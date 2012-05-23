TEXT-S&P cuts Wachovia Bank Commercial Trust series 2005-C21

OVERVIEW -- We lowered our ratings to 'D (sf)' on classes N and O from 'CCC (sf)' and 'CCC- (sf)', respectively, from Wachovia Bank Commercial Mortgage Trust's series 2005-C21, a U.S. CMBS transaction. -- The downgrades reflect principal losses that these classes experienced, as detailed in the May 17, 2012, trustee remittance report. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) May 23, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its ratings to 'D (sf)' on the class N and O commercial mortgage pass-through certificates from 'CCC (sf)' and 'CCC- (sf)' respectively,, from Wachovia Bank Commercial Mortgage Trust's series 2005-C21, a U.S. commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction. The downgrades reflect principal losses that classes N and O incurred, as detailed in the May 17, 2012, trustee remittance report. According to the May 2012 trustee remittance report, the aggregate principal losses, which totaled $16.2 million, are attributed to the Meridian Bank Tower asset. The asset had an aggregate beginning scheduled principal balance of $18.6 million and was liquidated in May at a loss severity of 87.3%. Consequently, class N incurred an 8.7% loss of its $12.2 million beginning principal balance. Classes O and P experienced principal losses that reduced their outstanding balances to zero. Standard & Poor's does not rate class P.