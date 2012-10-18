FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms Connecticut's Regional SD No. 5 GOs
#Market News
October 18, 2012 / 4:57 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch affirms Connecticut's Regional SD No. 5 GOs

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Oct 18 - Fitch Ratings has taken the following rating action on Regional
School District No. 5, CT's (the district) general obligation (GO) 
bonds: 

--Approximately $3.7 million outstanding GO bonds, series 2008 affirmed at 
'AA+';

--Approximately $8.2 million outstanding GO bonds, series 2010B affirmed at 
'AA+'.

The Rating Outlook is Stable.

SECURITY

The bonds are a general obligation of the district and, severally, of the member
towns of Bethany, Orange and Woodbridge, CT. The district has no independent 
taxing power, but the member towns have the ability to levy property taxes 
without limit to meet this general obligation.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

BALANCED FINANCES RESTRICTED BY RESERVE LIMITS & INABILITY TO TAX: The 
district's operations are tightly balanced, supported by remittances of property
tax payments from member towns. Management has been active in maintaining 
expenditures at appropriate levels to ensure balanced operations. Financial 
flexibility is constrained due to the inability of the district to levy taxes 
and state statutes that limit the extent of the school district's reserves.

DISTRICT BENEFITS FROM SOUND TOWN FINANCES & GOOD COOPERATION: The member towns'
sound financial positions support balanced district operations. Recent years 
have featured good cooperation between the member towns and the district, 
resulting in overall voter support for the annual district budgets.

STRONG ECONOMIC PROFILE: The member towns' economic indicators are strong. Town 
wealth levels are high, and unemployment rates are well below state and national
levels.

MODERATE DEBT LEVELS: District debt levels are generally moderate with rapid 
debt amortization and limited future debt needs. Total expenditure levels 
associated with debt service, pension contributions, and other post-employment 
benefit (OPEB) payments are manageable.

CREDIT PROFILE 

DISTRICT CONSISTS OF THREE HIGH-WEALTH TOWNS

The district, formed in 1953, is located northwest of the city of New Haven and 
consists of three towns - Bethany, Orange, and Woodbridge. The district serves 
grades seven through 12 with one senior high school and two middle schools and 
has an estimated population of 28,463, an increase of about 4% since 2000. 
School enrollment, however, has been declining (-2.6% for school year 
2011-2012), and officials project continued declines. The district is initiating
a long range planning study to assess enrollment trends and their impact on 
district operations. 

The district's three member towns are chiefly residential with residents who 
demonstrate high wealth levels. The area work force is employed largely in 
professional and executive positions, which is reflected in its high income 
levels and consistently well below-average unemployment rates.

FINANCES SUPPORTED BY MANAGEMENT & TOWNS' FINANCIAL POSITIONS

The district maintains sound financial operations, deriving about 95% of its 
general fund revenues from its assessments charged to member towns 
proportionately, based on the number of enrolled students. The district reported
a fiscal 2011 general fund unrestricted balance (the sum of unassigned, 
assigned, and committed fund balances under GASB 54) of $1.4 million or 3.1% of 
expenditures and transfers out. 

The increase from an unreserved fund balance of $800 thousand (1.8%) in fiscal 
2010 reflects in part a transfer to the general fund of moneys formerly held in 
a separate reserve for sick and severance costs and now designated as a 
committed balance within the general fund. State statutes require surpluses to 
be either refunded or credited to member towns, or reserved for capital 
expenses, sick and severance costs, or other post-employment benefits (OPEB), 
thus limiting the extent of overall district reserve levels. 

The district has been active in controlling spending to achieve budget balance. 
The fiscal year 2012 budget represented an increase of about 1.5% from fiscal 
2011 and included debt refunding savings, reduced staffing costs and reduced 
discretionary account spending. The district estimates a fiscal 2012 budgetary 
basis surplus of about $630 thousand, with $300 thousand set aside for use in 
fiscal 2013 budget and $300 thousand to be returned to member towns. 

The fiscal 2013 budget provides for an increase of less than 1% in expenditures 
over 2012, with growth in purchased services, including student transportation 
and out of district tuition, countering reduced or flat spending in most other 
areas. Expenditure growth was limited through savings related to a switch to 
self-funded health insurance, lowered energy costs, and debt refunding savings. 
The budget includes a $150,000 contingency set aside, which is typical of the 
district's budgeting practices. 

The strong financial positions of the three member towns support district 
financial balance. The towns' operations each feature over 10% of unrestricted 
general fund balances as a percentage of spending in recent years (over 12% in 
fiscal 2011), strong taxpayer collection rates and diversified tax bases. In 
addition, good cooperation between the district and member towns, including 
involvement of a formal finance committee consisting of board of education 
members and representatives from each of the member towns, is demonstrated by 
support for the district's budget. District voters have approved the budget on 
the first try for the past several years.

MODERATE DEBT LEVELS

Overall net debt levels are moderate with debt per capita at $3,137 and debt to 
market value at 1.8%. Fitch expects debt ratios to improve in future years, as 
debt amortizes rapidly (68% within 10 years) and the district has no near-term 
additional bonding plans. Annual debt service as a percentage of fiscal year 
2011 general fund expenditures and transfers out is manageable at 12.7% as are 
total debt service, pension and OPEB payments (14.6%). 

The district makes 100% of its annual required contributions (ARC) to its 
pension plan, but these payments have increased as its funded ratio has declined
to 64% as of July 1, 2011 or 58% using Fitch's more conservative 7% discount 
rate assumption. District employees also participate in the Connecticut State 
Teachers Retirement System. The district created an OPEB trust fund in January 
2007 which was valued at $946,280 as of July 1, 2011, or 12% of the total 
liability. The fiscal 2012 contribution for OPEB was 64% of the ARC.

