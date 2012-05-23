FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch may raise Home Credit & Finance Bank ratings
May 23, 2012

TEXT-Fitch may raise Home Credit & Finance Bank ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    May 23 - Fitch Ratings has placed Russia's Home Credit and Finance Bank's
(HCFB) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'BB-' on Rating Watch Positive
(RWP). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.	
	
The RWP reflects Fitch's view that the bank's stand-alone credit metrics warrant	
a higher rating level than the 'BB-' level, meaning that HCFB will likely be 	
upgraded, probably by one notch. However, prior to taking a final decision on 	
the appropriate level of HCFB's ratings, Fitch will complete an analysis of the 	
PPF group, the controlling shareholder of the bank, and consider more closely 	
the benefits and risks for HCFB of being a member of the group.	
	
 	
	
Fitch's assessment of HCFB's stand-alone profile reflects its strong 	
profitability, currently comfortable capitalisation and liquidity, satisfactory 	
through-the-cycle asset quality performance, strong expertise and franchise in 	
consumer lending and reduced refinancing risks. 	
	
At the same time, Fitch notes some uncertainty about HCFB's long-term prospects 	
and the sustainability of its performance given increasing competition in the 	
Russian consumer finance market. The recent rapid growth of receivables and 	
moderate increase in credit loss rates also point to some downside risk for 	
asset quality indicators, while the stability of the recently acquired retail 	
deposit base has yet to be tested.	
	
HCFB plans to grow its loan book further in 2012 following a 50% increase in 	
2011; management plans to finance this primarily with retail deposits. Increased	
credit losses accompanied growth in 2011, and non-performing loans origination 	
(NPLs; overdue by more than 90 days) rose to 7.8% in 2011 from 7.1% in 2010. In 	
Fitch's view, constraining credit costs might be challenging for HCFB given its 	
growth ambitions and risk appetite; however the wide interest margin (23% in 	
2011) offers considerable flexibility to absorb losses, and Fitch estimates the 	
break-even loss rate to be around 20% of average loans.	
	
Refinancing risk appears to be limited as the bank has become mostly deposit 	
funded (56% of total liabilities at end-2011) and liquidity risk relates mainly 	
to potential instability of these. However, HCFB appears to have a solid deposit	
collection capacity, underpinned by its wide regional branch network and its 	
ability to offer competitive deposit rates to retain customers. The liquidity 	
buffer, consisting of cash and unpledged bonds eligible for refinancing with the	
Central Bank of Russia, remained, on average, at about 20% of customer deposits,	
which appears adequate in the context of the RUB5bn upcoming put options on 	
domestic bonds in H212. The loan book's strong cash generation is also 	
supportive of the liquidity position.	
	
Capitalisation is comfortable even after the large RUB16bn dividend payments in 	
2011-Q112, with a Basel I Tier 1 ratio above 15% at end-Q112. In Fitch's view, 	
internal capital generation should help to prevent any marked deterioration in 	
capital ratios in the near term, unless NPLs increase sharply or HCFB makes 	
further large dividend payments.	
	
Fitch will resolve the RWP on HCFB's ratings following the completion of its 	
analysis of the PPF group, which it expects to complete within the next two 	
months. If this review indicates that there are limited contingent risks for 	
HCFB from the broader group, then Fitch is likely to upgrade HCFB, most likely 	
by one notch. However, if the group's financial position indicates a potentially	
strong need to utilise the bank's capital and liquidity to service debt or 	
finance acquisitions, then HCFB's ratings could be affirmed at their current 	
level. 	
	
HCFB is one of the leading mass-market retail lenders in Russia, with a 23% 	
market share in point-of-sale loans and 4% of credit card receivables at 	
end-2011. It is 100% owned by PPF group, which is controlled by Czech 	
businessman Petr Kellner. Excluding HCFB and other smaller Home Credit banks 	
operating in other markets, PPF's main assets are a 49% stake in Central and 	
Eastern European insurer Generali PPF and a number of investments in Russia. The	
most notable of the latter are the consumer electronics retail chain Eldorado 	
and minority stakes in the second largest private banking group NOMOS-Bank 	
('BB'/Stable/'bb') and major precious metal producer Polymetal.	
	
The rating actions are as follows:	
	
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: 'BB-'; placed on RWP 	
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' 	
Viability Rating: 'bb-'; placed on RWP 	
Support Rating: affirmed at '5' 	
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' 	
Senior unsecured rating: 'BB-'; placed on RWP	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

