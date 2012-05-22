FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P raises Banco Mercantil Santa Cruz to 'BB-'
May 22, 2012 / 9:01 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P raises Banco Mercantil Santa Cruz to 'BB-'

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

May 22 - Overview	
     -- On May 18, we upgraded the Plurinational State of Bolivia to 'BB-' 	
from 'B+'.	
     -- We are raising the long-term global scale rating on Banco Mercantil 	
Santa Cruz to 'BB-' from 'B+'.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the bank will 	
maintain its position as the largest bank in Bolivia and expands its 	
operations.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term 	
global scale issuer credit rating on Banco Mercantil Santa Cruz S.A. (BMSC) to 	
'BB-' from 'B+'. In addition, we affirmed our 'B' short-term global scale 	
rating. The upgrade follows the similar rating action on the Plurinational 	
State of Bolivia.	
	
Rationale	
The upgrade on Bolivia reflects the improvement in the government's debt 	
burden coupled with the country's strengthened external indicators--one of the 	
strongest among its 'BB' rated peers. The general government debt burden fell 	
to 31% of GDP in 2011 from 36% of GDP in 2010 due in part to the government's 	
low fiscal deficit and high nominal GDP growth. Because our stand-alone credit 	
profile on BMSC is 'bb-', the upgrade on the sovereign triggered a similar 	
rating action on the bank, as the rating on the sovereign capped the rating on 	
the bank.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our opinion that BMSC will maintain its position 	
as the largest bank in Bolivia while it expands its activities with adequate 	
liquidity, conservative underwriting standards, and good management of 	
mismatches. A further upgrade would depend on an upgrade of the country's 	
BICRA or bank's higher capital levels coupled with an upgrade of the 	
sovereign. We could lower the ratings if the bank's capitalization or 	
liquidity profile deteriorates significantly.	
	
Ratings Score Snapshot	
Issuer Credit Rating           BB-/Stable/B	
	
SACP                           bb-	
 Anchor                        bb-	
 Business Position             Strong (+1)	
 Capital and Earnings          Weak (-1)	
 Risk Position                 Adequate (0)	
 Funding and Liquidity         Above average and Adequate (0)	
	
Support                        0	
 GRE Support                   0	
 Group Support                 0	
 Sovereign Support             0	
	
Additional Factors             0	
	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Bolivia Upgraded To 'BB-' From 'B+' On Lower Government Debt, Outlook 	
Stable, May 18, 2012	
     -- Banco Mercantil Santa Cruz S.A. Long-Term Rating Raised To 'B+' From 	
'B'; Outlook Is Positive, Dec. 6, 2011	
	
	
Ratings List 	
Upgraded	
                                        To                 From	
Banco Mercantil Santa Cruz S.A.	
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BB-/Stable/B       B+/Positive/B	
 Certificate Of Deposit                 BB-/B              B+/B	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

