TEXT-Fitch: flat Q3 earnings for Northern Trust
#Funds News
October 18, 2012 / 5:52 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch: flat Q3 earnings for Northern Trust

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oct 18 - Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) reported third quarter
2012 (3Q'12) net income of $178.8 million, essentially unchanged from the
sequential quarter.  This equated to a 0.77% return on assets (ROA) and 9.59%
return on equity (ROE), which were also both essentially unchanged from the
sequential quarter.  Fitch continues to view these results as satisfactory, but
notes that they remain below NTRS' historical averages.

In 3Q'12, NTRS' total revenue declined 2% from the sequential quarter, as lower 
foreign exchange trading income and lower net interest income was partially 
offset by higher other income which included some gains on foreign exchange 
contracts and higher leasing revenue.  Asset servicing and investment fee 
revenue, NTRS largest revenue line item, was flat from the linked quarter.  The 
line item did benefit from lower money market fee waivers on the quarter as 
well.

Despite the challenging revenue environment for NTRS, the company continued to 
make progress on its expense initiatives, as total expenses were down 3% from 
the sequential quarter.  This helped keep earnings flat on the quarter.  NTRS 
realized some savings in its employee benefits area as well as its technology 
spend on equipment and software.  Fitch would expect continued expense 
management over the next few quarters.

Total assets under custody (AUC) increased to $4.7 trillion, up from $4.5 
trillion in 2Q'12.  This was due to a mix of some new business wins as well as 
higher markets.  Similarly, total assets under management (AUM) increased to 
$749 billion, up from $704 billion in 2Q'12.  Fitch would expect both AUC and 
AUM to increase over time, but at uneven rates given volatile markets and 
uncertain economic environment.

NTRS non-performing asset (NPA) ratio modestly ticked up during the quarter due 
to the addition of some commercial real estate and residential real estate loans
moving to non-performing status.  Fitch would note, however, that NTRS credit 
quality still remains very good, with an overall NPA ratio of a low 0.98% at 
3Q'12.

NTRS' capital position remains solid.  The company's Tier 1 common ratio at 
3Q'12 was essentially unchanged from the sequential quarter at 12.3%.  These 
flattish capital ratios were due to some dividends during the quarter as well as
$49.6m of share buybacks.  Additionally, NTRS estimates that its Tier 1 common 
ratio under Basel 3 proposals would have been 13.1% at 3Q'12.

Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.

