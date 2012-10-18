FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
October 18, 2012 / 6:07 PM / in 5 years

S&P revises Renaissance Learning outlook to positive

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

Overview
     -- U.S. computer-based assessment technology and school improvement 
program provider Renaissance Learning intends to refinance its existing first- 
and second-lien term loans by issuing a $250 million senior secured credit 
facility.
     -- We are revising our outlook to positive from stable and affirming our 
'B' corporate credit rating on the company.
     -- In addition, we are assigning a 'B+' issue-level rating on the 
company's $250 million senior secured credit facility with a recovery rating 
of '2'.
     -- The positive outlook reflects the company's continued highly recurring 
revenue base, stable profitability, good free operating cash flow generation, 
and falling debt leverage.

Rating Action
On Oct. 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 
Wisconsin Rapids, Wisc.-based Renaissance Learning Inc. to positive from 
stable. We affirmed the corporate credit rating at 'B'.

We also assigned 'B+' issue-level and '2' recovery ratings to Renaissance 
Learning's proposed $250 million senior secured credit facilities, which 
consists of a $20 million revolving credit facility due 2017 and a $230 
million term loan B facility due 2018. The '2' recovery rating indicates our 
expectations of substantial (70% to 90%) recovery in the event of payment 
default. The company will use the proceeds, along with $26 million of cash on 
hand to repay its existing first- and second-lien term loan and for fees 
related to the refinancing transaction.

Rationale
The ratings on Renaissance Learning Inc. reflect federal and state government 
budget headwinds and its "aggressive" financial profile. Renaissance 
Learning's position in its fragmented niche market, highly recurring 
subscription revenue base, and good free operating cash flow (FOCF) 
characteristics are partly offsetting factors.

Renaissance Learning is a provider of computer-based assessment technology and 
school improvement programs for Pre-K through 12 schools and districts. The 
company's products help educators make the practice component of their 
existing curriculum more effective by providing tools to personalize practice 
in reading, writing, and math, along with formative assessment and periodic 
progress-monitoring technology.

Renaissance Learning benefits from an established position in the U.S. 
computer-based assessment market. In the U.S., there are approximately 118,000 
Pre-K to 12 schools, of which about 70,000 schools use Renaissance Learning's 
products, representing a 57% penetration rate, although a lower rate of 
classroom penetration. Additionally, there are about 1,500 schools as users in 
the U.K. and Ireland. We expect growth to be higher overseas than in the U.S.; 
however, overseas revenue contributions to the company's overall growth is 
likely to be marginal over the next two years.  

We expect the company to continue to capitalize on school improvement 
initiatives, including the Elementary and Secondary Education Act and No Child 
Left Behind Act, requiring all states to have academic standards in place for 
K-12 students in reading, math, and science. Therefore, standardized 
assessments and monitoring tools are necessary to evaluate students within 
districts and states. The company has not relied on acquisitions for its 
growth. Revenue growth--approximately 11% from 2008 to 2011--was all organic. 
We expect revenues growth to be in the low- to mid-single-digit percentage 
area over the next two years, reflecting moderate overall growth from new 
sales of its STAR products, incremental hosting revenues and the migration of 
existing product-based sales to the subscription-based model.

We expect EBITDA margins to remain at or about 30% over the next year. The 
company markets its products primarily through its own sales force. Highly 
recurring subscription revenues, at about 70% of total orders, along with a 
high renewal rate, provide revenue visibility. The company discontinued sales 
of its perpetual license-based desktop platform in 2009, but continues to 
support those users. As those users migrate to web-based subscription 
offerings, revenue stability and visibility will continue to improve. EBITDA 
margins grew to about 30% in 2012 from the low-20% area in 2008 as a result. 

We view the company's business profile as "weak," reflecting a highly 
fragmented niche market, government budget headwinds, and an evolving student 
assessment market, partly offset by a high school penetration rate. 
Renaissance Learning holds a very modest position in the overall instructional 
materials market. Competition ranges from small not-for-profit organizations 
to subsidiaries of larger companies with significantly more financial 
resources and broader product offerings. Although we don't consider education 
a primary focus of government budget cuts, market growth is likely to be lower 
than in the past few years and Renaissance Learning's public school customer 
base may have to rationalize their instructional materials and technology 
product spending if budget pressure persists. The student assessment market is 
also rapidly evolving, migrating from traditional pencil-and-paper assessments 
to a computer-based format. The competitive landscape could intensify, with 
curriculum content providers entering the assessment market and existing 
direct competitors generating revenue from other sources while providing free 
assessment products.

We changed our view on Renaissance Learning's financial risk profile to 
"aggressive" from "highly leveraged," reflecting operating lease-adjusted 
leverage falling to 5.1x from 5.7x on June 30, 2012, following the proposed 
refinancing transaction and about $26 million of cash on hand to repay debt. 
The company has positive operating cash flow characteristics, as it collects 
cash upfront from annual subscriptions, with timing of collection aligned with 
school budget cycles. Also, capital expenditures requirements are low, at 
about 1.5% of total revenues. We expect FOCF to total debt to be in the 
low-teens over the next year. We also expect the company to use some of its 
FOCF for debt reduction, leading to moderate leverage improvements. 

Liquidity
We view the company's liquidity as "adequate." We expect its sources to exceed 
uses over the next 12 to 24 months. Cash sources are available from positive 
FOCF and access to the $20 million revolving credit facility. We expect cash 
uses to include growth-related working capital investments, modest annual 
capital expenditures, and mandatory term loan amortization.

Other relevant aspects of Renaissance Learning's liquidity, in our view, are:
     -- Sources of cash are likely to be above 1.2x in the next 12 to 24 
months;
     -- Net sources are likely to be positive over the next year, even if 
EBITDA falls by 15% to 20%; 
     -- Sufficient covenant headroom for EBITDA to drop by 15% to 20% without 
the company breaching a coverage test;
     -- Debt maturities will be approximately $2.3 million annually; and
     -- We have not incorporated acquisitions funded from internally generated 
cash flow into our current rating.

Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on 
Renaissance Learning, to be published as soon as possible after this release.

Outlook
The positive outlook reflects Renaissance Learning's continued highly 
recurring revenue base, stable profitability, positive FOCF generation, and 
falling debt leverage. We would consider an upgrade if the company could 
continue its growth path and penetrate the district-wide sales in the U.S. We 
would also consider an upgrade if the company expands further overseas, while 
improving FOCF generation and applying excess cash for debt reduction, leading 
to leverage dropping and approaching the mid-4x area. 

We would revise the outlook to stable if government budget concerns or 
competitive pressure intensifies, leading to customer attrition, EBITDA 
declines, and leverage remaining above 5x.


Related Criteria And Research
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

Ratings List

Rating Affirmed; Outlook Action
Renaissance Learning Inc.
                                          To             From
 Corporate Credit Rating                  B/Positive/--  B/Stable/--

Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Rating Unchanged

Renaissance Learning Inc.
 Senior Secured                           BB-
   Recovery Rating                        1

New Ratings

Renaissance Learning Inc.
  $20 mil revolver due 2017               B+
   Recovery rating                        2
  $230 mil term loan B facility due 2018  B+
   Recovery rating                        2


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
