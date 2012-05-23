TEXT-Fitch may raise Home Credit & Finance Bank ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) May 23 - Fitch Ratings has placed Russia's Home Credit and Finance Bank's (HCFB) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'BB-' on Rating Watch Positive (RWP). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. The RWP reflects Fitch's view that the bank's stand-alone credit metrics warrant a higher rating level than the 'BB-' level, meaning that HCFB will likely be upgraded, probably by one notch. However, prior to taking a final decision on the appropriate level of HCFB's ratings, Fitch will complete an analysis of the PPF group, the controlling shareholder of the bank, and consider more closely the benefits and risks for HCFB of being a member of the group. Fitch's assessment of HCFB's stand-alone profile reflects its strong profitability, currently comfortable capitalisation and liquidity, satisfactory through-the-cycle asset quality performance, strong expertise and franchise in consumer lending and reduced refinancing risks. At the same time, Fitch notes some uncertainty about HCFB's long-term prospects and the sustainability of its performance given increasing competition in the Russian consumer finance market. The recent rapid growth of receivables and moderate increase in credit loss rates also point to some downside risk for asset quality indicators, while the stability of the recently acquired retail deposit base has yet to be tested. HCFB plans to grow its loan book further in 2012 following a 50% increase in 2011; management plans to finance this primarily with retail deposits. Increased credit losses accompanied growth in 2011, and non-performing loans origination (NPLs; overdue by more than 90 days) rose to 7.8% in 2011 from 7.1% in 2010. In Fitch's view, constraining credit costs might be challenging for HCFB given its growth ambitions and risk appetite; however the wide interest margin (23% in 2011) offers considerable flexibility to absorb losses, and Fitch estimates the break-even loss rate to be around 20% of average loans. Refinancing risk appears to be limited as the bank has become mostly deposit funded (56% of total liabilities at end-2011) and liquidity risk relates mainly to potential instability of these. However, HCFB appears to have a solid deposit collection capacity, underpinned by its wide regional branch network and its ability to offer competitive deposit rates to retain customers. The liquidity buffer, consisting of cash and unpledged bonds eligible for refinancing with the Central Bank of Russia, remained, on average, at about 20% of customer deposits, which appears adequate in the context of the RUB5bn upcoming put options on domestic bonds in H212. The loan book's strong cash generation is also supportive of the liquidity position. Capitalisation is comfortable even after the large RUB16bn dividend payments in 2011-Q112, with a Basel I Tier 1 ratio above 15% at end-Q112. In Fitch's view, internal capital generation should help to prevent any marked deterioration in capital ratios in the near term, unless NPLs increase sharply or HCFB makes further large dividend payments. Fitch will resolve the RWP on HCFB's ratings following the completion of its analysis of the PPF group, which it expects to complete within the next two months. If this review indicates that there are limited contingent risks for HCFB from the broader group, then Fitch is likely to upgrade HCFB, most likely by one notch. However, if the group's financial position indicates a potentially strong need to utilise the bank's capital and liquidity to service debt or finance acquisitions, then HCFB's ratings could be affirmed at their current level. HCFB is one of the leading mass-market retail lenders in Russia, with a 23% market share in point-of-sale loans and 4% of credit card receivables at end-2011. It is 100% owned by PPF group, which is controlled by Czech businessman Petr Kellner. Excluding HCFB and other smaller Home Credit banks operating in other markets, PPF's main assets are a 49% stake in Central and Eastern European insurer Generali PPF and a number of investments in Russia. The most notable of the latter are the consumer electronics retail chain Eldorado and minority stakes in the second largest private banking group NOMOS-Bank ('BB'/Stable/'bb') and major precious metal producer Polymetal. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: 'BB-'; placed on RWP Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating: 'bb-'; placed on RWP Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' Senior unsecured rating: 'BB-'; placed on RWP (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)