FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P cuts Consorcio de Transportes de Bizkaia to 'BBB+/A-2'
Sections
Featured
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 18, 2012 / 4:06 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P cuts Consorcio de Transportes de Bizkaia to 'BBB+/A-2'

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Overview
     -- We lowered our long-term issuer credit ratings on the Spanish 
Autonomous Community of the Basque Country and the Historical Territory of 
Bizkaia, its economic core, to 'BBB+' and 'BBB+/A-2' respectively on Oct. 17, 
2012.
     -- Under our criteria for rating government-related entities, we equalize 
our long-term rating on Bizkaia's transport agency Consorcio de Transportes de 
Bizkaia (CTB) with those on Bizkaia and the Basque Country, its government 
owners.
     -- We are therefore lowering our long- and short-term ratings on CTB to 
'BBB+/A-2' from 'A/A-1'.
     -- The negative outlook mirrors the outlooks on Bizkaia and the Basque 
Country, which, in turn, reflect the possibility of a further downgrade if we 
lower our ratings on Spain.

Rating Action
On Oct. 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long- and 
short-term issuer credit ratings to 'BBB+/A-2' from 'A/A-1' on Spain-based 
Consorcio de Transportes de Bizkaia (CTB), the public-transport authority of 
the Historical Territory of Bizkaia, the economic core of the Autonomous 
Community of the Basque Country. The outlook is negative.

Rationale
The downgrade of CTB reflects similar actions taken on the The Basque Country 
(Autonomous Community of) (BBB+/Negative/--) and the Bizkaia (Historical 
Territory of) (BBB+/Negative/A-2) on Oct. 17, 2012 (see "Ratings On Spain's 
Navarre, Basque Country, And Bizkaia Lowered To 'BBB+' After Sovereign 
Downgrade; Outlooks Negative," on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).

We consider CTB to be a government-related entity (GRE). We consequently rate 
CTB in accordance with our criteria for GREs (see "Rating Government-Related 
Entities: Methodology And Assumptions," published Dec. 9, 2010). On this 
basis, we equalize our long-term rating on CTB with that on the lower-rated of 
CTB's two government owners, Bizkaia and the Basque Country. At present, we 
rate both Bizkaia and the Basque Country 'BBB+'. The long-term rating on CTB 
is therefore equalized with the long-term ratings on both entities. Our 
short-term rating on CTB is equalized with that on Bizkaia.

In our opinion, there is an "almost certain" likelihood, as our GRE criteria 
define this term, that Bizkaia and the Basque Country would provide timely and 
sufficient extraordinary government support to CTB in the event of financial 
distress.

In accordance with our GRE criteria, our rating approach is based on our view 
of CTB's "critical" role and "integral" link with its government owners. 

We consider that CTB is among the most important GREs for the Basque Country 
in general, and for the province of Bizkaia in particular. CTB plays a central 
role in providing a key service to the population of Greater Bilbao (the 
Basque Country's main economic center). Public transportation is one of the 
core responsibilities of Bizkaia's government. Also, CTB's ownership of the 
subway assets and the subsidized, nonprofit-making nature of its activity make 
it highly unlikely in our opinion that a private entity could undertake its 
responsibilities.

We assess the links between CTB and the governments of Bizkaia and the Basque 
Country as "integral." CTB is a public entity, created by law in 1975. Its 
mandate is to build and operate Bilbao's subway system--operations are handled 
through CTB's 100%-owned subsidiary, Metro de Bilbao--own the system's assets, 
and coordinate all means of public transport in Greater Bilbao. As a public 
entity, CTB is not allowed to go bankrupt. We believe that Bizkaia and the 
Basque Country would ultimately take responsibility for CTB's obligations, 
which leads us to consolidate the entity's debt with that of its two 
government owners.

Bizkaia and the Basque Country tightly monitor CTB. Furthermore, the two 
governments have always provided ongoing support to CTB through regular 
subsidies, which each government assumes on an equal basis and calculates to 
ensure CTB's financial sustainability. We believe CTB's links with Bizkaia and 
the Basque Country are equally strong. We assume that, if CTB were to need 
extraordinary support, the two governments would step in on an equal basis. 

Liquidity
We expect regular cash inflows will continue to ensure CTB's liquidity CTB 
cashes in its fare revenues daily, and its government owners transfer funds to 
it twice or three times a year. Disbursements can vary, but their timing is 
known well in advance, which should prevent any cash shortfall.

Outlook
The negative outlook on CTB reflects those on Bizkaia and the Basque Country. 

The negative outlooks on the long-term ratings on the Basque Country and 
Bizkaia mirror that on Spain. They reflect the possibility that we could lower 
our ratings on these special-status local and regional governments if we 
further lower our ratings on Spain.

We see no upside rating potential at this time.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 
9, 2010
     -- Ratings On Spain's Navarre, Basque Country, And Bizkaia Lowered To 
'BBB+' After Sovereign Downgrade; Outlooks Negative, Oct. 17, 2012
     -- Spanish Transport Agency Consorcio de Transportes de Bizkaia 
'AA-/A-1+' Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Negative, Feb. 17, 2012 

Ratings List
Downgraded
                                       To                  From
Consorcio de Transportes de Bizkaia
 Issuer Credit Rating                  BBB+/Negative/A-2   A/Negative/A-1


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.