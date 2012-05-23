FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P assigns prelim rating to A-BEST 7 auto loan deal
#Market News
May 23, 2012 / 3:15 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P assigns prelim rating to A-BEST 7 auto loan deal

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

May 23 - OVERVIEW	
     -- We have assigned preliminary ratings to A-BEST 7's asset-backed notes.	
     -- A-BEST 7 is an SPE incorporated under Italian securitization law to 	
purchase portfolios of securitized loans, which are funded through the 	
issuance of euro-denominated notes.	
    	
     May 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary
credit ratings to Asset-Backed European Securitisation Transaction Seven
S.r.l.'s (A-BEST 7) EUR343.9 million asset-backed notes. At the same time,
A-BEST 7 will issue EUR26.1 million of unrated class M notes (see list below). 	
	
A-BEST 7 is a special-purpose entity (SPE) incorporated under Italian 	
securitization law to purchase portfolios of securitized loans, which are 	
funded through the issuance of euro-denominated notes.	
	
The originator is FGA Capital SpA (FGAC), a joint venture between Fiat SpA
 (BB-/Stable/B), through its subsidiary Fiat Group Automobiles SpA, and
Credit Agricole S.A. (A/ Stable/A-1+), through its subsidiary Credit
Agricole Consumer Finance. FGAC is Fiat's captive company, which specializes in 	
automotive retail financing and leasing, dealer financing, and rental 	
business. 	
	
The notes are backed by a portfolio of auto loan receivables, which FGAC 	
granted to its retail customer base (mostly made up of individuals), for the 	
purchase of new or used cars.	
	
RATING RATIONALE	
	
Our preliminary ratings reflect our assessment of the following factors:	
	
Operational	
FGAC benefits from a deep knowledge of the Italian market, where it has a 	
leading position in auto loan financing. As the captive finance company of the 	
Fiat Group, it has a diversified customer base across Italy. Our ratings on 	
the class A and B notes reflect our assessment of the company's origination 	
policies, and our evaluation of its ability to fulfill its role as servicer 	
under the transaction documents, among other factors.	
	
Credit	
The collateral is a static pool of unsecured auto loans to Italian borrowers, 	
characterized by geographical diversification and granularity. We have 	
analyzed credit risk on the basis of our European consumer finance criteria 	
(see "European Consumer Finance Criteria," published on March 10, 2000). In 	
particular, our projected weighted-average gross default assumption is 10.84% 	
for a 'AA+' rating, and 8.4% at 'A+', with a 2.41% base case. We formed our 	
view based on the originator's data and the macroeconomic outlook for Italy. 	
Recovery assumptions are low, reflecting the unsecured nature of such loans 	
(see "Economic Research: No Fast Lane Out Of Europe's Recession," published on 	
April 4, 2012).	
	
Cash flow	
Our ratings on the class A and B notes reflect our assessment of the credit 	
and cash flow characteristics of the transaction. We tested the transaction 	
cash flows in a model that simulated the rating stress scenarios. In our 	
modeling approach, we run several different scenarios at each rating level, 	
combining different interest rate patterns with different prepayment rates. 	
Our analysis indicates that the level of credit enhancement available to the 	
rated notes is sufficient to withstand the credit and cash flow stresses that 	
we apply at a 'AA+' rating level (for the class A notes only), and at a 'A+' 	
rating level (for the class A and B notes), so that the rated notes received 	
timely interest and ultimate principal payments. We also ran two alternative 	
stress scenarios, under which the class A and B notes maintained their 'AA+ 	
(sf)' and 'A+ (sf)' ratings, respectively.	
	
Servicing	
The transaction will not have a back-up servicer at closing. However, the 	
availability of potential back-up servicers in the Italian market for this 	
asset class mitigates the risk posed by a servicing discontinuity. Our cash 	
flow model incorporated a stressed servicing fee that we deemed to be 	
sufficient to provide an economic incentive to a new servicer to step in. 	
There are also mechanisms in place to ensure that payments from the borrowers 	
are diverted to the new servicer on time, or to the transaction accounts, upon 	
a servicer termination event.	
	
Counterparty	
Our ratings on the class A and B notes also consider that the replacement 	
mechanisms will adequately mitigate the counterparty risks that the 	
transaction is exposed to, as per the transaction documents. We will analyze 	
these counterparty risks through our counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty 	
And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 	
2010).	
	
Legal	
We consider the issuer to be a bankruptcy-remote entity, in line with our 	
European legal criteria ("European Legal CriteriaRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
	
     -- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012	
     -- Economic Research: No Fast Lane Out Of Europe's Recession, April 4, 	
2012	
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011.	
     -- Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology 	
And Assumptions, April 8, 2011	
     -- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Update, Jan. 13, 2011	
     -- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions, 	
Dec. 6, 2010	
     -- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, May 3, 2010	
     -- Scenario Analysis: Gross Default Rates And Excess Spread Hold The 	
Answer To Future European Auto ABS Performance, May 12, 2009	
     -- European Legal Criteria For Structured Finance Transactions, Aug. 28, 	
2008	
     -- A Listing Of S&P's New Actions Aimed At Strengthening The Ratings 	
Process, Feb. 7, 2008	
     -- European Consumer Finance Criteria, March 10, 2000	
     -- European Auto ABS Index Report, published quarterly	
	
RATINGS LIST	
	
Asset-Backed European Securitisation Transaction Seven S.r.l.	
EUR343.9 Million Asset-Backed Notes and EUR26.1 Million Unrated Notes	
	
	
Class     Rating                  Amount at	
                                    closing	

A         AA+ (sf)                   314.4	
B         A+                          29.5	
M         NR                          26.1	
	
NR--Not rated.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
