TEXT-Fitch publishes R+V Lebensversicherung 'AA-' IFS

Oct 18 - Fitch Ratings has published German life insurers R+V Lebensversicherung AG (R+V Life) and assigned R+V Lebensversicherung a.G. (R+V Mutual) 'AA-' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings. The Outlook on the ratings is Stable. The ratings reflect the membership of the companies within the German insurance group R+V, the solid capitalisation, the market position, and the strong operating performance. Offsetting these positive rating factors is the companies' geographical focus on Germany. Based on its insurance group rating methodology, Fitch views both R+V Life and R+V Mutual as core to the R+V group, and the ratings are therefore aligned with the agency's view of the R+V group as a whole. One of the top 10 insurance groups in Germany, R+V is headed by R+V Versicherung AG, which is 74%-owned by DZ Bank AG ('A+'/Stable). DZ Bank AG is the largest central bank within Germany's cooperative banking sector Genossenschaftliche FinanzGruppe (GFG; 'A+'/Stable). Fitch regards the ownership of R+V by DZ Bank AG/GFG as positive, reflecting the agency's view that they would support the insurance group, if necessary. This has been reflected in a one-notch uplift from the agency's standalone assessment of the R+V group. R+V Life and R+V Mutual reported strong regulatory solvency margins at end-2011, well above the market average of 175%. Based on the regulatory ratios and the agency's internal risk-based capital assessment, Fitch views both companies' capitalisation as very strong. The agency expects that R+V Life and R+V Mutual will maintain their solid capital position at end-2012. R+V Life and R+V Mutual reported strong operating performance for 2011. Funds for future appropriation, lapse and expense ratios, and premium growth were better than the market average in 2011. Fitch expects R+V Life and R+V Mutual to maintain their strong performance in 2012. The ratio of investments in equities for both companies is higher than the German market average. However, Fitch does not view the levels of the ratios as a particular concern, given the strong capitalisation. As far as primary insurance business is concerned, the R+V insurance group is focussed on Germany. R+V Life is R+V's main operating life insurer in Germany while R+V Mutual serves as a specialist for mid and high net worth clients and pension funding, especially for staff of the group itself. Measured by gross written premiums (GWP), R+V Life was Germany's second-largest life insurer in 2011. Key rating triggers for a downgrade include a downgrade of GFG/DZ Bank AG's rating, a change in Fitch's view of R+V's strategic importance to GFG/DZ Bank AG, a change in Fitch's view of the entities' core status within the R+V group, or a significant weakening of the R+V group's standalone financial profile. Key rating triggers for an upgrade include an upgrade of GFG/DZ Bank AG's ratings, while maintaining their strategic importance for R+V and GFG/DZ Bank AG. In 2011, R+V Life reported GWP of EUR4.5bn and had total assets of EUR39.7bn at end-2011. R+V Mutual reported GWP of EUR102m and total assets of EUR1.5bn. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 19 September 2012, is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology