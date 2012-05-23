FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Solveig Gas Norway
May 23, 2012 / 3:55 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Solveig Gas Norway

Reuters Staff

11 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
	
Overview	
     -- Newly formed Norway-based asset company Solveig Gas Norway AS 	
(Solveig) is to issue Norwegian krone (NOK) 4.875 billion-equivalent senior 	
secured fixed-rate bonds due Dec. 31, 2027, under a NOK12 billion euro 	
medium-term note program and a U.S. private placement. (The final amount of 	
bonds issued may vary from the amount specified.)	
     -- We believe that Solveig's main asset, the Gassled gas pipeline 	
network, has an excellent business position, and that the transaction has an 	
aggressive financial structure.	
     -- We are assigning our 'A-' preliminary issue rating to the senior 	
secured fixed-rate bonds and to the euro medium-term note program as a whole.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our view that the regulatory environment 	
in Norway, the volumes of gas to be shipped in the pipeline, and the adequacy 	
of the liquidity resources available to Solveig in the event of need will 	
remain stable.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its preliminary 	
'A-' long-term issue rating to the Norwegian krone (NOK) 4.875 	
billion-equivalent senior secured fixed-rate bonds due Dec. 31, 2027, and to 	
the NOK12 billion euro medium-term note program and U.S. private placement of 	
which the bonds are part, to be issued by the newly formed Norway-based asset 	
company Solveig Gas Norway AS (Solveig). The outlook on the issue rating is 	
stable. The final amount of bonds issued may vary from the amount specified.	
	
The bonds are to be issued in a range of currencies, potentially including 	
NOK, U.S. dollars, and British pounds sterling. All bonds that are not issued 	
in NOK will be swapped so that the issuer is left with an equivalent NOK 	
nominal liability.	
	
The final rating will depend on our receipt and satisfactory review of all 	
final transaction documentation, including legal opinions. Accordingly, the 	
preliminary rating should not be construed as evidence of the final rating. If 	
we do not receive the final documentation within a reasonable time frame, or 	
if the final documentation departs from the preliminary documentation we have 	
reviewed, we reserve the right to withdraw or revise our rating.	
	
A presale for this transaction will be published shortly.	
	
Rationale	
Solveig plans to use the proceeds of the bonds to refinance the debt 	
facilities that it used to partially fund the acquisition (direct and 	
indirect) of a 24.1% stake in the Gassled gas pipeline network (Gassled) from 	
Norway-based oil and gas producer Statoil ASA (AA-/Stable/A-1+). The 	
acquisition was completed on Jan. 31, 2012. 	
	
As Gassled is an unincorporated joint venture, Solveig did not acquire shares 	
in Gassled, but a stake in licenses and contracts entitling it to a share of 	
revenues and liabilities from Gassled for a limited period. The security 	
pledged to support the transaction includes, among other things, these 	
licenses and contracts, as the assets forming the network itself cannot be 	
pledged.	
	
The issue rating reflects the following weaknesses, in our view:	
     -- A highly leveraged financial profile. This is reflected in a capital 	
structure that we forecast will increase to more than 75% debt to equity and 	
subordinated debt in 2014, following Solveig's utilization of a capital 	
expenditure (capex) loan facility. The high leverage is partially mitigated by 	
the relatively strong annual debt service coverage ratios (DSCRs) for the 	
rating. We project the DSCR at 1.56x (minimum) and 1.78x (average) using our 	
definition (which excludes interest income, for example) and our base-case 	
assumptions.	
     -- Weak additional indebtedness covenants. There is additional 	
flexibility within the current structure to issue incremental debt. Such debt 	
can be issued to fund, among other things, shareholder payments, which could 	
increase leverage further. Such issuance is subject to confirmation that the 	
issue rating is a minimum of 'BBB+'.	
     -- Refinancing risk. The loan facilities provided to partially fund the 	
acquisition, as well as future working capital and capex needs, mature on Jan. 	
31, 2019, and amortize only partially prior to that date. This presents 	
considerable refinancing risk. The situation is exacerbated by the likely 	
requirement to refinance the entire debt structure should the Gassled licenses 	
be renegotiated around 2020, as we currently expect. However, the strong DSCRs 	
substantially mitigate this position because they benefit from the debt 	
structure not being index-linked, in contrast to the index-linked underlying 	
cash flows. In addition, we believe that Solveig would reach a fair settlement 	
with the regulatory authorities with respect to any license renegotiation.	
     -- Liquidity availability risk. We consider that the contractual 	
requirement to maintain adequate liquidity through the life of the transaction 	
is somewhat vague. Although, in our view, future refinancing will address this 	
issue, the amounts and terms of future facilities cannot be known at this 	
stage.	
     -- Direct exposure to the counterparty ratings of the swap providers. No 	
substitution language is contemplated in the terms of any swaps used to hedge 	
exposure to interest rates and/or foreign currency. Furthermore, the 	
counterparties will not provide any Credit Support Annexes, and therefore they 	
will not pledge any collateral in case of need. According to our financial 	
counterparty criteria, the issue ratings will be weak-linked to the ratings on 	
these institutions. Although this does not currently present a constraint on 	
the issue rating on Solveig's bonds, future rating changes could have a direct 	
bearing on the issue rating.	
     -- Back-ended amortization. We understand that the bonds are likely to 	
have an average life of 11-13 years, and a final maturity of Dec. 31, 2027. As 	
the debt structure is not index-linked, the bonds are therefore exposed, in 	
the longer term, to the risk of future inflation levels being lower than 	
anticipated. Solveig's forecast DSCRs and reasonable inflation assumptions, in 	
our opinion, substantially mitigate this risk.	
     -- A portion of revenues, linked to the return on assets, is not fully 	
pass-through, and therefore carries volume risk. This risk is mitigated by 	
Norway's low exposure to political risk, which provides it with a comparative 	
advantage over most other potential gas supply sources to the EU. In addition, 	
the long-term nature of contracts in the European gas market brings further 	
stability to shipments.	
	
The ratings are supported, in our opinion, by the following strengths:	
     -- The network's strategic importance and significant financial benefit 	
to the Kingdom of Norway (AAA/Stable/A-1+), considering the volume of gas 	
exports that it allows and its direct tax benefit. In addition, a transparent, 	
predictable, and stable regulatory system exists for tariff review, with a 	
consensus-driven culture, and high degree of attention from the regulator (the 	
Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy).	
     -- Transparent and stable tariff for gas transport prices set by an 	
agreed formula. The tariff passes through all operational and maintenance 	
costs and is not directly exposed to gas prices. The tariff is set to allow 	
for a 7% real annual return on the owners' invested capital, based on a 	
nominal volume flow. The tariff may be revised if the volume flow differs too 	
much from the intended level, helping to mitigate volume risk. In addition, 	
the cost of gas transport is not significant in the context of the overall gas 	
value chain. 	
     -- Highly profitable and cash-generative operations, although this is in 	
part offset by a high (yet, we believe, stable) tax rate, at 78%.	
     -- Long-term visibility and stability of the usage of the pipeline 	
through "take-or-pay" contracts, with capacity typically booked at least 18 	
months ahead of time. In addition, the contract counterparties are various 	
high-credit-quality oil and gas companies.	
     -- Although the financing structure is highly leveraged, it is resilient 	
to sensitivities on key financial and operational variables.	
     -- Low operational risk. Operations are supported by a state-owned 	
experienced provider, Gassco (not rated), whose performance since the formal 	
aggregation of the network assets into Gassled at year-end 2002 has been good. 	
Operating risk is further limited by Gassco's reliance on the 	
shippers/part-owners' technical ability as subcontractors. Their mutual 	
interest in, and knowledge of, historically owned assets should, we believe, 	
ensure a high level of maintenance.	
	
Our rating also reflects our view of the likely impact of Solveig's recently 	
announced intention to acquire the 1.427% stake in Gassled that is currently 	
held (directly and indirectly) by Eni Norge AS, and ultimately owned by Eni 	
SpA (A/Negative/A-1). We do not anticipate that the proposed purchase, if 	
completed, will materially affect Solveig's financial profile, due principally 	
to contractual limitations on additional indebtedness, together with the much 	
smaller size of the acquisition compared with that of Statoil's 24.1% stake.	
	
Liquidity 	
The transaction benefits from a six-month debt service reserve account 	
(interest and principal). We anticipate that all free cash balances will be 	
distributed semi-annually.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook on the bonds reflects our view that the regulatory 	
environment in Norway, the volumes of gas to be shipped in the pipeline, and 	
the adequacy of the liquidity resources available to Solveig in the event of 	
need will remain stable.	
	
We could take a negative rating action if the project does not achieve the 	
projected financial forecasts, or if it repeatedly draws on its working 	
capital facility. This could result, for example, from a significant 	
operational disruption to the pipeline, or from lower capacity bookings than 	
we forecast. A similar action would likely result if Solveig were to take 	
advantage of its ability to issue additional debt to fund shareholder 	
distributions.	
	
We believe there is limited scope for a positive rating action at this stage, 	
in view of the transaction's aggressive financing structure.	
 	
Related Criteria And Research	
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal, unless otherwise stated.	
     -- Project Finance Construction And Operations Counterparty Methodology, 	
Dec. 20, 2011	
     -- Updated Project Finance Summary Debt Rating Criteria, Sept. 18, 2007	
     -- Criteria For Special-Purpose Entities In Project Finance Transactions, 	
Nov. 20, 2000	
	
Ratings List	
New Rating	
	
Solveig Gas Norway AS	
 Senior Secured Debt                    A-(prelim)/Stable                 	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.