TEXT-S&P: rising stars count reaches 23
October 18, 2012 / 8:02 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: rising stars count reaches 23

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 18 - The number of rising stars increased to 23 from 21 since the last
reporting period, according to a Standard & Poor's Ratings Services report
published today titled "Rising Stars In Emerging And Developed Markets,
Including The U.S. And Europe: Rising Stars Count Increases To 23".

"The 23 rising stars account for $54.8 (EUR42.23) billion, said Diane Vazza, 
head of Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research. "78.26% of rising 
stars transitioned from a 'BB+' rating to a 'BBB-' rating to achieve the 
rising star status."

We define rising stars as issuers that Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has 
upgraded to investment grade (rated 'BBB-' and higher) from speculative grade 
(rated 'BB+' and lower). The 23 rising stars account for $54.8 (EUR42.23) 
billion.

The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com.  If you are not a RatingsDirect 
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

