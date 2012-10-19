OFFICIAL-TEXT-S&P: Negative rating actions on 6 Spain covered bonds

(Agency corrects the media release published Oct. 18, 2012, we misstated the maximum uplift for Banco Popular’s mortgage covered bonds in the section “Banco Popular’s And Bankia’s Mortgage Covered Bonds.” A corrected version follows) (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 19 -

OVERVIEW

-- On Oct. 15, 2012, we took rating actions on several Spanish banks following our downgrade of Spain, five of which have mortgage covered bonds (cedulas hipotecarias) that we rate.

-- Our criteria allow three of these mortgage covered bond programs to achieve a maximum rating uplift above our long-term rating on the issuer, while our ratings on the remaining two programs are constrained by our EMU criteria to a maximum of six notches above the sovereign rating.

-- Today, we have taken negative rating actions on the long-term ratings on these five banks’ mortgage covered bond programs and all related issuances, to reflect the October 15 rating actions on the banks.

-- The ratings on all five mortgage covered bond programs are on CreditWatch negative.

-- In addition, we are placing another mortgage covered bond program on CreditWatch negative to reflect our view of the change in the issuer’s creditworthiness.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today took credit rating actions on six Spanish mortgage covered bond programs (cedulas hipotecarias) and all related issuances (see list below).

Today’s rating actions on five of these mortgage covered bond programs follow our recent rating actions on Spanish banks (see “Various Rating Actions On Spanish Financial Institutions Following Sovereign Downgrade”, published on Oct. 15, 2012).

We have applied our five-step approach for rating covered bonds, to evaluate the maximum potential rating uplift for each covered bond program, based on the combined assessment of its asset-liability mismatch (ALMM) exposure and categorization (see “Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds,” published on Dec. 16, 2009).

We segment covered bond programs into three distinct categories, which consider primarily a program’s jurisdiction and its ability to access external financing or monetize the cover pool. These categories, along with the ALMM percentage, determine a program’s maximum potential rating uplift over our rating on the issuer.

Our ratings on three of these programs are below the maximum rating achievable under our EMU criteria, which establish a maximum rating uplift over the sovereign rating (Spain, BBB-/Negative/A-3) of six notches; therefore, they are not constrained by these criteria (see “Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU sovereign Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions,” published on June 14, 2011). This is the case for Banco Popular Espanol S.A. (Popular), Bankia S.A. and Bankinter S.A.

Two of these ratings are currently constrained by our EMU criteria. This is the case for CaixaBank S.A. and Kutxabank S.A.

Specifically, we have taken rating actions on the following mortgage covered bonds.

BANCO POPULAR‘S AND BANKIA‘S MORTGAGE COVERED BONDS

On Oct. 15, 2012, we lowered our long-term counterparty rating on Popular and Bankia to ‘BB’ from ‘BB+'.

Popular’s and Bankia’s mortgage covered bonds benefit from a maximum six-notch uplift and four-notch uplift, respectively, above the long-term ratings on the issuers, under our rating approach in line with our December 2009 ALMM criteria.

As the ‘A+’ rating on Popular’s mortgage covered bonds and the ‘A-’ rating on Bankia’s are at their maximum achievable ratings uplift, our Oct. 15 downgrade of the sponsor banks by one notch directly affected our ratings on the mortgage covered bonds.

Therefore, we are lowering our ratings on Popular’s mortgage covered bonds to ‘A’ from ‘A+', and on Bankia’s mortgage covered bonds to ‘BBB+’ from ‘A-'. We have also kept these ratings on CreditWatch negative to reflect the CreditWatch negative on the issuers. Any negative rating action on the issuers would have a negative effect on the mortgage covered bond ratings, all else being equal.

BANKINTER‘S MORTGAGE COVERED BONDS

On Oct. 15, 2012, we placed our long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Bankinter on CreditWatch with negative implications.

Bankinter’s mortgage covered bonds benefit from a maximum five-notch uplift above the long-term rating on the issuer, under our rating approach in line with our December 2009 ALMM criteria.

Therefore, we are placing these ratings on CreditWatch negative, to reflect the CreditWatch negative on the issuer. Any negative rating action on the issuer would have a negative effect on the mortgage covered bond ratings, all else being equal.

CAIXABANK‘S MORTGAGE COVERED BONDS

On Oct. 15, 2012, we lowered our long-term counterparty rating on CaixaBank to ‘BBB-’ from ‘BBB’ and placed it on CreditWatch with negative implications.

CaixaBank’s mortgage covered bonds are currently capped six notches above our long-term rating on Spain, in line with our EMU criteria. Under our rating approach in line with our December 2009 ALMM criteria, however, these covered bonds would benefit from a maximum seven-notch uplift above the long-term rating on CaixaBank.

As the ‘AA-’ rating on CaixaBank’s mortgage covered bonds is not at the maximum achievable ratings uplift under our ALMM criteria, owing to the rating cap, our October 15 downgrade of the sponsor bank by one notch has not affected our ratings on the mortgage covered bonds.

However, a further downgrade of CaixaBank by more than one notch will have a direct impact on the ratings on the covered bonds, all else being equal.

Therefore, we have maintained our ‘AA-’ ratings on CaixaBank’s mortgage covered bonds and placed them on CreditWatch with negative implications.

KUTXABANK‘S MORTGAGE COVERED BONDS

On Oct. 15, 2012, we placed our long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Kutxabank on CreditWatch with negative implications.

Kutxabank’s mortgage covered bonds are currently capped six notches above our long-term rating on Spain, in line with our EMU criteria. Under our rating approach in line with our December 2009 ALMM criteria, however, these covered bonds would benefit from a maximum seven-notch uplift above the long-term rating on Kutxabank.

However, a further downgrade of Kutxabank by more than one notch will have a direct impact on the ratings on the covered bonds, all else being equal.

Therefore, we are placing our ‘AA-’ ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications.

CATALUNYA BANC‘S MORTGAGE COVERED BONDS

We are today placing our ratings on Catalunya Banc S.A.’s mortgage covered bonds on CreditWatch with negative implications, to reflect our view of the change in the issuer’s creditworthiness, which could affect the ratings on the mortgage covered bonds.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Various Rating Actions On Spanish Financial Institutions Following Sovereign Downgrade, Oct. 16, 2012

-- Spain Ratings Lowered To ‘BBB-/A-3’ On Mounting Economic And Political Risks; Outlook Negative, Oct. 10, 2012

-- Global Covered Bond Characteristics And Rating Summary Q2 2012, Aug. 1, 2012

-- Covered Bond Ratings Framework: Methodology And Assumptions, June 26, 2012

-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011

-- Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions, June 14, 2011

-- Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds, Dec. 16, 2009

-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009

RATINGS LIST

Rating

Program/ To From

Country: Covered bond type

Spain: Mortgage Covered Bonds (cedulas hipotecarias)

RATINGS PLACED ON CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE

CaixaBank S.A. Mortgage Covered Bonds (cedulas hipotecarias)

AA-/Watch Neg AA-/Negative

Kutxabank S.A. Mortgage Covered Bonds (cedulas hipotecarias)

AA-/Watch Neg AA-/Negative

Bankinter S.A. Mortgage Covered Bonds (cedulas hipotecarias)

A/Watch Neg A/Negative

Catalunya Banc S.A. Mortgage Covered Bonds (cedulas hipotecarias)

BBB+/Watch Neg BBB+/Watch Dev

RATINGS LOWERED; REMAIN ON CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE

Banco Popular Espanol S.A. Mortgage Covered Bonds (cedulas hipotecarias)

A/Watch Neg A+/Watch Neg

Bankia S.A. Mortgage Covered Bonds (cedulas hipotecarias)

BBB+/Watch Neg A-/Watch Neg