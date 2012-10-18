TEXT-Fitch affirms ratings of City of Rio de Janeiro

Oct 18 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the following ratings for the City of Rio de Janeiro (Rio): --Foreign Currency Long-term rating at 'BBB'; Stable Outlook; --Foreign Currency Short-term rating at 'F2'; --Local Currency Long-term rating at 'BBB'; Stable Outlook; --Local Currency Short-term rating at 'F2'; --National Long-term rating at 'AA+(bra)'; Stable Outlook; --National Short-term Rating at 'F1+(bra)'. The ratings assigned to Rio reflect the successful implementation of market-oriented management aimed at reducing public spending and optimizing tax collection. Rio's focus on tax collections has contributed to the generation of sustained operating margins that reached 11.1% in 2011.Rio has reviewed its budget planning considering the more challenging economic environment. Fitch believes Rio will continue its sound fiscal performance despite high demands for investments, which led to a negative overall budgetary position of 5.1% in 2011. These dynamics should persist in the coming periods. The ratings also reflect the fact that the federal government is Rio's main creditor, responsible for 66% of total debt as of June 2012. Fitch notes that Rio has been contracting debt with financial agents to pay down some federal debt portion. In Fitch's opinion, despite improvements in profile, this debt substitution diminishes the implicit financial flexibility granted by the federal government. Rio faces some pressures on personal expenditures, since it decided to partially fund the actuarial pension deficit with additional contributions to Prevrio, its proprietary pension system, which looks sufficient for the medium-term 2021-2022, if no additional correction measures are taken. The approval of additional measures to provide sustainability to the fund is still pending and its successful implementation could insulate Rio from further increases in personal expenditures. Growing operating expenditures coupled with higher levels of indebtedness could deteriorate Rio's operating performance, thus contributing to a negative rating action. Long-term sustainability in Rio's proprietary pension system could lead to a positive review in the national scale rating. Rio is the second most important city in Brazil, generating an equivalent of 5.4% of Brazilian GDP in 2009. The city presents a dynamic economy based on services with a focus on investments primarily in infrastructure and transportation. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --Tax-Supported Rating Criteria (August 2012); --Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria (April 2012).