FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch may cut Cooper Industries ratings
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 22, 2012 / 8:00 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch may cut Cooper Industries ratings

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

May 22 - Fitch Ratings has placed the ratings for Cooper Industries, Ltd,
Cooper U.S., Inc. and Cooper Industries plc (together 'Cooper') on Rating Watch
Negative. As announced yesterday, Cooper will be acquired by Eaton Corporation
(Eaton), for approximately $11.8 billion, not including debt. 	
Eaton will assume and guarantee Cooper's outstanding debt. 	
	
Fitch has also placed Eaton's ratings (IDR 'A-') on Rating Watch Negative. The 	
transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2012, subject to 	
regulatory approval. A full rating list follows at the end of this release.	
	
The Negative Rating Watch reflects the material increase in leverage at the 	
combined company. Eaton plans to reduce leverage and return to stronger credit 	
metrics within two to three years of the acquisition. Eaton also plans to keep 	
discretionary spending for acquisitions and share repurchases at modest levels 	
in the near term while it integrates Cooper. 	
	
Fitch anticipates Cooper's long-term ratings could be downgraded by at least two	
notches, to 'BBB+' from 'A', and short-term ratings could be downgraded to 'F2' 	
from 'F1', which would equalize them with Eaton's ratings. Fitch anticipates 	
Eaton's ratings could be downgraded by one notch, to 'BBB+' from 'A-', given 	
Eaton's high leverage immediately following the Cooper acquisition. As a result 	
of Eaton's plan to partly fund the acquisition with $5.1 billion of long term 	
debt, Fitch estimates Eaton's pro forma debt/EBITDA after acquiring Cooper will 	
be approximately 3.3x, compared to Cooper's debt/EBITDA of 1.6x at March 31, 	
2012. Eaton's debt/EBITDA at March 31, 2012 was 1.7x.	
	
Future rating actions will depend on additional information to be provided with 	
respect to specific terms of the transaction and the organization of the 	
combined company. The combined company will be incorporated in Ireland where 	
Cooper is currently domiciled.	
	
Eaton's 12-month pro forma free cash flow, including Cooper, was nearly $700 	
million at March 31, 2012. Free cash flow could improve during 2012 due to 	
operating improvements and the absence of one-time items including a $154 	
million contribution to a VEBA trust at Eaton and a $250 million asbestos 	
settlement payment at Cooper in 2011. Eaton's ability to reduce leverage after 	
the acquisition will also depend on sales and EBITDA growth which will be 	
subject to economic conditions in Eaton's end markets and the company's ability 	
to realize expected synergies from the Cooper acquisition. 	
	
The acquisition offers several benefits including complementary product 	
portfolios, cost synergies which Eaton estimates at $260 million annually within	
four years, and annual cash management and tax benefits of approximately $160 	
million. Eaton and Cooper also expect to realize sales synergies. These benefits	
will be offset by estimated acquisition integration costs totaling $200 through 	
2015. 	
	
Fitch has placed the following ratings on Rating Watch Negative:	
	
Cooper Industries plc	
--IDR 'A';	
--Senior unsecured bank credit facilities 'A'.	
	
Cooper Industries, Ltd. 	
--IDR 'A'.	
	
Cooper U.S., Inc.	
--IDR 'A';	
--Senior unsecured bank credit facilities 'A';	
--Senior unsecured debt 'A';	
--Short-term IDR 'F1';	
--Commercial paper 'F1'.	
	
The ratings affect approximately $1.4 billion of debt outstanding at March 31, 	
2012.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.