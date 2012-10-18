FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: 2012 global corporate defaults remains 61
October 18, 2012 / 3:41 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P: 2012 global corporate defaults remains 61

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 18 - The 2012 global corporate default tally remains at 61 after no
global corporate issuers defaulted this week, according to a report published
today by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services titled "Global Corporate Default
Tally Stays At 61 Issuers So Far in 2012." 

By region, 34 of the 61 defaulters were based in the U.S., 17 in the emerging 
markets, seven in Europe, and three in the other developed region (Australia, 
Canada, Japan, and New Zealand). In comparison, the 2011 total (through 
October 17) was 35, with 24 issuers based in the U.S., three in the emerging 
markets, three in Europe, and five in the other developed region.

So far this year, bankruptcy filings accounted for 18 defaults, missed 
payments accounted for 15, distressed exchanges accounted for 12, and 10 were 
confidential. The remaining six entities defaulted for various other reasons 
(see table 2). In 2011, 21 issuers defaulted because of missed interest or 
principal payments, and 13 defaulted because of bankruptcy filings--both of 
which were among the top reasons for defaults in 2010. Distressed 
exchanges--another top reason for default in 2010--followed with 11 defaults 
in 2011. Of the remaining defaults, two issuers failed to finalize refinancing 
on bank loans, two were subject to regulatory action, one had its banking 
license revoked by its country's central bank, one was appointed a receiver, 
and two were confidential.





The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. 
Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media 
representative provided.

