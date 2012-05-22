FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 22, 2012

TEXT-S&P rates OHA Credit Partners VI notes

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

May 22 - OVERVIEW	
     -- OHA Credit Partners VI Ltd./OHA Credit Partners VI Inc.'s note 	
issuance is a CLO securitization backed by a revolving pool consisting 	
primarily of broadly syndicated senior secured loans.	
     -- We assigned our ratings to the class X, A, B-1, B-2, C-1, C-2, D, E-1, 	
and E-2 notes.	
     -- The ratings reflect our view of the transaction's credit enhancement, 	
legal structure, and timely interest and principal payments, among other 	
factors.	
    	
    May 22 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its ratings to
OHA Credit Partners VI Ltd./OHA Credit Partners VI Inc.'s $595.5 million
floating- and fixed-rate notes (see list).	
	
The note issuance is a collateralized loan obligation transaction backed by a 	
revolving pool consisting primarily of broadly syndicated senior secured loans.	
	
The ratings reflect our view of: 	
     -- The credit enhancement provided to the rated notes through the 	
subordination of cash flows that are payable to the subordinated notes.	
     -- The transaction's credit enhancement, which is sufficient to withstand 	
the defaults applicable for the supplemental tests (not counting excess 	
spread), and cash flow structure, which can withstand the default rate 	
projected by Standard & Poor's CDO Evaluator model, as assessed by Standard & 	
Poor's using the assumptions and methods outlined in its corporate 	
collateralized debt obligation (CDO) criteria (see "Update To Global 	
Methodologies And AssumptionsRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
RATINGS ASSIGNED	
OHA Credit Partners VI Ltd./OHA Credit Partners VI Inc.	
	
Class                 Rating             Amount	

X                     AAA (sf)              4.0	
A                     AAA (sf)            399.0	
B-1                   AA (sf)              58.5	
B-2                   AA (sf)              25.0	
C-1 (deferrable)      A (sf)               30.0	
C-2 (deferrable)      A (sf)               13.5	
D (deferrable)        BBB (sf)             33.0	
E-1 (deferrable)      BB (sf)             13.00	
E-2 (deferrable)      BB (sf)              19.5	
Subordinated notes    NR                   78.2	
	
NR--Not rated.

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

