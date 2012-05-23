TEXT-S&P rates Doghouse Properties 2012-A 'AA+/A-1+'

May 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'AA+/A-1+' rating to Doghouse Properties LLC's (the issuer's) $2.040 million taxable variable-/fixed-rate notes series 2012-A. The assigned rating reflects the higher of our rating on Robertson Banking Co. (not rated), the fronting letter of credit (FLOC) provider, and Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta (FHLB Atlanta; 'AA+/A-1+'), the confirming LOC (CLOC) provider (collectively, the LOC providers). Under their respective LOCs, each bank fully supports repayment when the bonds are in the variable interest rate reset mode. Therefore, our rating applies only during this rate mode. If the bonds are converted to another interest rate mode, we will likely withdraw our rating. The 'AA+' long-term component of our rating is based on the higher of our long-term issuer credit rating on Robertson Banking Co. (not rated) and FHLB Atlanta ('AA+') and addresses full and timely payments of interest and principal when the bondholders have not exercised the put option. The 'A-1+' short-term component of our rating is based on the higher of our short-term issuer credit rating on Robertson Banking Co. (not rated) and FHLB Atlanta ('A-1+') and addresses full and timely payments of interest and principal when the bondholders have exercised the put option. Even though each bank fully supports the bonds' repayment when they are in the variable-rate mode, we did not apply our joint-support methodology because we do not have a credit opinion on Robertson Banking Co. Furthermore, we believe that FHLB Atlanta and its member banks are too highly correlated (for more information on our joint support methodology, see "Joint-Support Criteria Update," published April 22, 2009). In view of the series 2012-A transaction structure, changes to our rating on the variable-rate bonds can result from, among other things, changes to the higher of our ratings on the FLOC and CLOC providers, revisions to our correlation assumption, or amendments to the transaction's terms. We will maintain a rating on the bonds as long as they are in the variable-rate mode and the FLOC and CLOC have not expired or otherwise terminated. If any of these conditions changes, we will likely withdraw our rating on the bonds RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- New Issue: Doghouse Properties LLC - Series 2012-A, published May 23, 2012. -- Summary: Federal Home Loan Bank Of Atlanta, published July 19, 2011. -- Federal Home Loan Banks, published July 19, 2011. -- Methodology And Assumptions: Approach To Evaluating Letter Of Credit-Supported Debt, published July 6, 2009. -- Joint-Support Criteria Update, published April 22, 2009.