- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Update, published Jan. 13, 2011. -- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions, published Dec. 6, 2010. -- Methodology For Analyzing Rating Confirmation Requests To Establish Subsidiary Special-Purpose Entities In CDOs, published Dec. 9, 2009. -- Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs, published Sept. 17, 2009. -- Surveillance Methodology For Global Cash Flow And Hybrid CDOs Subject To Acceleration Or Liquidation After An EOD, published Sept. 2, 2009. -- Revised CDO Current-Pay Criteria Assumptions For Corporate Debt When Issuers Announce A Distressed Exchange Or Buyback, published May 18, 2009. -- The Use Of Rating-Based Haircuts In Event Of Default Overcollateralization Tests For CDOs, published March 19, 2008. -- Qualification And Treatment Of Current-Pay Obligations In Global Cash Flow CLOs, published July 11, 2007. -- CDO Spotlight: Update To General Cash Flow Analytics Criteria For CDO Securitizations, published Oct. 17, 2006. -- Structured Finance Criteria Introduced For Cayman Islands Special-Purpose Entities, published July 18, 2002. -- Global Cash Flow And Synthetic CDO Criteria: The CDO Product, published March 21, 2002. RATINGS ASSIGNED OHA Credit Partners VI Ltd./OHA Credit Partners VI Inc. Class Rating Amount X AAA (sf) 4.0 A AAA (sf) 399.0 B-1 AA (sf) 58.5 B-2 AA (sf) 25.0 C-1 (deferrable) A (sf) 30.0 C-2 (deferrable) A (sf) 13.5 D (deferrable) BBB (sf) 33.0 E-1 (deferrable) BB (sf) 13.00 E-2 (deferrable) BB (sf) 19.5 Subordinated notes NR 78.2 NR--Not rated.