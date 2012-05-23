FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Doghouse Properties 2012-A 'AA+/A-1+'
May 23, 2012 / 3:05 PM / 5 years ago

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

May 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'AA+/A-1+'
rating to Doghouse Properties LLC's (the issuer's) $2.040 million taxable
variable-/fixed-rate notes series 2012-A.	
	
The assigned rating reflects the higher of our rating on Robertson Banking Co. 	
(not rated), the fronting letter of credit (FLOC) provider, and Federal Home 	
Loan Bank of Atlanta (FHLB Atlanta; 'AA+/A-1+'), the confirming LOC (CLOC) 	
provider (collectively, the LOC providers). Under their respective LOCs, each 	
bank fully supports repayment when the bonds are in the variable interest rate 	
reset mode. Therefore, our rating applies only during this rate mode. If the 	
bonds are converted to another interest rate mode, we will likely withdraw our 	
rating.	
	
The 'AA+' long-term component of our rating is based on the higher of our 	
long-term issuer credit rating on Robertson Banking Co. (not rated) and FHLB 	
Atlanta ('AA+') and addresses full and timely payments of interest and 	
principal when the bondholders have not exercised the put option. The 'A-1+' 	
short-term component of our rating is based on the higher of our short-term 	
issuer credit rating on Robertson Banking Co. (not rated) and FHLB Atlanta 	
('A-1+') and addresses full and timely payments of interest and principal when 	
the bondholders have exercised the put option. Even though each bank fully 	
supports the bonds' repayment when they are in the variable-rate mode, we did 	
not apply our joint-support methodology because we do not have a credit 	
opinion on Robertson Banking Co. Furthermore, we believe that FHLB Atlanta and 	
its member banks are too highly correlated (for more information on our joint 	
support methodology, see "Joint-Support Criteria Update," published April 22, 	
2009). 	
	
In view of the series 2012-A transaction structure, changes to our rating on 	
the variable-rate bonds can result from, among other things, changes to the 	
higher of our ratings on the FLOC and CLOC providers, revisions to our 	
correlation assumption, or amendments to the transaction's terms. We will 	
maintain a rating on the bonds as long as they are in the variable-rate mode 	
and the FLOC and CLOC have not expired or otherwise terminated. If any of 	
these conditions changes, we will likely withdraw our rating on the bonds	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- New Issue: Doghouse Properties LLC - Series 2012-A, published May 23, 	
2012.	
     -- Summary: Federal Home Loan Bank Of Atlanta, published July 19, 2011.	
     -- Federal Home Loan Banks, published July 19, 2011.	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Approach To Evaluating Letter Of 	
Credit-Supported Debt, published July 6, 2009.	
     -- Joint-Support Criteria Update, published April 22, 2009.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
