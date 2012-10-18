TEXT-S&P: rising stars count reaches 23

Oct 18 - The number of rising stars increased to 23 from 21 since the last reporting period, according to a Standard & Poor's Ratings Services report published today titled "Rising Stars In Emerging And Developed Markets, Including The U.S. And Europe: Rising Stars Count Increases To 23". "The 23 rising stars account for $54.8 (EUR42.23) billion, said Diane Vazza, head of Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research. "78.26% of rising stars transitioned from a 'BB+' rating to a 'BBB-' rating to achieve the rising star status." We define rising stars as issuers that Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has upgraded to investment grade (rated 'BBB-' and higher) from speculative grade (rated 'BB+' and lower). The 23 rising stars account for $54.8 (EUR42.23) billion. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.