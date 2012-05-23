TEXT-S&P rates Solveig Gas Norway

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- Newly formed Norway-based asset company Solveig Gas Norway AS (Solveig) is to issue Norwegian krone (NOK) 4.875 billion-equivalent senior secured fixed-rate bonds due Dec. 31, 2027, under a NOK12 billion euro medium-term note program and a U.S. private placement. (The final amount of bonds issued may vary from the amount specified.) -- We believe that Solveig's main asset, the Gassled gas pipeline network, has an excellent business position, and that the transaction has an aggressive financial structure. -- We are assigning our 'A-' preliminary issue rating to the senior secured fixed-rate bonds and to the euro medium-term note program as a whole. -- The stable outlook reflects our view that the regulatory environment in Norway, the volumes of gas to be shipped in the pipeline, and the adequacy of the liquidity resources available to Solveig in the event of need will remain stable. Rating Action On May 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its preliminary 'A-' long-term issue rating to the Norwegian krone (NOK) 4.875 billion-equivalent senior secured fixed-rate bonds due Dec. 31, 2027, and to the NOK12 billion euro medium-term note program and U.S. private placement of which the bonds are part, to be issued by the newly formed Norway-based asset company Solveig Gas Norway AS (Solveig). The outlook on the issue rating is stable. The final amount of bonds issued may vary from the amount specified. The bonds are to be issued in a range of currencies, potentially including NOK, U.S. dollars, and British pounds sterling. All bonds that are not issued in NOK will be swapped so that the issuer is left with an equivalent NOK nominal liability. The final rating will depend on our receipt and satisfactory review of all final transaction documentation, including legal opinions. Accordingly, the preliminary rating should not be construed as evidence of the final rating. If we do not receive the final documentation within a reasonable time frame, or if the final documentation departs from the preliminary documentation we have reviewed, we reserve the right to withdraw or revise our rating. A presale for this transaction will be published shortly. Rationale Solveig plans to use the proceeds of the bonds to refinance the debt facilities that it used to partially fund the acquisition (direct and indirect) of a 24.1% stake in the Gassled gas pipeline network (Gassled) from Norway-based oil and gas producer Statoil ASA (AA-/Stable/A-1+). The acquisition was completed on Jan. 31, 2012. As Gassled is an unincorporated joint venture, Solveig did not acquire shares in Gassled, but a stake in licenses and contracts entitling it to a share of revenues and liabilities from Gassled for a limited period. The security pledged to support the transaction includes, among other things, these licenses and contracts, as the assets forming the network itself cannot be pledged. The issue rating reflects the following weaknesses, in our view: -- A highly leveraged financial profile. This is reflected in a capital structure that we forecast will increase to more than 75% debt to equity and subordinated debt in 2014, following Solveig's utilization of a capital expenditure (capex) loan facility. The high leverage is partially mitigated by the relatively strong annual debt service coverage ratios (DSCRs) for the rating. We project the DSCR at 1.56x (minimum) and 1.78x (average) using our definition (which excludes interest income, for example) and our base-case assumptions. -- Weak additional indebtedness covenants. There is additional flexibility within the current structure to issue incremental debt. Such debt can be issued to fund, among other things, shareholder payments, which could increase leverage further. Such issuance is subject to confirmation that the issue rating is a minimum of 'BBB+'. -- Refinancing risk. The loan facilities provided to partially fund the acquisition, as well as future working capital and capex needs, mature on Jan. 31, 2019, and amortize only partially prior to that date. This presents considerable refinancing risk. The situation is exacerbated by the likely requirement to refinance the entire debt structure should the Gassled licenses be renegotiated around 2020, as we currently expect. However, the strong DSCRs substantially mitigate this position because they benefit from the debt structure not being index-linked, in contrast to the index-linked underlying cash flows. In addition, we believe that Solveig would reach a fair settlement with the regulatory authorities with respect to any license renegotiation. -- Liquidity availability risk. We consider that the contractual requirement to maintain adequate liquidity through the life of the transaction is somewhat vague. Although, in our view, future refinancing will address this issue, the amounts and terms of future facilities cannot be known at this stage. -- Direct exposure to the counterparty ratings of the swap providers. No substitution language is contemplated in the terms of any swaps used to hedge exposure to interest rates and/or foreign currency. Furthermore, the counterparties will not provide any Credit Support Annexes, and therefore they will not pledge any collateral in case of need. According to our financial counterparty criteria, the issue ratings will be weak-linked to the ratings on these institutions. Although this does not currently present a constraint on the issue rating on Solveig's bonds, future rating changes could have a direct bearing on the issue rating. -- Back-ended amortization. We understand that the bonds are likely to have an average life of 11-13 years, and a final maturity of Dec. 31, 2027. As the debt structure is not index-linked, the bonds are therefore exposed, in the longer term, to the risk of future inflation levels being lower than anticipated. Solveig's forecast DSCRs and reasonable inflation assumptions, in our opinion, substantially mitigate this risk. -- A portion of revenues, linked to the return on assets, is not fully pass-through, and therefore carries volume risk. This risk is mitigated by Norway's low exposure to political risk, which provides it with a comparative advantage over most other potential gas supply sources to the EU. In addition, the long-term nature of contracts in the European gas market brings further stability to shipments. The ratings are supported, in our opinion, by the following strengths: -- The network's strategic importance and significant financial benefit to the Kingdom of Norway (AAA/Stable/A-1+), considering the volume of gas exports that it allows and its direct tax benefit. In addition, a transparent, predictable, and stable regulatory system exists for tariff review, with a consensus-driven culture, and high degree of attention from the regulator (the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy). -- Transparent and stable tariff for gas transport prices set by an agreed formula. The tariff passes through all operational and maintenance costs and is not directly exposed to gas prices. The tariff is set to allow for a 7% real annual return on the owners' invested capital, based on a nominal volume flow. The tariff may be revised if the volume flow differs too much from the intended level, helping to mitigate volume risk. In addition, the cost of gas transport is not significant in the context of the overall gas value chain. -- Highly profitable and cash-generative operations, although this is in part offset by a high (yet, we believe, stable) tax rate, at 78%. -- Long-term visibility and stability of the usage of the pipeline through "take-or-pay" contracts, with capacity typically booked at least 18 months ahead of time. In addition, the contract counterparties are various high-credit-quality oil and gas companies. -- Although the financing structure is highly leveraged, it is resilient to sensitivities on key financial and operational variables. -- Low operational risk. Operations are supported by a state-owned experienced provider, Gassco (not rated), whose performance since the formal aggregation of the network assets into Gassled at year-end 2002 has been good. Operating risk is further limited by Gassco's reliance on the shippers/part-owners' technical ability as subcontractors. Their mutual interest in, and knowledge of, historically owned assets should, we believe, ensure a high level of maintenance. Our rating also reflects our view of the likely impact of Solveig's recently announced intention to acquire the 1.427% stake in Gassled that is currently held (directly and indirectly) by Eni Norge AS, and ultimately owned by Eni SpA (A/Negative/A-1). We do not anticipate that the proposed purchase, if completed, will materially affect Solveig's financial profile, due principally to contractual limitations on additional indebtedness, together with the much smaller size of the acquisition compared with that of Statoil's 24.1% stake. Liquidity The transaction benefits from a six-month debt service reserve account (interest and principal). We anticipate that all free cash balances will be distributed semi-annually. Outlook The stable outlook on the bonds reflects our view that the regulatory environment in Norway, the volumes of gas to be shipped in the pipeline, and the adequacy of the liquidity resources available to Solveig in the event of need will remain stable. We could take a negative rating action if the project does not achieve the projected financial forecasts, or if it repeatedly draws on its working capital facility. This could result, for example, from a significant operational disruption to the pipeline, or from lower capacity bookings than we forecast. A similar action would likely result if Solveig were to take advantage of its ability to issue additional debt to fund shareholder distributions. We believe there is limited scope for a positive rating action at this stage, in view of the transaction's aggressive financing structure. 