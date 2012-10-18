FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch rates Adventist Health System Sunbelt, Fla. revs 'AA/F1+'
October 18, 2012

TEXT-Fitch rates Adventist Health System Sunbelt, Fla. revs 'AA/F1+'

Oct 18 - Fitch Ratings has assigned its 'AA/F1+' rating to the approximately
$233.8 million series 2012I revenue refunding bonds issued by Highlands County
Health Facilities Authority on behalf of Adventist Health System Sunbelt's, FL
(AHS). The 'F1+' is based on AHS's self-liquidity.
    
In addition, Fitch affirms the 'AA' long-term rating on AHS's outstanding debt
and affirms AHS's short-term rating based on self-liquidity at 'F1+'.

The Rating Outlook is Stable.

The series 2012I bonds are expected to be issued as multimodal bonds, initially
in a weekly variable-rate mode, and proceeds will be used to refund five series
of outstanding bonds, which are listed at the end of the report. AHS will also
cash-defease two series of bonds listed separately at the end of this report.
The series 2012I bonds are expected to price the week of Nov. 5.

SECURITY:

The bonds are secured by a pledge of the obligated group's gross revenues, which
accounted for 95% of the consolidated system's revenues and 89% of assets in
fiscal 2011 (Fitch analyzes the performance of the consolidated system). AHS
sells a portion of its accounts receivable, currently $425 million, which is not
included in the gross revenue pledge and which reduce bondholders' security
interest.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

MODERATING LEVERAGE: The affirmation of the 'AA' rating is based on AHS's
consistently strong financial performance, solid liquidity and a debt burden
that has historically been a credit concern, but has shown material improvement
through the historical period and now is more in line with Fitch's 'AA' category
medians. At June 30, 2012 (the six-month interim period), AHS's maximum annual
debt service (MADS) as a percent of revenues was 3.1%, its debt-to-operating
EBITDA 3.1x, and its debt-to-capitalization 39.8%. These compare with Fitch's
'AA' category medians of 2.6%, 3.6x, and 38.9%, respectively, and are much
improved over fiscal 2008, when AHS's MADS as a percent of revenue was 4.3%, its
debt-to operating EBITDA 4.3x, and debt-to-capitalization 48.2%.

STRONG AND CONSISTENT OPERATING RESULTS: AHS has produced strong and sustained
operating results which consistently exceed the 'AA' medians and are considered
a key credit strength. AHS's operating margin was 5.9% and operating EBITDA
margin was 13.6%, for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2011, both higher than the
category medians. For the 2012 interim period operating and operating EBITDA
margins continued to be robust at 6.9% and 14.3%, respectively.

STRONG AND STABLE MANAGEMENT TEAM: AHS has an excellent, long-tenured management
team with a demonstrated ability to strategically expand the system's footprint
while maintaining strong operating results with a high degree of predictability.

SOLID LIQUIDITY: Historically strong cash flow has enabled the system to
maintain days cash on hand (DCOH) at or above 200 despite significant investment
in facilities and programs. The system's $3.9 billion of unrestricted cash and
investments through the second quarter of fiscal 2012 equated to 220.7 DCOH and
115.4% cash-to-debt.

GEOGRAPHIC DIVERSITY AND REVENUE SIZE: The system has a significant degree of
geographic dispersion and size, operating 41 hospitals in 10 states and
generating more than $7 billion in revenue in 2011. The Florida division
accounts for 60% of the obligated group's revenues, but includes several
markets, with Orlando and Tampa being the largest.

SUFFICIENT LIQUIDITY TO SUPPORT SHORT-TERM RATING: AHS has sufficient liquidity
in the form of highly liquid unrestricted cash and investments to support the
short-term rating of 'F1+'. At June 30, 2012, AHS's ratio of eligible cash and
investments to variable-rate obligations supported by self-liquidity exceeded
Fitch's criteria threshold of 1.25x.

CREDIT PROFILE

The affirmation of the 'AA' rating is based on AHS's consistently strong
financial performance, solid liquidity, and a debt burden that has historically
been a credit concern, but has shown material improvement through the historical
period and now is more in line with Fitch's 'AA' category medians. The
affirmation of the 'F1+' short-term rating reflects the adequacy of AHS's
liquidity position and management's procedures to access funds in case of an
unremarketed put of any of its outstanding variable-rate debt supported by
self-liquidity. Fitch's adjusted funds available for an unremarketed put for AHS
at Sept. 30, 2012 are $2.5 billion, which would cover the maximum tender
exposure of $340.7 million of debt supported by self-liquidity on any given date
by 7.4x, significantly exceeding Fitch's criteria for assigning short-term
ratings of 1.25x coverage.

For more information, see Fitch's press release 'Fitch Upgrades AHS Health
System Sunbelt's (FL) debt to 'AA', dated July 18, 2012 available at
'www.fitchratings.com'.

Series of bonds to be refunded:
--Volusia County Health Facilities Authority (FL) (Adventist Health
System/Sunbelt Obligated Group) hospital revenue bonds, series 1994;
-- Highlands County Health Facilities Authority (FL) (Adventist Health
System/Sunbelt Obligated Group) hospital revenue bonds, series 2004A;
--Highlands County Health Facilities Authority (FL) (Adventist Health
System/Sunbelt Obligated Group) hospital revenue bonds auction reset securities,
series 2005E;
--Highlands County Health Facilities Authority (FL) (Adventist Health
System/Sunbelt Obligated Group) hospital revenue bonds, series 2005F;
--Highlands County Health Facilities Authority (FL) (Adventist Health
System/Sunbelt Obligated Group) hospital revenue bonds, series 2005G.

Series of bonds to be cash-defeased:
Orange County Health Facilities Authority (FL) (Adventist Health System/Sunbelt
Obligated Group) hospital revenue bonds, series 1992;
Highlands County Health Facilities Authority (FL) (Adventist Health
System/Sunbelt Obligated Group) hospital revenue bonds, series 2003B.


Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.

In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's
'Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria', this action was informed by B.C. Ziegler
and Company.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Nonprofit Hospitals and Health Systems Rating Criteria', July 23, 2012;
--'Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria', June 12, 2012;
--'Criteria for Assigning Short-Term Ratings Based on Internal Liquidity', June
12, 2012.

For information on Build America Bonds, visit www.fitchratings.com/BABs.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Criteria for Assigning Short-Term Ratings Based on Internal Liquidity
Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria
Nonprofit Hospitals and Health Systems Rating Criteria

