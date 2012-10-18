FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P takes negative rating actions on 6 Spain covered bonds
#Market News
October 18, 2012 / 4:16 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P takes negative rating actions on 6 Spain covered bonds

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

OVERVIEW
     -- On Oct. 15, 2012, we took rating actions on several Spanish banks 
following our downgrade of Spain, five of which have mortgage covered bonds 
(cedulas hipotecarias) that we rate.
     -- Our criteria allow three of these mortgage covered bond programs to 
achieve a maximum rating uplift above our long-term rating on the issuer, 
while our ratings on the remaining two programs are constrained by our EMU 
criteria to a maximum of six notches above the sovereign rating. 
     -- Today, we have taken negative rating actions on the long-term ratings 
on these five banks' mortgage covered bond programs and all related issuances, 
to reflect the October 15 rating actions on the banks.
     -- The ratings on all five mortgage covered bond programs are on 
CreditWatch negative.
     -- In addition, we are placing another mortgage covered bond program on 
CreditWatch negative to reflect our view of the change in the issuer's 
creditworthiness.



MADRID (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 18, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 
today took credit rating actions on six Spanish mortgage covered bond programs 
(cedulas hipotecarias) and all related issuances (see list below).

Today's rating actions on five of these mortgage covered bond programs follow 
our recent rating actions on Spanish banks (see "Various Rating Actions On 
Spanish Financial Institutions Following Sovereign Downgrade", published on 
Oct. 15, 2012).

We have applied our five-step approach for rating covered bonds, to evaluate 
the maximum potential rating uplift for each covered bond program, based on 
the combined assessment of its asset-liability mismatch (ALMM) exposure and 
categorization (see "Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing 
Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds," published on Dec. 16, 2009).

We segment covered bond programs into three distinct categories, which 
consider primarily a program's jurisdiction and its ability to access external 
financing or monetize the cover pool. These categories, along with the ALMM 
percentage, determine a program's maximum potential rating uplift over our 
rating on the issuer.

Our ratings on three of these programs are below the maximum rating achievable 
under our EMU criteria, which establish a maximum rating uplift over the 
sovereign rating (Spain, BBB-/Negative/A-3) of six notches; therefore, they 
are not constrained by these criteria (see "Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed 
EMU sovereign Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions," published on June 14, 
2011). This is the case for Banco Popular Espanol S.A. (Popular), Bankia S.A. 
and Bankinter S.A. 

Two of these ratings are currently constrained by our EMU criteria. This is 
the case for CaixaBank S.A. and Kutxabank S.A.

Specifically, we have taken rating actions on the following mortgage covered 
bonds.


BANCO POPULAR AND BANKIA'S MORTGAGE COVERED BONDS

On Oct. 15, 2012, we lowered our long-term counterparty rating on Popular and 
Bankia to 'BB' from 'BB+'.

Popular and Bankia's mortgage covered bonds benefit from a maximum five-notch 
uplift and four-notch uplift, respectively, above the long-term ratings on the 
issuers, under our rating approach in line with our December 2009 ALMM 
criteria.

As the 'A+' rating on Popular's mortgage covered bonds and the 'A-' rating on 
Bankia's are at their maximum achievable ratings uplift, our October 15 
downgrade of the sponsor banks by one notch directly affected our ratings on 
the mortgage covered bonds.

Therefore, we are lowering our ratings on Popular's mortgage covered bonds to 
'A' from 'A+', and on Bankia's mortgage covered bonds to 'BBB+' from 'A-'. We 
have also kept these ratings on CreditWatch negative to reflect the 
CreditWatch negative on the issuers. Any negative rating action on the issuers 
would have a negative effect on the mortgage covered bond ratings, all else 
being equal. 


BANKINTER's MORTGAGE COVERED BONDS 
On Oct. 15, 2012, we placed our long- and short-term counterparty credit 
ratings on Bankinter on CreditWatch with negative implications.

Bankinter's mortgage covered bonds benefit from a maximum five-notch uplift 
above the long-term rating on the issuer, under our rating approach in line 
with our December 2009 ALMM criteria.

Therefore, we are placing these ratings on CreditWatch negative, to reflect 
the CreditWatch negative on the issuer. Any negative rating action on the 
issuer would have a negative effect on the mortgage covered bond ratings, all 
else being equal.


CAIXABANK's MORTGAGE COVERED BONDS 
On Oct. 15, 2012, we lowered our long-term counterparty rating on CaixaBank to 
'BBB-' from 'BBB' and placed it on CreditWatch with negative implications.

CaixaBank's mortgage covered bonds are currently capped six notches above our 
long-term rating on Spain, in line with our EMU criteria. Under our rating 
approach in line with our December 2009 ALMM criteria, however, these covered 
bonds would benefit from a maximum seven-notch uplift above the long-term 
rating on CaixaBank.

As the 'AA-' rating on CaixaBank's mortgage covered bonds is not at the 
maximum achievable ratings uplift under our ALMM criteria, owing to the rating 
cap, our October 15 downgrade of the sponsor bank by one notch has not 
affected our ratings on the mortgage covered bonds.

However, a further downgrade of CaixaBank by more than one notch will have a 
direct impact on the ratings on the covered bonds, all else being equal.

Therefore, we have maintained our 'AA-' ratings on CaixaBank's mortgage 
covered bonds and placed them on CreditWatch with negative implications. 


KUTXABANK's MORTGAGE COVERED BONDS 
On Oct. 15, 2012, we placed our long- and short-term counterparty credit 
ratings on Kutxabank on CreditWatch with negative implications.

Kutxabank's mortgage covered bonds are currently capped six notches above our 
long-term rating on Spain, in line with our EMU criteria. Under our rating 
approach in line with our December 2009 ALMM criteria, however, these covered 
bonds would benefit from a maximum seven-notch uplift above the long-term 
rating on Kutxabank.

However, a further downgrade of Kutxabank by more than one notch will have a 
direct impact on the ratings on the covered bonds, all else being equal.

Therefore, we are placing our 'AA-' ratings on CreditWatch with negative 
implications. 


CATALUNYA BANC's MORTGAGE COVERED BONDS

We are today placing our ratings on Catalunya Banc S.A.'s mortgage covered 
bonds on CreditWatch with negative implications, to reflect our view of the 
change in the issuer's creditworthiness, which could affect the ratings on the 
mortgage covered bonds. 


RATINGS LIST

                        Rating
Program/       To                  From
Country: Covered bond type
Spain: Mortgage Covered Bonds (cedulas hipotecarias)

RATINGS PLACED ON CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE

CaixaBank S.A. Mortgage Covered Bonds (cedulas hipotecarias)
               AA-/Watch Neg       AA-/Negative

Kutxabank S.A. Mortgage Covered Bonds (cedulas hipotecarias)
               AA-/Watch Neg       AA-/Negative

Bankinter S.A. Mortgage Covered Bonds (cedulas hipotecarias)
               A/Watch Neg         A/Negative

Catalunya Banc S.A. Mortgage Covered Bonds (cedulas hipotecarias)
               BBB+/Watch Neg      BBB+/Watch Dev


RATINGS LOWERED; REMAIN ON CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE

Banco Popular Espanol S.A. Mortgage Covered Bonds (cedulas hipotecarias)
               A/Watch Neg         A+/Watch Neg 


Bankia S.A. Mortgage Covered Bonds (cedulas hipotecarias)
               BBB+/Watch Neg      A-/Watch Neg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
