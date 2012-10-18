FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P report says Greece's woes have helped U.S. electric utilities
#Credit Markets
October 18, 2012 / 3:06 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P report says Greece's woes have helped U.S. electric utilities

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct. 18 - Greece’s economic problems marked the beginning of the European sovereign debt crisis, but the resulting haven-seeking behavior of bond investors has had profound consequences worldwide, according to a report published yesterday on RatingsDirect. Investors’ search for security has driven U.S. electric utility bonds prices so high that this industry now has some of the lowest borrowing costs in history. The effect is not unlike the fabled butterfly in China flapping its wings that somehow triggers unknown events that result in a tornado in West Texas. The report, titled “How A Butterfly In Greece Drove Down U.S. Electric Utility Financing Costs,” says that bond investors have pushed electric utility bond spreads so low that the sector appears less risky than most. However, the credit default swap market may not be so sanguine, perhaps reflecting our view that this industry still faces significant difficulties. (Watch the related CreditMatters TV segment of “Capital Markets Update,” dated Oct. 12, 2012.) (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

