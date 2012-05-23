TEXT-S&P assigns prelim rating to A-BEST 7 auto loan deal

May 23 - OVERVIEW -- We have assigned preliminary ratings to A-BEST 7's asset-backed notes. -- A-BEST 7 is an SPE incorporated under Italian securitization law to purchase portfolios of securitized loans, which are funded through the issuance of euro-denominated notes. May 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary credit ratings to Asset-Backed European Securitisation Transaction Seven S.r.l.'s (A-BEST 7) EUR343.9 million asset-backed notes. At the same time, A-BEST 7 will issue EUR26.1 million of unrated class M notes (see list below). A-BEST 7 is a special-purpose entity (SPE) incorporated under Italian securitization law to purchase portfolios of securitized loans, which are funded through the issuance of euro-denominated notes. The originator is FGA Capital SpA (FGAC), a joint venture between Fiat SpA (BB-/Stable/B), through its subsidiary Fiat Group Automobiles SpA, and Credit Agricole S.A. (A/ Stable/A-1+), through its subsidiary Credit Agricole Consumer Finance. FGAC is Fiat's captive company, which specializes in automotive retail financing and leasing, dealer financing, and rental business. The notes are backed by a portfolio of auto loan receivables, which FGAC granted to its retail customer base (mostly made up of individuals), for the purchase of new or used cars. RATING RATIONALE Our preliminary ratings reflect our assessment of the following factors: Operational FGAC benefits from a deep knowledge of the Italian market, where it has a leading position in auto loan financing. As the captive finance company of the Fiat Group, it has a diversified customer base across Italy. Our ratings on the class A and B notes reflect our assessment of the company's origination policies, and our evaluation of its ability to fulfill its role as servicer under the transaction documents, among other factors. Credit The collateral is a static pool of unsecured auto loans to Italian borrowers, characterized by geographical diversification and granularity. We have analyzed credit risk on the basis of our European consumer finance criteria (see "European Consumer Finance Criteria," published on March 10, 2000). In particular, our projected weighted-average gross default assumption is 10.84% for a 'AA+' rating, and 8.4% at 'A+', with a 2.41% base case. We formed our view based on the originator's data and the macroeconomic outlook for Italy. Recovery assumptions are low, reflecting the unsecured nature of such loans (see "Economic Research: No Fast Lane Out Of Europe's Recession," published on April 4, 2012). Cash flow Our ratings on the class A and B notes reflect our assessment of the credit and cash flow characteristics of the transaction. We tested the transaction cash flows in a model that simulated the rating stress scenarios. In our modeling approach, we run several different scenarios at each rating level, combining different interest rate patterns with different prepayment rates. Our analysis indicates that the level of credit enhancement available to the rated notes is sufficient to withstand the credit and cash flow stresses that we apply at a 'AA+' rating level (for the class A notes only), and at a 'A+' rating level (for the class A and B notes), so that the rated notes received timely interest and ultimate principal payments. We also ran two alternative stress scenarios, under which the class A and B notes maintained their 'AA+ (sf)' and 'A+ (sf)' ratings, respectively. Servicing The transaction will not have a back-up servicer at closing. However, the availability of potential back-up servicers in the Italian market for this asset class mitigates the risk posed by a servicing discontinuity. Our cash flow model incorporated a stressed servicing fee that we deemed to be sufficient to provide an economic incentive to a new servicer to step in. There are also mechanisms in place to ensure that payments from the borrowers are diverted to the new servicer on time, or to the transaction accounts, upon a servicer termination event. Counterparty Our ratings on the class A and B notes also consider that the replacement mechanisms will adequately mitigate the counterparty risks that the transaction is exposed to, as per the transaction documents. We will analyze these counterparty risks through our counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010). Legal We consider the issuer to be a bankruptcy-remote entity, in line with our European legal criteria ("European Legal CriteriaRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012 -- Economic Research: No Fast Lane Out Of Europe's Recession, April 4, 2012 -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011. -- Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions, April 8, 2011 -- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Update, Jan. 13, 2011 -- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010 -- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, May 3, 2010 -- Scenario Analysis: Gross Default Rates And Excess Spread Hold The Answer To Future European Auto ABS Performance, May 12, 2009 -- European Legal Criteria For Structured Finance Transactions, Aug. 28, 2008 -- A Listing Of S&P's New Actions Aimed At Strengthening The Ratings Process, Feb. 7, 2008 -- European Consumer Finance Criteria, March 10, 2000 -- European Auto ABS Index Report, published quarterly RATINGS LIST Asset-Backed European Securitisation Transaction Seven S.r.l. EUR343.9 Million Asset-Backed Notes and EUR26.1 Million Unrated Notes Class Rating Amount at closing A AA+ (sf) 314.4 B A+ 29.5 M NR 26.1 NR--Not rated.