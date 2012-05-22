TEXT-Fitch rates Kinder Morgan acquisition facility 'BB+'

May 22 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BB+' rating to Kinder Morgan, Inc.'s (KMI) $11.8 billion secured credit facilities (acquisition facility). The acquisition facility will be used to fund the cash portion of KMI's purchase of El Paso Corporation (EP) in a $38 billion transaction expected to close on May 24, 2012. KMI's ratings remain on Rating Watch Negative where they were placed on Oct. 17, 2011, following the announcement of the acquisition. In addition, Fitch has affirmed Kinder Morgan Energy Partners, L.P.'s (KMP) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB'. KMP has a Stable Rating Outlook. A complete list of KMI's and KMP's ratings follows at the end of this release. In addition to the acquisition facilities, approximately $15 billion of long-term debt is affected by today's rating action. Acquisition Financing: The acquisition facility is comprised of a $6.8 billion 364-day bridge loan facility and a $5 billion 3-year term loan facility. It is anticipated that approximately $5.4 billion will be drawn from these facilities at the closing to support acquisition financing and fees. Concurrent with the acquisition closing, EP's oil and gas operations will be sold for $7.15 billion with net proceeds applied to acquisition funding and debt reduction at KMI and EP. Additionally, KMI's revolving credit facility maturing May 2013 (revolver) is being amended and increased in size from $1 billion to $1.75 billion. The revolver is also available to support the acquisition funding and for working capital and other corporate purposes. KMI's existing notes and debentures and its revolver will be secured on a pari passu basis with the acquisition facility and benefit from the same guarantees as the revolver. The debt will be secured by a lien on all assets and pledge on all equity interests that secure KMI's existing revolver, pledge of 100% of the capital stock of EP, and a lien on the assets and pledge of equity interests that secure EP's existing revolver. EP will guarantee the debt. Rating Rationale: KMI's ratings and Rating Watch Negative status reflect the high levels of leverage at the company pro forma for its acquisition of EP and the transactional risk associated with the assets sales and dropdowns that are essential to the subsequent pay down of acquisition debt. Also considered is the lower consolidated company business risk given the cash flow stability associated with EP's interstate pipelines. On a pro forma basis following the transaction, 69% of consolidated EBITDA will come from its lower risk natural gas and petroleum products pipelines. The company's CO2 oil production operations which are exposed to commodity price and volume exposure will decline to 12% of EBITDA. Fitch believes that an appropriate parent company leverage metric for a 'BB+' rating as measured by KMI's standalone debt to the cash distributions it receives from its operating affiliates should be in the 2.5x to 3.5x range. KMI should be able to attain this metric on a pro forma basis as early as the third quarter of 2012 with the benefit of the targeted dropdowns. KMP's rating and Stable Outlook reflect its significant and growing scale and scope of operations; geographic and functional diversity of assets; successful track record in acquiring, expanding, financing and operating energy operations; predictable earnings and cash flow generated from natural gas and refined product pipelines; and expectations for modestly improving credit metrics. In its analysis Fitch considered the expected divestiture in the third quarter of 2012 of certain Rocky Mountain located assets as mandated by the Federal Trade Commission and the concurrent purchase from EP of Tennessee Gas Pipeline Co. and a portion of El Paso Natural Gas Co. Liquidity: KMI will have access to its amended $1.75 revolver that matures May 30, 2013. KMI had $395 million outstanding under the revolver at March 31, 2012. KMI has $840 million of senior notes maturing on Sept. 1, 2012. KMP has a $2.2 billion revolving credit facility that matures July 1, 2016. As of March 31, 2012, the amount available under the facility was reduced by $584 million consisting of $358 million in commercial paper (CP) borrowings and $226 million of letters of credit. KMP had $491 million of cash on March 31, 2012. Catalysts for Future Rating Actions: Catalysts for negative rating actions at KMI include inability to complete the sale of EP's oil and gas operations on a timely basis to help fund the transaction or to reduce debt with asset dropdown proceeds on a timely basis. Catalysts for removal from Rating Watch Negative include debt deleveraging consistent with the company's dropdown strategy. Catalysts for negative rating actions at KMP include an acquisition and organic growth strategy that does not involve a balance of equity and debt funding. An additional potential catalyst would be a change in business risk with a higher allocation of operations involved in commodity sensitive business. Catalysts for positive rating actions include improved credit metrics and lower business risk. KMI has ownership interests in two companies: the 2% of GP and approximately 11% of the limited partner interests in KMP and 20% of NGPL PipeCo LLC (NGPL, rated 'BB-', Negative Outlook by Fitch). Distributions from KMP and NGPL contributed approximately 99% and 1% of KMI's 2011 cash flow, respectively. Fitch assigns the following ratings and places them on Rating Watch Negative: Kinder Morgan, Inc. --364-day bridge loan facility 'BB+'; --3-year term loan facility 'BB+'. The following ratings remain on Rating Watch Negative: Kinder Morgan, Inc. --IDR 'BB+'; --Secured notes and debentures 'BB+'; --Secured revolving credit facility 'BB+'. Kinder Morgan Finance Company, LLC --Secured notes 'BB+'. KN Capital Trust I --Trust preferred 'BB-'. KN Capital Trust III --Trust preferred 'BB-'. Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Stable Outlook: Kinder Morgan Energy Partners, L.P. --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB'; --Short term IDR at 'F2' --Short term debt CP) at 'F2'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.