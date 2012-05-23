FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P revises Njord Gas Infrastructure AS outlook
May 23, 2012 / 2:25 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P revises Njord Gas Infrastructure AS outlook

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
	
Overview	
     -- Norway-based asset company Njord Gas Infrastructure AS (NGI) has 	
reprofiled its forecast capital expenditure (capex) for 2012-2015, although 	
the exact amount and timing of NGI's final commitments are subject to future 	
decisions by the participants in the Gassled gas pipeline system.	
     -- Should final capex remain as currently forecast, the reprofiling is 	
likely to weaken NGI's financial profile. In our opinion, the sensitivity of 	
NGI's financial profile to such changes is evidence of a less robust capital 	
structure overall. 	
     -- We are therefore revising the outlook on our issue rating on NGI's 	
bonds to negative from stable and affirming the issue rating at 'A-'.	
     -- The negative outlook reflects the likelihood of a downgrade if NGI 	
confirms the final amounts of its capex commitments for 2012-2015 or beyond in 	
line with, or greater than current forecasts.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised to negative from 	
stable its outlook on the Norwegian krone (NOK)-equivalent 3.798 billion 	
senior secured index-linked bonds due September 2027, issued by Norway-based 	
asset company Njord Gas Infrastructure AS (NGI). At the same time, we affirmed 	
our 'A-' issue rating on the bonds.	
	
Rationale	
The outlook revision reflects NGI's reprofiling of its forecast capital 	
expenditure (capex) for 2012-2015 as a result of the 2012 budgeting process 	
for the Gassled gas pipeline system. However, the exact amount and timing of 	
the final capex commitments are subject to future decisions by the Gassled 	
participants. As a result, in our view, should final capex remain as currently 	
forecast, NGI's financial profile is likely to weaken. Furthermore, in our 	
opinion, the sensitivity of NGI's financial profile to such changes is 	
evidence of a less robust capital structure overall. 	
	
The reprofiling of the capex forecast is mainly due to the postponement of 	
certain projects, which reduces capex in 2011-2013 and increases it in 	
2014-2015. Total capex over the five years from 2011 to 2015, however, remains 	
largely the same. For NGI, 2015 is the year when principal repayments on the 	
bonds begin. As a direct result of these factors, NGI is now forecasting a 	
reduced minimum debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) for September 2015 of 	
1.16x. This ratio is based on our definition of debt service coverage (which 	
excludes interest income and cash balances, for example) and NGI's current 	
base-case assumptions. It compares with the previous projected DSCR of 1.44x 	
for the same date and the previous minimum of 1.23x over the life of the debt. 	
	
NGI's updated forecasts also incorporate a suspension of dividend payments for 	
each of the semi-annual periods from September 2014 to September 2015 	
inclusive, in order to support the funding of the revised capex. According to 	
NGI, this should also help to ensure that the DSCR remains above 1.20x (a 	
trigger level resulting in, among other things, a dividend lock-up), using the 	
contractual definition of DSCR that includes undistributed cash balances. 	
	
Historically, Gassled's annual forecast capex budgets have seen substantial 	
swings from year to year, implying significant uncertainty. Total actual capex 	
has also tended to be lower than that forecast on average. We believe that the 	
uncertainty as to the final capex amounts is likely to continue. However, the 	
final amounts could be lower than those currently forecast. NGI could also opt 	
out of some of the forecast capex if it wished, although we understand that it 	
does not currently plan to do so. 	
 	
 NGI used the proceeds of the bonds to acquire from ExxonMobil Corp.	
 (AAA/Stable/A-1+) its approximate 8% interest in Gassled. Gassled comprises 	
the bulk of the natural gas pipeline infrastructure on the Norwegian 	
Continental Shelf, which enables 96% of the gas extracted on the shelf to be 	
processed, transported, and exported to mainland Europe and the U.K. Gassled 	
provides about 20% of the EU's gas consumption, and accounted for about 18% of 	
its imports in 2010.	
	
 The ratings are supported by the following credit strengths: 	
     -- The network's strategic importance and financial significance to the 	
Kingdom of Norway (AAA/Stable/A-1+). In addition, a transparent, predictable, 	
and stable regulatory system exists for tariff review, with a consensus-driven 	
culture. 	
     -- Transparent and stable tariffs for gas transport prices set by an 	
agreed formula, which passes through all operational and maintenance costs and 	
is not directly exposed to gas prices. 	
     -- Highly profitable and cash-generative operations, although this is in 	
part offset by a high (yet, we believe, stable) tax rate, at 78%.	
     -- Stable and predictable bookings for pipeline capacity in the medium 	
term because of "take-or-pay" arrangements that mean bookings are typically 	
confirmed 18 months ahead of time.	
     -- Low operational risk. Operational performance since the formal 	
aggregation of the network assets into Gassled has been good. Operating risk 	
is further limited by the reliance of the operator, Gassco, on the shippers' 	
technical ability as subcontractors.	
	
However, the ratings also reflect the following credit weaknesses: 	
     -- A highly leveraged financial profile, reflected by a capital structure 	
that increases to about 80% debt to equity and subordinated debt in 2013. This 	
results in relatively low DSCRs for the rating, which NGI now projects at 	
1.16x (minimum) and 1.66x (average) using our definition and NGI's current 	
base-case assumptions.	
     -- The potential volatility in, and uncertainty of, future capex amounts. 	
In our opinion, this exacerbates NGI's highly leveraged financial profile to 	
the extent that the majority of future capex is remunerated over the remaining 	
life of the licenses. NGI's position is partially mitigated, and its financial 	
flexibility improved, however, by: the inclusion in the terms of the bonds of 	
a dividend lock-up in the event that the contractually defined DSCR is less 	
than 1.20x; NGI's ability to delay bond principal repayments in certain 	
circumstances; and the lack of an event of default tied to the DSCR.	
     -- The project's exposure to refinancing risk should the terms of the 	
license be renegotiated. This refinancing risk is mitigated by our expectation 	
that a fair settlement will be reached with the regulatory authorities, which 	
should allow for adequate access to refinancing alternatives at that time.	
     -- The transaction's relatively weak liquidity support given the short 	
(three-year) maturity of NGI's revolving credit facility and the potential 	
drawing constraints. That said, the facility must be refinanced at least one 	
year ahead of maturity or a dividend lock-up will be triggered.	
     -- Volume risk associated with some of the revenues linked to the return 	
on assets, since they are not fully pass-through. This risk is mitigated by 	
Norway's low exposure to political risk, as well as by the long-term nature of 	
contracts in the European gas market, which makes shipments more stable.	
	
Recovery analysis	
The senior secured bonds have a recovery rating of '1', indicating our 	
expectation of a very high (90%-100%) recovery of principal in the event of a 	
default. 	
	
The regulations governing NGI's stake in Gassled ensure that, in the case of 	
failure on the part of any owner, the stake would be proposed for sale to the 	
other Gassled owners at a minimum price set by the operator, Gassco. Assuming 	
at least one of the other owners would be willing and able to acquire it, cash 	
proceeds for the stake would be paid to the security agent within 90-100 days 	
of NGI's failure.	
	
Our recovery analysis focuses on the remaining cash flows available to such an 	
acquirer, after applying our customary stresses, under the existing terms of 	
the Gassled licenses. We believe that these cash flows will be the key driver 	
of the valuation of the stake at the time of disposal.	
	
Outlook	
 The negative outlook reflects our view of the likelihood of a weakened	
 financial profile as a result of a reprofiling of future capex commitments 	
and the uncertainty of the final amounts.	
	
We would likely lower the ratings if NGI confirms that the final amounts of 	
its capex commitments for 2012-2015 or beyond are in line with, or greater 	
than, current forecasts.	
	
We could revise the outlook to stable if the final amounts of the forecast 	
capex are lower than those currently forecast, and the uncertainty as to the 	
final amounts is removed.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal, unless otherwise stated.	
     -- Project Finance Construction And Operations Counterparty Methodology, 	
Dec. 20, 2011	
     -- Updated Project Finance Summary Debt Rating Criteria, Sept. 18, 2007	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Njord Gas Infrastructure AS	
 Senior Secured Debt                    A-/Negative        A-/Stable	
  Recovery Rating                       1                  1	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
